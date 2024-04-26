Ultimate Eats New Braunfels
Featured Items
- House' Favorite Lunch Bowl$10.99
Custom Protein Bowls allow you to totally customize your meals. Each bowl is perfectly seasoned and flavored with Flavor Gang's exclusive line of low calorie, sugar-free sauces and seasonings.
- Doughnuts (GF, Sugar-Free, Low-Carb, + Protein)$3.75+
GF | SUGAR-FREE | PROTEIN PACKED | DIABETIC-FRIENDLY **Mix-Ins vary based on flavor variety** 6g Protein | 2g Carbs | 10g Fat 150 Calories Ingredients: Eggs, coconut flour, whey protein, erythritol
- Blueberry Muffin Shake$8.50
Frozen blueberries, protein, unsweetened almond milk & almond butter. 30g Protein | 15g Carbs | 15g Fat
HOT FOOD
Handhelds
- Lil Smokey Sandwich$9.99
Slow roasted lean beef seasoned with maple sriracha sauce, chipotle aioli & cheddar cheese. Served on a toasted sesame seed bun. 26g Protein | 27g Carbs | 15g Fat
- Power Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich (GF)$7.99
2 eggs, crispy bacon & toasted GF cheddar chive bun. 20g Protein | 3g Carbs | 28g Fat Sub sesame bun: 20g Protein | 22g Carbs | 18g Fat
- Breakfast Wrap (GF)$8.99
2 eggs, cheese, black beans, rice, gluten-free rice based tortilla & southwest sauce. 22g Protein | 58g Carbs | 14g Fat
- Big Papi Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Rice, beans, eggs, shredded beef, ranch, nerdy, cheese, and crunchy potato sticks wrapped in a large tortilla and grilled. 40g Protein | 90g Carbs | 22g Fat
- South Western Burrito$11.99
Slow roasted lean beef OR grilled chicken, rice, cheese, bacon, green onions, creamy dill ranch & house made hot taco sauce 40g protein | 80g Carbs | 22g Fat
Bowls
- House' Favorite Lunch Bowl$10.99
Custom Protein Bowls allow you to totally customize your meals. Each bowl is perfectly seasoned and flavored with Flavor Gang's exclusive line of low calorie, sugar-free sauces and seasonings.
- Ultimate Breakfast Bowl$9.99
2 eggs, lean beef, bacon, cheese, rice & topped with “breakfast sauce”.
- Smoke House Bowl$10.99
Flame grilled chicken breast or lean beef, cooked with house-made BBQ sauce and topped with crispy bacon & garlic chips. Drizzled with creamy ranch & chipotle aioli dressing. Served over rice & fresh veggies.
- Toasted Sesame Chicken Bowl$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with an asian style roasted garlic and sesame sauce. Topped with yum-yum cream hibachi aioli, sesame seeds & green onions. Served over fresh veggies & optional rice.
- Mexican Ranchero Bowl$10.99
Seasoned grilled chicken or lean beef cooked in hot taco sauce & herb chimi churri. Topped with fresh cilantro & optional melted cheese. Served over fresh veggies & optional rice.
- Asian Breakfast Bowl$8.99
2 eggs cooked with Asian stir fry “takeout” sauce, topped with hibachi style “yummy” sauce, everything but the bagel seasoning & green onions. Served over fresh veggies and rice.
BAKERY
- Cupcakes (GF, Sugar-Free, Keto)$6.99+
Keto | GF | SUGAR-FREE | DIABETIC-FRIENDLY **Mix-Ins vary by flavor** Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, almond flour, erythritol. 6g Protein | 3g Net Carbs | 20g Fat
- Doughnuts (GF, Sugar-Free, Low-Carb, + Protein)$3.75+
GF | SUGAR-FREE | PROTEIN PACKED | DIABETIC-FRIENDLY **Mix-Ins vary based on flavor variety** 6g Protein | 2g Carbs | 10g Fat 150 Calories Ingredients: Eggs, coconut flour, whey protein, erythritol
- Strawberry Cheesecake (GF, Sugar-Free)$6.99Out of stock
Creamy cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries. It's silky, smooth, and SO delicious!
- Oreo Cheesecake (GF, SF)$6.99Out of stock
Creamy cheesecake mixed with chocolate cookies & cream. It's silky, smooth, and SO delicious!
- Chocolate Chip Cookie (Vegan, GF)$3.75
Flax seed, coconut oil, almond flour, oats, coconut sugar, enjoy life chocolate chips. 10g Fat 10g Carbs 4g Protein
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Vegan, GF)$3.49
Oats, Maple Syrup, Coconut Sugar, Flax Seed, Coconut Oil, Raisins, Spices 4g Fat 25g Carbs 6g Protein
- Mini Brownies (GF, Vegan)$6.99
1/2 Dozen per box Sweet potatoes, almond butter, coconut sugar, 100% cocoa, & enjoy life chocolate chips. Per 2 minis: 2g fat 8g carbs 4g protein
- Chocolate Ganche Brownie (Vegan)$3.49
Vegan sweet potato brownie. 22g Carb | 15g Fat | 5g protein | 5g Fiber
- Cheddar Chive Buns (GF, Keto)$3.00+
GF | KETO | LOW-CARB
- Turtle Cheesecake (GF, Sugar-Free)$6.99Out of stock
Creamy cheesecake topped with chocolate, caramel & pecans. It's silky, smooth, and SO delicious!
