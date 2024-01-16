Nice to Meat You! More
Uncle Junes Starland Yard
Salads
Sandwiches
- June Burger$15.00
griddled onions, dill pickles, swiss cheese, sauce deluxe, on a rye bun
- Pork Belly BLT$14.00
crispy pork belly, LT, duke's, milk bread
- Italian$15.00
smoked ham, genoa salami, provolone, LTO on a seeded hoagie roll
- Ham and Pimento Cheese$14.00
smoked ham, pimento cheese, LTO
- Powerhouse$13.00
avocado, sprouts, havarti dill cheese, honey mustard dressing, on seeded toast
- Fried Eggplant$13.00
fresh mozzarella, pepper jelly, arugula
- Shrimp Roll$17.00Out of stock
old bayo, brown butter buns
Sides
NA Beverages
Uncle Junes Starland Yard Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 417-3001
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM