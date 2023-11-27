2x points now for loyalty members
Umai Bar & Grill
FOOD
Starters
- Edamame$6.00
lightly salted
- Garlic Edamame$8.00
garlic
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$8.00
spicy garlic
- Agedashi Tofu$9.00
lighty fried, wawrm dashi, bonito flakes & scallion
- Bacon-Wrapped Scallops$14.00
(4 pc)
- Bbq Albacore$15.00
(6 pc) spicy gochujang sauce, rice puffs & scallions
- Calamari$15.00
onion, jalapeños & togarashi
- G. Green Bean$9.00
- Whole Squid$18.00
served with garlic butter & spicy kimchi ponzu sauce
- Gyoza$8.00
(6 pc) deep fried pork dumplings, sweet chili sauce
- Lamb Lollipop$16.00
(2 pc) red wine reduction glaze
- Vegetable Tempura$9.00
- Lobster & Vegetables Tempura$15.00
(2 pc)
- Mix Tempura$13.00
(3 pc)
- Shrimp Tempura$13.00
(6 pc)
- Wings$9.00
(5 pc) deep fried, jalapeños
- Tuna Tartare$10.00
(6 pc) spicy tuna, avocado, masago, unagi sauce, scallion & spicy cream, wonton chip
- Hamachi Kama$16.00
- Soft Shell Crab App$14.00
- Spam Musubi$9.00
- Chicken Karaage$12.00
Main Plate
- Teriyaki Chicken$19.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Teriyaki Beef$22.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Teriyaki Salmon$26.00
salmon, cherry tomatoes, seasonal vegetables & Umai bacon fried rice
- Sesame Chicken$21.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Chicken Katsu$21.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Pork Katsu$21.00
served with steamed rice & mixed green salad
- Katsu Curry Pork$22.00
- Katsu Curry Chicken$22.00
Choice of chicken or pork, potato, carrots, onion, steamed rice
- Ribeye$36.00
Ribeye, mushrooms, onions, seasonal vegetables & garlic mashed potatoes
- Seafood Fettuccine$32.00
lobster, salmon, scallop, shrimp, asparagus, herbs, cherry tomatoes, alfredo cream sauce & Parmesan
- Pan Seared Chicken$24.00
spicy lime sauce, steamed short grain rice & seasonal vegetables
Basic Roll
- Avocado Cucumber roll$6.00
Avocado, cucumber, sesame seed
- California roll$7.00
Crab mix, Avocado, Sesame seed
- Kappa Maki roll$5.00
Cucumber
- Negihama roll$8.00
Yellowtail, Green Onion
- Philadelphia roll$8.00
Cream Cheese, Avocado, Smoked Salmon
- Salmon Avocado roll$8.00
Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seed
- Salmon Skin roll$6.00
Salmon skin, Cucumber, Shiso Leaf, Kaiware
- Spicy Tuna roll$7.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura roll$7.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Kaiware, Cucumber, Unagi Sauce
- Tekka Maki roll$8.00
Tuna
- Vegetable roll$7.00
Kaiware, Takuan, Cucumber, Avocado
- Vegetable Tempura roll$7.00
Deep Fried Veggies, Unagi Sauce
- Unagi Avocado roll$8.00
Unagi, Avocado, Unagi Sauce
Hand Roll
- Avocado Cucumber HR$8.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Seed
- California HR$9.00
Crab mix, Avocado, Sesame seed
- Kappa Maki HR$6.00
Cucumber
- Negihama HR$10.00
Yellowtail, Green Onion
- Philadelphia HR$10.00
Cream Cheese, Avocado, Smoked Salmon
- Salmon Avocado HR$10.00
Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seed
- Salmon Skin HR$8.00
Takuan, Cucumber, Shiso Leaf, Kaiware, Salmon Skin
