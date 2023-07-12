COLD APPS

Pickled Veggies

$7.00

Seasonal vegetables

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Soy-marinated shiitake mushrooms

Salmon Poke

$13.00

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Sashimi grade ahi tuna, seaweed salad, sweet soy dressing, apple-cucumber slaw, fried wonton chips

Veggie Summer Roll

$8.00

Assorted vegetables, smoked tofu, peanuts, sesame seeds, herbs, rice paper wrap, spicy peanut sauce (gf option available)

HOT APPS

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Dan Dan Noodle

$11.00

Edamame

$5.00

Korean Chicken Wings

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura App

$12.00

Steak Skewers

$9.00

SALADS

Toppings may be added to salads

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, soy-lime vinaigrette (gf option available)

Umami Caesar

$10.00

BUNS

Soft pillowy steamed Chinese buns 2 per order

Pork Buns

$9.25

Oven roasted house-cured pork belly, pickled cucumbers, scallions, special blend hoisin sauce

Beef Buns

$9.25

Korean BBQ beef, pickled cucumbers, spicy scallion salsa, spicy mayo

Spicy Pulled Pork Buns

$9.25

Braised pork shoulder, pickled carrots, miso-peach chutney

Tofu Buns

$9.25

Fried tofu, pickled cucumbers, scallions, special blend hoisin sauce

Spicy Tofu Buns

$9.25

Fried tofu, pickled cucumbers, spicy scallion salsa, spicy mayo

DUMPLINGS

SAUCES: Soy Vinegar / Sweet / Spicy 1 sauce per order $0.50 per additional

Pork Dumplings

$10.00

Cabbage, Chinese chives

Chicken Dumplings

$10.00

Vegan Dumplings

$10.00

Smoked tofu, cabbage, bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, sweet potato noodles

RAMEN

Our ramen noodles are made in-house

Tonkotsu

$16.00

ich pork broth, fresh ramen noodles, braised pork, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, nori, scallions

Miso

$15.00

Miso-chicken broth, fresh ramen noodles, marinated chicken, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, bean sprouts, nori, scallions

Shoyu

$15.00

Soy flavored chicken broth,fresh ramen noodles, braised pork, corn, marinated bamboo shoots, flavor infused egg, nori, scallions

Tonksho

$15.00

Veg Tonk

$15.00

Veggie

$15.00

Mushroom-seaweed broth, fresh ramen noodles, smoked tofu, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, marinated bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, nori, scallions

Vegan

$15.00

Mushroom-seaweed broth, rice noodles, smoked tofu, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, marinated bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, nori, scallions

Gluten Free Ramen

$14.00

Mushroom-seaweed broth, rice noodles, fried tofu, snow peas, bean sprouts, nori,scallions

POKE BOWLS

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00

Salmon Poke Bowl

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Poke Bowl

$17.00

Fried Tofu Poke Bowl

$15.00