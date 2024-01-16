2x points now for loyalty members
Uncle Nicky's South Lamar
BRUNCH
BRUNCH FOOD
- Orange Champagne Marmalade
toasted focaccia drizzled with olive oil, honey, orange zest, fleur de sel$7.00
- Mini Ricotta Pancakes
mini ricotta pancakes, maple syrup, butter$8.00
- Egg Bites
frittatas with fontina, ham, herbed cream cheese$7.00
- Truffled Egg
poached egg in truffle cream served with toasted focaccia for dipping$12.00
- Eggs Nicky
poached eggs, prosciutto, fontina hollandaise, focaccia$14.00
- Breafast Italiano
two fried eggs, kielbasa, sundried tomatoes, arugula, toasted focaccia$13.00
- World Famous Breakfast Sandwich
taylor ham, fried egg, cheese, ketchup on a kaiser roll$7.00
- Blueberry Lemon Yogurt$5.00
FOOD
Antipasti
- Pepperoni Piadina
Warm toasted flatbread filled with mozzarella, pepperoni and served with Uncle Nicky's Red Sauce.$10.00
- Classico Pane Tostata
Toasted focaccia, prosciutto di san daniele, whipped ricotta, calabrian chile honey, herbs$10.00
- Caprese
Fresh mozzarella and tomato drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic reduction, sea salt, cracked pepper, basil$10.00
- Uncle Nicky's Meatballs & Focaccia
6 Beef/Pork meatballs, marsala cream sauce, pecorino, focaccia$13.00
- Antipasti Plate
Marinated mozzarella, pesto artichoke hearts, salami, capicola, grapes, olives, assorted cheeses, toasted focaccia$17.00
- Three Cheese Fonduta
Creamy fontina, mascarpone, pecorino romano, calabrian pesto, served with toasted focaccia$12.00
Cold Case
- Stuffed Peppers
Pickled cherry peppers stuffed with mortadella & provolone.$5.00
- Marinated Mozzarella
Mozzarella, Red Chili Flake, Oregano, Olive Oil$5.00
- Marinated Olives
Mixed Olives, Red Chili Flake, Fennel Seed, Orange Zest$6.00
- Pesto Artichoke Hearts
Artichoke Hearts, Salsa Verde, Olive Oil, Lemon$5.00
- Marinated Chickpeas
Chickpeas, Garlic, Lemon, Olive Oil$5.00
- Pasta Salad
Rigatoni, red peppers, salami, provolone, olives, sundried tomatoes, Uncle Nicky’s Vinaigrette$9.00
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, pecorino romano, garlic croutons, anchovy, caesar dressing$5.00
- Kale Salad
Dino kale, sun dried tomato, toasted pine nuts, pecorino romano, lemon truffle honey vinaigrette$6.00
- Mambo - As A Salad
The Whole Shebang - As a Salad! Spicy capicola, genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, & Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing$14.00
Sandwiches
- World Famous Breakfast Sandwich
taylor ham, fried egg, cheese, ketchup on a kaiser roll$7.00
- Porchetta
Roasted Porchetta, garlic jus, provolone, arugula, red onion, salsa verde, toasted focaccia$17.00
- Mambo
The Whole Shebang! Spicy capicola, Genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, shredded lettuce, Duke's mayo, tomato, red onions & Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing$14.00
- Meatball
Pork meatballs, Uncle Nicky's Red Sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, toasted hoagie$16.00
- Chicken Parm
crispy chicken, basil, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan$16.00
- Garlic Beef
Roast Beef, garlic jus, creamy fontina, cherry peppers, pesto, toasted focaccia$17.00
- Turkey Pesto
Turkey, smoked provolone, pesto mayo, tomato, red onion, arugula, Uncle Nicky's Italian Dressing *Includes a bag of Lay's Original chips$14.00
Pasta
- Spaghetti & Pork Meatballs
Uncle Nicky's Red Sauce, pork meatballs, pecorino romano, basil, spaghetti$17.00
- Roasted Chicken Alfredo
Spaghetti, creamy alfredo, garlic roasted chicken breast, pecorino romano, cracked black pepper$17.00
- Baked Pepperoni Rigatoni
Pomodoro, creamy ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino romano, olives, fresh herbs$17.00
- Mama Nicky's Lasagna
Uncle Nicky's Tomato Basil Marinara, creamy ricotta, mozzarella, pecorino romano$15.00
- Rigatoni Della Casa
Uncle Nicky's Red Sauce, creamy alfredo sauce, sundired tomatoes, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, artichokes$16.00
- Basil Pesto
Spaghetti, pesto, pine nuts, pecorino romano, sun dried tomatoes$15.00
Dessert
Side Items
BEVERAGE
Coffee & Tea
- Nicky's Favorite$7.00
- Espresso
All espresso shots are a double. A Double espresso is 4 shots.$3.00
- Americano$3.50
- Cortado$3.50
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Latte$5.00
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Nitro Cold Brew$6.00
- Drip Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea
Tea is served in 16oz disposable cup for take-away orders. All Tea options are from Zhi Tea, a local Austin Tea Importer. https://zhitea.com/$5.00
- Unsweet Iced Tea$5.00
- Hibiscus Mint Tea$5.00
N/A Bev
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Fluffy OJ$7.00
- Milk$3.00
- Arranciata Pellegrino CAN$4.00
- Limonata Pellegrino CAN$4.00
- Pomelo Pellegrino CAN$4.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling Water$4.00
- Rambler Sparkling Water CAN$3.00
- Panna$4.00
- Coke CAN$3.00
- Diet Coke CAN$3.00
- ISH G&T$7.00
- St. Agrestis Phony Negroni$7.00
- Parch Prickly Paloma$7.00