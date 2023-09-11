Unburger™ Downtown Dearborn
Popular Items
Maple Mustard Chick'n
Crispy fried Chick’n patty layered with Golden Raisin Butter, tangy Maple Mustard sauce, topped with crunchy Slaw and Sunflower Seeds.
Buffalo Ranch Chick'n
Crispy fried Chick’n patty coated in zesty Buffalo sauce, topped with “Bacon” bits, Red Onion, Lettuce, and our house-made Ranch.
Hippie Hash
An Unburger fan-favorite! A smoky blend of roasted Brussels Sprouts and Redskin Potatoes, seasoned with smoky perfection and smothered with our creamy house-made Ranch dressing.
Food
Burgers
The Unoriginal
An All-American favorite, minus the moo. Two Ultimate Beef patties, “Special Sauce”, Lettuce, Cheddar, Pickles, and Onions on brioche-style Bun.
The Classic
A Plant-based twist to a true classic. Two Ultimate Beef patties, tangy Ketchup, zesty Mustard, diced Onion and crunchy Pickles.
Pad Thai Burger
Handcrafted Chickpea patty, Pom-Pom Slaw, toasted Sesame Seeds, crispy fried Ramen, and Sun Butter Date spread.
Bruschetta Burger
Handcrafted Chickpea patty with Mozzarella fondue, crisp Romaine, Basil, Balsamic drizzle, Bruschetta, and zingy Red Pepper spread.
Smoky Sweet Barbecue
Handcrafted Black Bean patty, Cheddar, “Bacon” bits, crunchy fried Onions, Pickles and sweet BBQ Mayo.
Garlic Mushroom Melt
Handcrafted Black Bean patty, sautéed Mushrooms, Cheddar, Pickles, and roasted Garlic Aioli on a soft Bun.
Chick'n
Chick'n Parm Italiano
Our crispy fried Chick’n patty takes center stage, perfectly smothered in layers of rich Marinara and Mozzarella fondue sauce. 🤌🤌🤌🤌
Buffalo Ranch Chick'n
Crispy fried Chick’n patty coated in zesty Buffalo sauce, topped with “Bacon” bits, Red Onion, Lettuce, and our house-made Ranch.
Maple Mustard Chick'n
Crispy fried Chick’n patty layered with Golden Raisin Butter, tangy Maple Mustard sauce, topped with crunchy Slaw and Sunflower Seeds.
Chick'n Strips Box
Indulge in the Ultimate Comfort Combo! Featuring 6 hand-battered Chick'n Strips with your choice of dipping sauce, served alongside a handful of crispy golden fries. A crave-worthy duo that will leave you craving for more!
Fries & Nachos
Handful Fries
Skin-on French Fries dusted with our famous house-blend seasoning.
1/2 Pound
A generous serving of our crispy golden Fries, perfect for sharing!
Cheese Fries
1/2 pound of Fries smothered in a blanket of our house-made Cheese Sauce.
Chili Cheese Fries
1/2 pound of Fries topped with hearty Chili and our house-made Cheese Sauce.
Loaded Nachos
Locally sourced non-GMO Corn Chips topped with house-made Chili, Cheese sauce, Pico, and drizzled with Sour Cream.
Nacho Supreme
Take our popular Loaded Nachos to the next level! Locally sourced non-GMO Corn Chips, house-made Chili, Cheese Sauce, Pico, and Sour Cream drizzle, topped with taco-style Ultimate Beef.
Slaws & Salads
Hippie Hash
An Unburger fan-favorite! A smoky blend of roasted Brussels Sprouts and Redskin Potatoes, seasoned with smoky perfection and smothered with our creamy house-made Ranch dressing.
House-made Chili
8oz bowl of our famous house-made Chili. A hearty blend of savory flavors, packed with beans, veggies, and a touch of spice.
Pom-Pom Pasta Salad
A crunchy, colorful blend of Rice Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions, Pomegranate, and Sesame Seeds - tossed in tangy Pomegranate dressing. This is not your Mama's pasta salad!