- Spicy Tuna HR$9.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura HR$9.00
Shrimp tempura, Avocado, Kaiware, Cucumber, Unagi Sauce
- Tekka Maki HR$10.00
Tuna
- Vegetable HR$9.00
Kaiware, Takuan, Cucumber, Avocado
- Vegetable Tempura HR$9.00
Deep Fried Veggies, Unagi Sauce
- Unagi Avocado HR$10.00
Unagi, Avocado, Unagi Sauce
- ZigZag Hand Roll$11.00
- Scallop Hand Roll$9.00
House Rolls
- Albacore Galore$22.00
BBQ albacore, unagi sauce, spicy cream & gochujang sauce, rice puff, cabbage, scallions 22 (avocado, crab mix & tempura shrimp)
- Bacon Me Crazy$16.00
salmon, bacon, masago, unagi sauce, garlic cream, furikake & scallions (crab mix, avocado) [baked roll]
- Bond$16.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, TNT sauce, masago & scallions (shrimp tempura, crab mix, spicy tuna)
- Bradshaw$14.00
cooked shrimp, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy cream & scallions (shrimp tempura, crab mix)
- Dillard$15.00
smoked salmon, scallions, masago, unagi sauce & spicy cream (shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado)
- Dragon$16.00
crab mix, unagi, unagi sauce, garlic cream & fried leeks (shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber)
- Elk Grove$16.00
unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, spicy cream, masago, scallions & sesame seed (shrimp tempura, spicy tuna)
- Farmer$17.00
salmon, albacore, avocado, unagi sauce, garlic cream sauce, with masago & scallions (softshell crab, cucumber, 17 cream cheese)
- Fireman$15.00
tuna, fried leeks, spicy cream, gochujang sauce & unagi sauce (crab mix, avocado) [torched roll]
- Garden$14.00
(tempura vegetables, spring mix, cucumber, avocado & kaiware) micro cilantro, rice puff & garlic cream [soy wrap]
- Grantline$16.00
yellowtail, avocado, masago, scallions, unagi sauce & spicy cream (spicy tuna, crab mix, shrimp tempura)
- Hot Mama$16.00
seared tuna, avocado, habañero masago, scallions, sriracha, jalapeños, unagi sauce & togarashi 16 (spicy tuna, shrimp tempura)
- Naruto$16.00
(salmon, yellowtail, tuna, avocado, kaiware) masago, ponzu sauce & sesame [cucumber wrapped]
- Rainbow$15.00
tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, avocado, masago, green onion & sesame (crab mix, cucumber)
- Rancher$16.00
salmon, avocado, lemon, masago, scallions, unagi sauce & spicy cream (shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber)
- Umai Roll$26.00
tempura lobster, salmon, avocado, lemon, unagi sauce, spicy cream, habañero masago, seared tuna & scallions 26 (cucumber, kaiware, crab mix)
- Sheldon$16.00
salmon, avocado, jalapeños, habañero masago, unagi sauce & spicy cream (tempura asparagus, spicy tuna)
- Softshell Crab Roll$14.00
(deep fried crab, cucumber, avocado, takuan, kaiware) masago, unagi sauce
- Special J$16.00
Hokkaido scallops, avocado, lemon zest, habañero masago, unagi sauce, scallions, spicy cream & gochujang 16 sauce (crab mix, tempura shrimp) [torched roll]
- Special Rolls$20.00
- Spicy DJ$17.00
salmon, avocado, lemon, cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, habañero masago, kimchi ponzu & togarashi 17 (shrimp tempura, spicy tuna)
- Teriyaki Ck Roll$15.00
- Wildhawk$16.00
