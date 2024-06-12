Uncle Paulie's Echo Park 1411 West Sunset Boulevard
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll$12.00
- Paulie's BLT
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Gem Lettuce & Heirloom Tomatoes on Toasted Sliced Sourdough Country Loaf$13.00
- Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Eggs & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll$9.00
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Patty & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll$12.00
- Uncle Ronny
Fried Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Cheddar Cheese, Hash brown on a Freshly Baked English Muffin$13.50OUT OF STOCK
- Turkey, Egg & Cheese
Scramble or Fried Eggs, Turkey & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll$11.00
- Breakfast Bowl
2 Scrambled or Fried Eggs, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili Spread, Choice of Toast or Roasted Potatoes$11.00
Sandwiches
- The Uncle
Prosciutto, Soppressata, Capicola , Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Iceberg, Cherry peppers, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar & Oregano$18.50
- Gloria
Spicy Sopressata, Provolone, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze$13.50
- Artichoke Caprese
Marinated Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze$13.00
- Bodega
Turkey, Muenster, Iceberg, Tomato & Yellow Mustard$13.50
- Caprese
Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Glaze$12.50
- Gina
Mortadella, Pistachio Parmesan Spread, Pickled Onion, Arugula, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar$12.50
- Italian
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Onions, Iceberg, Roasted Red Peps, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette$15.00
- Jimmy
London Broil Roast Beef, Horseradish Creme, Cheddar, Arugula, Oil & Red Wine Vinegar$14.50
- Linda
Genoa Salami, Provolone, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Arugula, Oil & Vinegar$13.50
- Paulie
Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic$14.00
- Prosciutto
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic$14.50
- The Carly
Salami, Provolone, Chopped Salad Mix, Tomato, Onion, Oil & Vinegar$13.50
- The Marilyn
Soppressata, Provolone, Fig Jam, Cherry Pepper & Arugula$13.00
- Tuna
Housemade Tuna, Lemon, Capers, Shallots, Arugula & Radish$14.00
- Turkey Pesto
Turkey, Paulie's Pesto, Pecorino Romano, Roast Red Peppers & Gem Lettuce$14.00
- Downtown Turkey
Turkey, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette$14.50
- The Carmela
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Balsamic$14.50
- Cousin Bobby
Spicy Soppressata, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce & House Made Calabrian Chili Spread$15.00
- Veggie
Vegan. Chopped Salad Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Oil & Balsamic$11.50
- Kids Sandwich
We Understand That Kids Like Simpler Sandwiches. Let Us Know What Your Kids Like And We'll Be Happy To Make It For You.$7.50
- Turkey Club
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$14.00
- Joey
Roast Beef, Horseradish Creme, Pickled Fennel, Onion, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze$14.50
- Mary Lou
Prosciutto, Provolone, Fig Jam, Arugula, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar$14.50
- American
Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Iceberg, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar$15.00
- Vegan Italian
Marinated Artichokes, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, EVOO & Red Wine Vinegar$12.50
- Vegan "Club"
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Pepperoncini on Sourdough Country Loaf$12.00
- Chicken Pesto
Chicken Cutlet, Paulie's Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Gem Lettuce$15.00
- Chicken Caesar
Chicken Cutlet, Romaine, Caesar Dressing & Shaved Parm$14.00
- Sheila (Vegan)
Artichoke, Arugula, Tomato & Vegan Sun Dried Tomato Spread$13.00
Hot Sandwiches
- Meatball Parm
House Made Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella & Grated Parmesan$15.00
- Chicken Parm
Chicken Cutlet, Marina, Mozarella & Shaved Parm$16.00
- Eggplant Parm
Vegetarian. Fried Eggplant, Marinara, Mozzarella & Grated Parm$14.00
- Paulie's Beef & Peps
Roast Beef, Provolone, Peppers & Onions$14.50
- The Carmine
Roast Beef, Mozzarella, Brown Gravy On Garlic Bread$14.50
- The Carol
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Pepps & Balsamic Glaze$15.00
- The Franny
