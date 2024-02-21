Ubon Thai - Highlands 3464 W 32nd Ave
Main Menu
Starters
- Combination Appetizer$12.00
2 Egg rolls, 2 fried shrimps, 2 crab rangoons, 2 chicken wings & 1 Chicken Satay
- Fried Spring Rolls (V)$5.00
Crispy fried vegetarian rolls served with sweet & sour sauce
- Crab Rangoon$5.00
Homemade wontons with imitation crab, cream cheese, and curry powder
- Chicken Satay$7.00
Fried chicken on skewers served with peanut suace
- Fresh Spring Rolls (GF, V)$6.00
Clear rice noodles rolled with sesame oil, fresh herbs, mixed vegetables, and tofu. Served with Peanut sauce
- Dumplings$6.00
A wrapping stuffed stuffed with chicken. Served steamed or fried.
- Fried Shrimp$8.00
Crispy fried shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken Wings$8.00
Fried Chicken Wings tossed in our house special seasoning
Soups
- Tom Kha
Coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, button & straw mushrroms, water chestnuts, snow peas, and fresh squeezed lime juice
- Tom Yum
Thai herbs, lemongrass, galangal fresh squeezed lime juice, hot pepper, tomato, onion and fresh button & straw mushrooms
- Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with brocolli, bean sprouts, carrots, snow peas & green onion
Salad
Noodles
- Pad thai$14.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with green onions, stir-fried eggs & fish sauce, topped with chopped peanuts, bean sprouts, cilantro and lime.
- Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$14.00
Stir-fried fresh wide rice noodles with eggs, garlic, bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, basil, bean sprouts, & onions
- Pad See Ewe$14.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with eggs, garlic, brocolli, cabbage, carrots in sweet sauce
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$14.00
Green peas, carrots, corn & onions with stir-fried eggs & scallions in jasmine rice
- Pineapple Basil$15.00
Pineapples, basil leaves, bell peppers, green peas, carrots, corn, broccoli, onions & curry powder stir-fried with eggs
- Basil Curry$15.00
Stir-fried eggs, onions, bell peppers, mushroom and basil leaves in green curry paste.
- Combination Fried Rice$18.00
Beef, Pork, Chicken, and shrimp with stir fried eggs, carrots, corns, brocooli, green peas, and bell peppers
Curries
- Red Curry$15.00
Bamboo Shoots, Bell peppers, cabbage & Fresh basil in coconut milk
- Green Curry$15.00
Eggplants, greenbeans, fresh basil, cabbage, brocolli, and bell peppers in cocounut milk & has a green aroma from green chili
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Bamboo Shoots, cabbage, potatoes & pineapples in coconut milk
- Masaman Curry$15.00
Peanut flavor with potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, onions, and cabbage in cocounut milk
- Mango Curry$15.00
Bell peppers, carrots, cabbage, peas, & mangos in cocounut milk
- Penang Curry$15.00
Cumin flaovr with bell peppers, green beans, cabbage & bamboo shoots in coconut milk
Speciality Dishes
- Beef Pan Fried$18.00
Tender beef with baby corn, snow peas, pineapple, onions, cabbage & bell peppers in oyster sauce.
- How Mok Ta Le$20.00
Shrimp, Scallops & squid mixed with mushrooms, snow peas, red pepper, cabbage & basil leaves in spicy sauce
- Seafood Madness$19.00
Sauteed shrimp, scallops & squid mixed with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, cabbage & basil leaves in spicy sauce.
- Thai Duck$20.00
Boneless half-roasted duck with onion, bell pepper, fresh ginger, snow peas, & pineapple in tamarind sauce.
- Duck Choo Chee$20.00
Boness duck with red curry, green beans, bamboo shoots & bell peppers in coconut milk.
Entrees
- Cashew Nuts$14.00
Onions, scallions, bell peppers, snow peas, mushroom, cabbage, fried garlic & pineapple in light oster and thai chili sauce.
- Broccoli$14.00
Stir-Fried mushrooms, brocooli, bell peppers, snow peas, cabbage, fried garlic & carrots in light oyster and garlic chili sauce.
- Fresh Ginger$14.00
Stir-Fried ginger root, onion, mushroom, cabbage, baby corn, bell peppers, fried garlic and scallions in light oyster & thai chili sauce.
- Basil leaves$14.00
Stir-Fried onions, basil leaves, cabbage, green beans, mushrooms, fried garlic & bell Pepers in thai chili sauce.
- Spicy Eggplant$14.00
Basil leaves, mushrooms, cabbage, fried garlic & bell peppers in thai chili sauce.
- Pix Pow Peanuts$14.00
Sauteed with snow peas, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, scallions, cabbage, fried garlic & peanuts in light oyster and thai chili sauce.