- Cherry Cheesecake (GF/ SF)$6.99
Creamy cheesecake topped with sweet red cherries. It's silky, smooth, and SO delicious!
COLD MEALS
COLD MEALS/ PREPARED MEALS
- Full Experience Package$189.99
**Pre-Selected Menu** 6 Breakfast Meals 6 Lunch Meals 6 Dinner Entree Meals 6 Protein Doughnuts
- The Grind Meal Package (12 Entrees)$135.00
**Pre-Selected Menu** 6 Lunch Meals 6 Dinner Entree Meals
- Simple Fit Meal Package (6 Basic Entrees)$60.00+
- Pepperoni Pizza Wrap (GF)$9.99
Gluten-free wrap filled with seasoned chicken, low-fat mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, house-made sugar free herb marinara sauce & creamy herb "butcher" sauce. 25g Protein | 35g Carbs | 12g Fat
- Buffalo Ranch Wrap (GF)$9.99
Chicken & cheese wrapped with mild buffalo sauce & served in a toasted gluten-free wrap with dill ranch dipping sauce. 30g Protein | 30g Carbs | 10g Fat
- Fully Loaded Bowl$10.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with sweet papi "honey" mustard, bacon, ranch & green onions. Served over fresh veggies & optional rice. Balanced: 30g Protein | 30g Carbs | 12g Fat Keto: 30g Protein | 9g Carbs | 12g Fat
- Smokehouse Chicken Bowl$10.99
Grilled chicken with house made sweet BBQ, crispy bacon, creamy ranch, & topped with grilled red onions. Served over fresh veggies & optional rice. Balanced: 34g Protein | 35g Carbs | 12g Fat Keto: 34g Protein | 10g Carbs | 12g Fat
- Toasted Sesame Chicken Bowl$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with an asian style roasted garlic and sesame sauce. Topped with yum-yum cream hibachi aioli, sesame seeds & green onions. Served over fresh veggies & optional rice. Balanced: 30g Protein | 30g Carbs | 4g Fat Keto: 30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 4g Fat
- TexMex Beef Bowl$11.99
Lean beef seasoned with hot taco sauce, fresh cilantro and chipotle aioli. Served over fresh veggies & optional rice. Balanced: 32g Protein | 30g Carbs | 12g Fat Keto: 32g Protein | 8g Carbs | 12g Fat
Grocery Essentials
BEVERAGES
- Americano$3.75
Our espresso roast contains notes of chocolate, hazelnut, and brown sugar that complement any beverage your heart desires.
- Latte$4.50
Our espresso roast contains notes of chocolate, hazelnut, and brown sugar that compliment any latte your heart desires.
- Cappuccino$4.50
Our espresso roast contains notes of chocolate, hazelnut, and brown sugar that complement any beverage your heart desires.
- Mocha$4.50
Our espresso roast contains notes of chocolate, hazelnut, and brown sugar that compliment any latte your heart desires.
- Macchiato$4.50
Our espresso roast contains notes of chocolate, hazelnut, and brown sugar that compliment any latte your heart desires.
- Flat White$4.50
Our espresso roast contains notes of chocolate, hazelnut, and brown sugar that compliment any latte your heart desires.
- Protein Coffee$7.00
Our house Texas Pecan roasted coffee with 1 scoop of creamy vanilla whey protein and a touch of almond milk. Each scoop contains 30g of protein.
- Blueberry Muffin Shake$8.50
Frozen blueberries, protein, unsweetened almond milk & almond butter. 30g Protein | 15g Carbs | 15g Fat
- Strawberry Short Cake Shake$8.50
Frozen strawberries, protein, unsweetened almond milk & almond butter. 30g Protein | 20g Carbs | 15g Fat
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake$8.50
Unsweetened almond milk, vanilla whey protein, 100% cocoa, all-natural peanut butter blended with ice. 39g Protein | 5g net Carbs | 22g Fat
- Cold Canned Beverage$3.50
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Sugar Free Soda$2.75
FLAVOR GANG
Sauces
- Sweet Papi$15.00
- Smokin Poppie$15.00
- Yummy$15.00
- Ranch$15.00
- Chipotle$15.00
- The Don- Sriracha Maple$15.00
- Nerdy Sanchez- Hot Taco$15.00
- Bahah- Chili Lime$15.00
- Butcher$15.00Out of stock
- Takeout$15.00
- Drive Thru$15.00
- Texas Ketchup$15.00
- Chicky Pad Thai$14.99
- 3 Sauce Combo$38.00
- 6 Sauce Combo$72.00
- 10 Sauce Combo$100.00
- Sweet N' Nutty$15.00
- Orange Dragon$15.00
Bowl O' Gainz
TFG Flavor
SUPPLEMENTS
Project AD
- Professor Nutz PB$17.49
- Professor Nutz (4 Pack)$60.00
- Fiber+ Swiss Chocolate$44.99
- Fiber+ Mango Crush$44.99
- Ravenous$48.99
- Matador$48.99
- Ashwaganda$35.99Out of stock
- Multi-Vitamin (Vitamin+)$39.99
- Project Ad Greens$64.99
- Aminotaur (EAAs)$49.99Out of stock
- Bergamot$69.99
- Curcumin$59.99
- Good Mornin'$39.95
- NITR-OX$49.99
- Raging Full$49.99Out of stock
- Tauro Test$64.99