salmon, avocado, jalapeño, lemon, yellow onion, ponzu sauce, chili oil & togarashi (shrimp tempura, crab mix)
- Wilton$15.00
(cooked shrimp, crab mix & cream cheese) unagi sauce, spicy cream & sesame seed [tempura fried]
- Zig Zag Roll$16.00
panko fried crab, avocado, masago, scallions, garlic cream, spicy cream [soy wrap]
- 911$15.00
(spicy tuna, cream cheese) jalapeño, togarashi, TNT sauce, kimchi ponzu [tempura fried]
- Golden Salmon$16.00
- TNT Roll$16.00
Nigiri
- Ama Ebi Nigiri$14.00
Spot Prawn
- Ebi Nigiri$6.00
Cooked Shrimp
- Hamachi Nigiri$8.00
Yellowtail
- Hamachi Toro Nigiri$10.00
- Hotate Nigiri$9.00
Hokkaido Scallop
- Maguro Nigiri$8.00
Tuna
- Shiro Maguro Nigiri$8.00
Albacore Tuna
- Sake Nigiri$7.00
Fresh Salmom
- Salmon Toro Nigiri$9.00
- Smoked Sake Nigiri$7.00
Smoked Salmon
- Walu Nigiri$7.00
Escolar
- Unagi Nigiri$8.00
Fresh Water Eel
- Albacore Toro Nigiri$10.00
- Bluefin Akami Nigiri$9.00
- Bluefin Chu Toro Nigiri$13.00
- Bluefin O Toro Nigiri$16.00
- Tako Nigiri$7.00
- Saba Nigiri$7.00
- Japanese Uni Nigiri$20.00Out of stock
- Wagyu Nigiri$20.00Out of stock
- Omakase Nigiri$30.00
(7 pc) "Leave it to the chef" pickled wasabi
- Nigiri Sampler$24.00
(7 pc) salmon, yellowtail, tuna, escolar, albacore, ebi and unagi
- SB Uni Nigiri$18.00
- Tobiko Nigiri$8.00
Sashimi
- Pepper fin$20.00
(9 slices) albacore, jalapenos, daikon, ponzu sauce, togarashi & sesame oil
- Rainbow fin$24.00
(12 slices) tuna, yellowtail, salmon & albacore, jalepenos, togarashi, ponzu sauce & sesame oil
- Omakase Sashimi$52.00
(15 pc) "Leave it to the chef," pickled wasabi
- Tuna Tataki$16.00
(7 pc) seared tuna, ponzu sauce, togarashi, sesame oil, & chili oil
- Chirashi$26.00
(12 pc) Chef's choice of sashimi, pickled wasabi, on a bed of sushi rice
- Sashimi Mix$40.00
(15 pc) salmon, yellowtail, tuna, albacore, & escolar, pickled wasabi
- Sashimi Tako$14.00
- Sashimi Hamachi Toro$24.00
- Sashimi Maguro$15.00
Tuna
- Sashimi Shiro Maguro$14.00
Albacore Tuna
- Sashimi Albacore Toro$24.00
- Sashimi Salmon$14.00
Fresh Salmom
- Sashimi Salmon Toro$23.00
- Sashimi Smoked Sake$14.00
Smoked Salmon
- Sashimi Hotate$15.00
Hokkaido Scallop
- Sashimi Saba$14.00
- Sashimi Unagi$15.00
Fresh Water Eel
- Sashimi Hamachi$15.00
Yellowtail
- Sashimi Walu$14.00
Escolar
- Sashimi Wagyu$50.00
- Yellowtail Carpaccio$18.00
(7 slices) jalapenos, togarashi, daikon radish & kimchi ponzu sauce
- Sashimi Bluefin Chu Toro$32.00
- Sashimi Bluefin O Toro$40.00
- Ankimo Sashimi$16.00
Noodles
- Spicy Tan Tan Ramen$16.00
Pork base spicy noodle soup, ground pork, bamboo shoot, egg, black mushroom, fish cake, cabbage, corn, scallions & seaweed
- Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Pork based noodle soup, chashu, cabbage, bamboo shoot, egg, black mushroom, fish cake, corn, scallions & seaweed
- Udon Noodle Soup$8.00
Thick flour noodles, dashi broth, fish cake, bamboo shoot, scallions, black mushroom, cabbage
- Yaki Udon$8.00
stir fried udon noodles with bell peppers, scallions & jalapenos
Salad
- House Salad$9.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, radish, tomatoes, red onion, wonton chips, mustard soy vinaigrette
- Poke Salad$16.00
tuna, sweet onions, cucumbers, cilantro, masago, scallions, seaweed, avocado, sesame seed & wonton chips
