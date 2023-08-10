UBP Burgers & Catering Elliott Knox Location
Popular Items
Original UBP Burger
Original UBP Burger - Description: Ultimate Burger Press Burger(Regular Size Burger)6oz that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce*(Special Sauce is a Tomato based sauce with NO Mayo in It) - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup. *We cook the Special Sauce into every burger.
Classic UBP Burger
Description:4oz(Smaller Size Burger) Ultimate Burger Press Burger that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce*(Special Sauce is a tomato based sauce with NO Mayo in It) - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup. *We cook the Special Sauce into every burger.
Large Fries
Seasoned Crinkle Fries.
UBP Burgers
Chicken UBP Burger
UBP "Chicken" Burger Description: Ultimate Burger Press Ground Chicken topped with the "Drizzle" that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.
Catering Burgers and Fries
Specialty Burgers and Fries
Custom Burger and Fries
Cheeseburger and Fries
Burger and Fries
Burgers and Fries13
Ultimate Burger n Fries
Chips n Queso Station
Tea and Water Beverage Station
UBP Burgers and Fries
Kid's Meals
Fried Goodies
Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries
Breaded Chicken Strips and Large Fries Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.
Small Fries
Seasoned Crinkle Fries.
Onion Ring
Delicious Fried Onion Rings.
Tater Tots
Fries Sauce
2oz Cup of UBP Fries Sauce
Lg Queso Bacon Loaded Fries
Seasoned Crinkle Fries, Signature Queso, Grilled Chopped Bacon, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Green Onions
Sm Queso Bacon Loaded Fries
LG Chili Queso Fries
Sm Chili Queso Fries
Queso Bacon Loaded Tots
Crispy Chicken Loaded Fries
Chili Queso Tots
Ultimate Burger Press
Drinks
UBP Queso
Catering
Large UBP Slider Pack
Deluxe UBP Slider Pack
36 - UBP Signature Big Sliders: All come with cheese and our Drizzle Sauce. (comes with side of Lettuce and Tomato) 25 - Bags Chips(reg lays) 2 - Large Simple Mix Salad (served with Ranch and Italian) will serve 20 2 - Dozen Cookies - Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal
Group UBP Slider Pack
