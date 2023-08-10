Popular Items

Original UBP Burger

Original UBP Burger

$8.99

Original UBP Burger - Description: Ultimate Burger Press Burger(Regular Size Burger)6oz that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce*(Special Sauce is a Tomato based sauce with NO Mayo in It) - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup. *We cook the Special Sauce into every burger.

Classic UBP Burger

Classic UBP Burger

$7.99

Description:4oz(Smaller Size Burger) Ultimate Burger Press Burger that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce*(Special Sauce is a tomato based sauce with NO Mayo in It) - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup. *We cook the Special Sauce into every burger.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.49

Seasoned Crinkle Fries.


UBP Burgers

Original UBP Burger

Original UBP Burger

$8.99

Original UBP Burger - Description: Ultimate Burger Press Burger(Regular Size Burger)6oz that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce*(Special Sauce is a Tomato based sauce with NO Mayo in It) - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup. *We cook the Special Sauce into every burger.

Classic UBP Burger

Classic UBP Burger

$7.99

Description:4oz(Smaller Size Burger) Ultimate Burger Press Burger that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce*(Special Sauce is a tomato based sauce with NO Mayo in It) - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup. *We cook the Special Sauce into every burger.

Chicken UBP Burger

Chicken UBP Burger

$9.99

UBP "Chicken" Burger Description: Ultimate Burger Press Ground Chicken topped with the "Drizzle" that comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce - Plus Mayo, Mustard or Ketchup.

Catering Burgers and Fries

$15.00

Specialty Burgers and Fries

$16.00

Custom Burger and Fries

$14.00

Cheeseburger and Fries

$11.00

Burger and Fries

$10.00

Burgers and Fries13

$13.00

Ultimate Burger n Fries

$18.00

Chips n Queso Station

$8.00

Tea and Water Beverage Station

$2.00

UBP Burgers and Fries

$12.50

Kid's Meals

Kid's Burger and Fries

Kid's Burger and Fries

$6.99

Kids Burger and fries Description: Grilled Beef Burger served with Fries.

Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries

Kid's Chicken Strips and Fries

$6.99

Kids chicken strips and fries Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.

Fried Goodies

Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries

Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries

$9.99

Breaded Chicken Strips and Large Fries Description: Breaded Chicken Strips and Fries served with your choice of BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Ranch.

Small Fries

Small Fries

$2.49

Seasoned Crinkle Fries.

Large Fries

Large Fries

$3.49

Seasoned Crinkle Fries.

Onion Ring

Onion Ring

$6.99

Delicious Fried Onion Rings.

Tater Tots

$3.99

Fries Sauce

$0.49

2oz Cup of UBP Fries Sauce

Lg Queso Bacon Loaded Fries

Lg Queso Bacon Loaded Fries

$10.99

Seasoned Crinkle Fries, Signature Queso, Grilled Chopped Bacon, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Green Onions

Sm Queso Bacon Loaded Fries

$7.99

LG Chili Queso Fries

$10.99

Sm Chili Queso Fries

$7.99

Queso Bacon Loaded Tots

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Loaded Fries

$11.99

Chili Queso Tots

$9.99

Ultimate Burger Press

Ultimate Burger Press Set

$19.95

1/3 LB Ultimate Burger Press

$9.95

UBP Seasoning

$7.99

Bacon Egg Taco

$2.99

Potato Egg Taco

$2.99

Glaze Donut

$1.99

Chocolate Donuts

$1.99

Cheese Bacon Egg

$3.49

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Egg Cheese

$2.99

Sausage Egg Cheese

$3.49

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.49

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

DrPepper

$1.99

Diet DrPepper

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Reg Tea

$1.99

Refill Tea

$1.99

Cup of ICE

$0.99

Monster

$4.99

Tea and Water Beverage Station

$2.00

UBP Queso

UBP Queso 4oz

$3.99

Catering

Large UBP Slider Pack

Deluxe UBP Slider Pack

36 - UBP Signature Big Sliders: All come with cheese and our Drizzle Sauce. (comes with side of Lettuce and Tomato) 25 - Bags Chips(reg lays) 2 - Large Simple Mix Salad (served with Ranch and Italian) will serve 20 2 - Dozen Cookies - Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal

Group UBP Slider Pack

$295.00

36 - UBP Signature Big Sliders: All come with cheese and our Drizzle Sauce. (comes with side of Lettuce and Tomato) 25 - Bags Chips(reg lays) 2 - Large Simple Mix Salad (served with Ranch and Italian) will serve 20 2 - Dozen Cookies - Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal

UBP Slider

$4.99

UBP Signature Slider

$4.00

Small Garden Fresh Salad

$19.95

Large Garden Fresh Salad

$39.95

Chips

$1.00

Cookie

Half Dozen Cookies

$11.95

Dozen Cookies

Small Fruit Bowl

Large Fruit Bowl

Tea and Water Beverage Station

$2.00