- Seafood Salad$18.00
mixed greens, marinated calamari, cooked shrimp, sea steak & snow crab legs, fried leeks, sesame, mustard soy dressing
- Seafood Cucumber Salad$18.00
cucumber strings, marinated calamari, cooked shrimp, sea steak, snow crab legs, carrots, sesame &jalapenos, ponzu sauce
Sides
Desserts
- Cheesecake$9.00
Savvy Treats original cheesecake with graham cracker almond crust
- Cookies$10.00
topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream
- Gunther's Ice Cream$8.00
(2 scoops) choice of green tea, vanilla, or taro
- Mochi$6.00
(2 pc) choice of vanilla, mango, strawberry, chocolate ice cream wrapped in rice cake
- Molten Lava Cake$9.00
served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & topped with seasonal fruit
- Green Tea Tempura$9.00
- Vanilla Tempura$9.00
choice of green tea or vanilla
- Birthday Desserts
Kids Meal
LUNCH
Lunch Salad
- House Salad$8.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, radish, tomatoes, red onion, wonton chips, mustard soy vinaigrette
- Poke Salad$15.00
tuna, sweet onions, cucumbers, cilantro, masago, scallions, seaweed, avocado, sesame seed & wonton chips
- Seafood Salad$17.00
mixed greens, marinated calamari, cooked shrimp, sea steak & snow crab legs, fried leeks, sesame, mustard soy dressing
- Seafood Cucumber Salad$17.00
cucumber strings, marinated calamari, cooked shrimp, sea steak, snow crab legs, carrots, sesame &jalapenos, ponzu sauce
Lunch Rolls
- Albacore Galore$19.00
BBQ albacore, unagi sauce, spicy cream & gochujang sauce, rice puff, cabbage, scallions 22 (avocado, crab mix & tempura shrimp)
- Fireman$14.00
tuna, fried leeks, spicy cream, gochujang sauce & unagi sauce (crab mix, avocado) [torched roll]
- Grantline$14.00
yellowtail, avocado, masago, scallions, unagi sauce & spicy cream (spicy tuna, crab mix, shrimp tempura)
- Hot Mama$14.00
seared tuna, avocado, habañero masago, scallions, sriracha, jalapeños, unagi sauce & togarashi 16 (spicy tuna, shrimp tempura)
- Philadelphia$9.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese avocado
- Rainbow$14.00
tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, avocado, masago, green onion & sesame (crab mix, cucumber)
- Sheldon$14.00
salmon, avocado, jalapeños, habañero masago, unagi sauce & spicy cream (tempura asparagus, spicy tuna)
- Wilton$14.00
(cooked shrimp, crab mix & cream cheese) unagi sauce, spicy cream & sesame seed [tempura fried]
DRINKS
Cocktails
- Ameretto Sour$10.00
- Angry Ball$10.00
- Aperol Spritz$9.50
- Appletini$9.50
- Ballin in Fashion$12.00
- Bloody Mary$9.50
- Bay Breeze$7.00
- Bee's Knees$10.00
- Cadillac Margarita$13.00
- Cherub's Cup$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Creole Old Fashion$12.00
- Cucumber Gimlet$13.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- French 75$10.00
- Gimlet Gin$9.00
- Gimlet Vodka$9.00
- Green Tea$7.00
- Greyhound$6.50
- Kentucky Mule$10.00
- Hibiscus Kiss$12.00
- Hot Toddy$8.50
- Hurricane$9.50
- Jager Bomb$8.00
- Japanese Manhattan$13.00
- Japanese Old Fashion$13.00
- Kamikaze$6.00
- Koi Pond Margarita$12.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Lucky Jade$12.00
- Lychitini$12.00
- Madras$6.50