Golden Potato Salad
Redskin Potatoes, crunchy Celery, and zesty Red Onion combined with Golden Raisins and Sunflower Seeds. Tossed in a creamy Mayo-Mustard dressing and topped with 'Bacon' crumbles.
Cabbage Patch Slaw
A crunchy, refreshing mix of Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Apples, Cabbage, and Sunflower Seeds.
Kale Crunch
A refreshing blend of crisp kale, juicy apples, and crunchy carrots. Tossed in a zesty Lemon Agave Vinaigrette, it's a vibrant and nutritious delight that will leave you feeling invigorated.
Side Sauces
Dessert
Sweet Treats
Pumpkin Spiced Oatmeal Cream Pie
Two chewy oatmeal cookies generously filled with a luscious pumpkin spice cream filling - an all time autumn favorite!
Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie
Get your taste buds dancing with our beloved Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie! This delightful treat is a party in your mouth, combining the goodness of tahini with the melty magic of chocolate chips.
Chocolate Chip Cookie (Gluten Friendly)
Made with love and free from gluten, this cookie is generously studded with rich, sweet chocolate chips for a delightful treat that everyone can enjoy.
Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie
Savor the perfect blend of chewy and fruity with our Cranberry Oatmeal Cookie. This delightful treat combines wholesome oats with tart cranberries, creating a delightful balance of sweetness and tanginess in every bite.
Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie
The ultimate dessert for peanut butter lovers! A rich, decadent, and delightful treat that combines the sweetness of peanut butter with the deep, chocolatey goodness of a classic brownie.
Galaxy Fudge Brownie
Perfectly moist and intensely chocolatey, it's a dessert that satisfies your sweet cravings. Treat yourself to the ultimate chocolate indulgence with our irresistible Chocolate Fudge Brownie.
Tahini Frosted Brownie
Indulge in this rich Brownie topped with a Tahini frosting. This irresistible combination will take your taste buds on a journey of rich flavors and heavenly satisfaction.
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolicious perfection awaits with our Chocolate Mousse. Rich chocolate cake crumbles topped with fluffy, decadent chocolate mousse create a heavenly dessert experience. Dive into pure chocolate bliss with every spoonful.
Sweet Potato Cheesecake
Two irresistible slices of our Sweet Potato Cheesecake. Creamy, rich, and infused with the comforting sweetness of sweet potatoes.
Strawberry Chiffon Cake
Savor the sweetness of our Strawberry Chiffon Cake. Light, fluffy layers infused with strawberry goodness. A delightful treat for any occasion.
Lemon Cake
A zesty burst of flavor in every bite. Moist and delicious, this citrus-infused treat is a refreshing way to satisfy your sweet cravings.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Cup
Creamy goodness in a cup. Treat yourself guilt-free with our vegan soft-serve ice cream!
PB Oreo Cookie
Beverages
Drinks
Kombucha on Tap
Super Berry
This vibrant and refreshing kombucha is packed with the vibrant flavors of a medley of succulent berries. Sip on this antioxidant-rich elixir and invigorate your senses with every delicious and healthful sip.
Guava Blast
Escape to tropical bliss with our Guava Blast Kombucha. Bursting with exotic guava flavor, this refreshing and invigorating kombucha will transport your taste buds to sun-soaked shores.
Red Pop
Inspired by the beloved Detroit classic, this fizzy and fruity delight will transport you to nostalgic childhood moments with every sip.
Dragonfruit Pineapple
This tropical blend offers a burst of juicy sweetness, complemented by a hint of tartness. Sip on this enchanting elixir and let your taste buds embark on a delightful journey.
Cherry Limeade
This tantalizing blend of juicy cherries and zesty lime delivers a burst of refreshment that will awaken your taste buds. Experience a symphony of sweet and tangy notes that will leave you craving for more.
Cirtus Burst
Infused with the taste of ripe oranges, this refreshing treat that will transport your taste buds to a sunny citrus grove.