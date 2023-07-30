Umi North Kitchen and Sushi Bar 10208 North Division Street
Appetizers
Crab & Cheese Wontons
Crispy Calamari
Crispy Chicken
Fried Gyoza
Edamame
Fresh Kumamoto Oyster-One Piece*
Honey Walnut Shrimp
John Taco
Monk Fish Liver
Sake Oyster Shooter*
Takoyaki (Fried Octopus Bites)
Yellowtail Collar (Hamachi Kama)
No Sauce
Sauce on Side
Gluten Free
Shellfish Allergy
Add Avocado
Add Cream Cheese
Sub Soy Paper
Sub Real Crab
Soups & Salads
Kushiyaki Grilling
Special Entrees
Cashew Nut Chicken
Stir-fried chicken, bell pepper, green onion, ginger, celery in a light house garlic sauce, topped with cashews and served with rice on the side.
Cashew Nut Shrimp
Stir-fried shrimp, bell peppers, green onion, ginger, celery in a light house garlic sauce, topped with cashews and served with rice on the side.
Eel Rice Bowl
Eel on a bed of rice, drizzled with eel sauce.
Fish and Chips
Tempura fried cod, sweet potato fries, house salad and tartar sauce.
General Tso's Chicken
Fried chicken with chile-spiked sweet and sour sauce, garnished with green onion and served with rice on the side.
Kung Pao Chicken
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, garlic and peanuts in a spicy sauce, served with rice on the side.
Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp, bell peppers, garlic and peanuts in a spicy sauce, served with rice on the side.
Misoyaki Sea Bass
10 oz. baked miso sake marinated sea bass on a bed of broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and onion. Served with rice on the side.
Seafood w/ Asparagus
Choice of pan fried sea scallops OR salmon with gremolata and ginger lime beurre blanc, served with asparagus on a bed of mixed greens and side of rice.
Spicy Lamb Chops
Lamb chops with bell peppers and onions covered in a spicy sauce, served with rice on the side.
Spicy Seafood Udon
Udon noodles, shrimp, baby calamari stir-fried with cabbage, bell peppers, onions, garlic and a spicy sauce.
Tangerine Beef
Breaded, fried beef with tangy orange sauce, served with rice on the side.
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled chicken on a bed of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, topped with teriyaki sauce and served with rice on the side.
Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled salmon on a bed of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, topped with teriyaki sauce and served with rice on the side.
Thai Chicken And Noodle Curry
Grilled chicken, vegetables, basil, rice noodles, coconut milk, peanuts and yellow curry.
Umi Chow Mein
Medium Chinese noodles, stir-fried with cabbage, red and green peppers, onions and carrots. Your choice of beef, chicken shrimp or veggies.
Umi Fried Rice
White rice, stir fried with cabbage, carrots, onion, snow peas and egg. Your choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or veggie.
Umi Thai Style Beef
Flank steak with lemongrass, garlic, basil, hoisin fish sauce, red curry, mixed with red and green peppers, onions and served with rice on the side.
Umi Thai Style Shrimp
Shrimp with lemongrass, garlic, basil, hoisin fish sauce, red curry, mixed with red and green peppers and onion. Served with rice on the side.
Sushi Rolls
Alaska Roll
smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, avocado, eel sauce
Avocado Roll
Baked Lobster Roll
California Roll topped with Maine lobster tail and spicy mayo, baked, and drizzled with eel sauce.
California Roll
crab and avocado
Caterpillar Roll
eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
shrimp tempura, crab, avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce
Cucumber Roll
Dragon Roll
California roll topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
First Love Roll
fried banana and cream cheese, wrapped with sushi rice and soy paper, and topped with mango, strawberry, and coconut cream.
Fresh Roll
tuna and yellowtail wrapped in cucumber, drizzled with Hawaii sauce. (Contains no rice).
Fried California Roll
Deep fried California roll topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp Tempura, crab, and cucumber topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
Hawaii Roll
Spicy tuna and crab, topped with tuna and Hawaii sauce.
Heart Attack Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and cucumber, topped with albacore, wasabi-yuzu sauce, and Sriracha.
Kobe Beef Roll
crab and albacore, topped with Kobe beef and wasabi-yuzu sauce.
Lady Roll
tuna, yellowtail, salmon, and cucumber, wrapped in soy paper.
Las Vegas Roll
shrimp tempura, asparagus tempura, and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted fish and avocado.
Rod Roll
spicy tuna, cream cheese, and avocado, Deep Fried, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Salmon Roll
salmon and avocado.
Salmon Skin Roll
Fried salmon skin, Japanese carrot, daikon sprouts, eel sauce.
Spicy Scallop Roll
scallop, chili oil, Sriracha.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and cucumber.
Spider Roll
Softshell crab tempura, crab, avocado, and lettuce, drizzled with eel sauce.
Spokane Roll
spicy tuna, cucumber, and shrimp tempura topped with tuna, jalapeño, tobiko, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame dressing.
Stuffed Pumpkin
Salmon Sashimi wrapped around sushi rice and snow crab, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, yuzu sauce, and eel sauce.
Tiger Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab, and cucumber topped with shrimp, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Tuna Roll
tuna and cucumber
UFO Roll
California roll topped with salmon and spicy mayo, baked, and drizzled with eel sauce.
Vegetable Roll
avocado, Japanese carrot, cucumber, and lettuce.