- Mai Tai$11.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini Vodka$9.00
- Martini Gin$9.00
- Mexican Mule$10.00
- Midori Sour$7.50
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$8.00
- Mojito$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$7.50
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- Oyster Shooter$7.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Pineapple Margarita$13.00
- Peach Bellini$7.00
- Sake Bomb$5.00
- Sazerac$9.00
- Scallop Shooter$7.00
- Screwdriver$6.50
- Sea Breeze$6.50
- Sex on the Beach$9.00
- Sidecar$9.00
- 1738 Side Car$13.00
- Singapore Sling$12.00
- Tennesse Sour$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.50
- Tokyo Drift$13.00
- Tokyo Tea$9.00
- Tom Collins$6.50
- Umai Mojito$13.00
- Virgin Daiquiri$6.00
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Washington Apple$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Linen$12.00
- Sake Bomb$5.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Black Russian$12.00
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Seltzers/Canned
NA Beverages
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Fanta$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Marble Soda$4.00
- Melon Cream Soda$5.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Roy Roger$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Sparkling Water$5.00
- Squirt$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Pinapple Juice$3.00
Red Wine
- Bonanza Cab$8.00
- Juggernaut Pinot Noir$13.00
- Pinot Noir Sea Sun$10.00
- Alchaval Malbec$12.00
- Zinfandel Michael David$9.00
- Prisoner Red Blend$15.00
- Bogle Essential Red$8.00
- Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon$8.00Out of stock
- Hess Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
- Bread and Butter Cabernet$8.00
- Bottle Juggernaut$50.00
- Bottle Michael David Zin$36.00
- Bottle Woodbridge$30.00
- Bottle Sea Sun$38.00
- Bottle Alchaval Malbec$46.00
- Bottle Hess$46.00
- Bottle Caymus - Suisun$62.00
- Bottle Bread and Butter$30.00
- Bottle Caymus$115.00
- Bottle Essential Red$30.00
- Bottle Prisoner$58.00
- Bottle Opus One$125.00
- Bottle Opus One$389.00
- Bottle Frank Family$89.00
- Bottle Silver Oak$115.00
- Caymus Petite Sirah$16.00
- chris cellar bott$30.00
- Corkage$14.00
- smith n hook$14.00
White Wine
- Chard Old Soul$8.00
- Pinot Grigio Coppola$11.00
- Moscato Gancia$11.00
- Sauv Blanc Robert Hall$10.00
- Sauv Blanc Kim Crawford$8.00
- Sauv Blanc Giesen$8.00
- Chard Ferrari Carano$12.00
- Chard Bonterra$8.00
- Chard Rombauer$14.00
- Chard J. Lohr$8.00
- Bottle Coppola$42.00
- Bottle Gancia$42.00
- Bottle Robert Hall$38.00
- Bottle Kim Crawford$30.00
- Bottle Giesen$30.00
- Bottle Ferrari Carano$46.00
- Bottle Bonterra$30.00
- Bottle Rombauer$52.00
- Pacific Rim bottle$30.00
Rose & Champagne
- Rose JCB 69$9.00
- Rose Angeline$8.00
- Rose Christopher Cellar$10.00
- Rose Campuget$9.00
- Bottle Rose JCB 69$34.00
- Bottle Rose Angeline$30.00
- Bottle Rose Christopher Cellar$38.00
- Bottle Rose Campuget$34.00
- Sparkling$8.00Out of stock
- Prosecco$7.00
- Brut Prestige$9.00
- Brut$8.00
- Sparkling Rose$11.00
- Bottle Brut Prestige$36.00
- Bottle Brut$30.00
- Bottle Sparkling Rose$42.00