Vegetarian. Fried Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Ricotta & Paulie's Pesto$13.00
- The Lois
Vegetarian. Fried Eggplant, Provolone, Artichokes, Peppers & Onions$13.00
- Grilled Cheese
Sliced Country Loaf & Choice of cheese$6.00
Salads & Sides
Salads
- Caprese Salad
Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil & Balsamic Glaze$5.50
- Chopped Salad
Romaine, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone, Salami, Pepperoncini & Red Wine Vinegar$12.00
- Macaroni Salad
Macaroni, Red & Yellow Bell Peppers, Mayo, Vinegar, Salt & Pepper$4.00
- Potato Salad
Vegetarian. Red Bliss Potatoes, Celery, Mayo, Vinegar & Italian Seasonings$4.00
- Antipasta Salad
Rotini, Salami, Provolone, Peppers, Olives, Pepperoncini, Onion & Italian Dressing$4.50
- Creamy Pasta Salad
Bowties, Pickled Carrots, Olives & Creamy Dill Dressing$4.00
- Pesto Pasta Salad
Fusilli, Paulie's Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes & Shaved Parm$4.00
- Caesar salad
Romaine, House Made Croutons, Shaved Parm & Caesar Dressing$10.00
Sides
Chips
- Zapp's Potato Chips Regular$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Zapp's Potato Chips Sweet Creole Onion$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Zapp's Potato Chips Voodoo$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Zapp's Potato Chips Mesquite BBQ$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Zapp's Potato Chips Hotter N' Hot Jalapeño$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Zapp's Potato Chips Salt And Vinegar$2.50OUT OF STOCK
- Zapp's Potato Chips Variety (for ordering more than 1 bag)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- House Made Iced Tea$4.50
- House Made Sweet Tea$4.50
- House Made Peach Iced Tea$4.50
- House Made Arnold Palmer$4.50
- House Made Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
- House Made Lemonade$4.50
- Blood Orange Lemonade$5.00
- House Made Prickly Pear Lemonade$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Cold Brew$5.00
- Cold Brew Light And Sweet$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- House Made Chai Latte (Cold)$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Uncle Paulie's Catering
Sandwich Trays
- Italian Sandwich Tray
Italian Cold Cuts (Mortadella, Salami, Hot Coppa) Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Onions, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette$65.00
- Turkey Pesto Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Paulie's Pesto, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers & Little Gem Lettuce$60.00
- The Paulie Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil & Balsamic$60.00
- Downtown Turkey Sandwich Tray
Turkey, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinaigrette$65.00
- Prosciutto Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Olive Oil & Balsamic$65.00
- The Mary Lou Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Provolone, Fig Spread, Arugula, Olive Oil & Vinegar$65.00
- The Carmela Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil& Balsamic$65.00
- The Joey Sandwich Tray
London Broil, Horseradish Crema, Pickled Fennel, Onion & Arugula$65.00
- The Linda Sandwich Tray
Genoa Salami, Provolone, Artichokes, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Arugula, Olive Oil & Vinegar$65.00
- The Carly Sandwich Tray
Chopped Salad Greens, Salami, Provolone, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Onion, Olive Oil & Vinegar$65.00
- The Jonny Sandwich Tray
Ham, Swiss, Iceberg, Bread & Butter, Pickles & Dijon$65.00
- The American Sandwich Tray
Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Iceberg, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar$70.00
- The Bodega Sandwich Tray
Thinly Sliced Turkey, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato & Yellow Mustard$65.00
- The Cousin Bobby Sandwich Tray
Spicy Soppressata, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce & Calabrian Chili Spread$65.00
- The Gloria Sandwich Tray
Soppressata, Provolone, Arugula, Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze$60.00
- The Gina Sandwich Tray
Mortadella, Pistachio Parmesan Spread, Pickled Onion, Arugula, Olive Oil & Red Wine Vinegar$60.00
- The Tuna Sandwich Tray
Tuna, Lemon, Capers, Shallots, Arugula & Radish$60.00
- Artichoke Caprese Sandwich Tray (V)
Marinated Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil& Balsamic Glaze$65.00
- Caprese Sandwich Tray (V)
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze$60.00
- Veggie Sandwich Tray (V,VG)
Chopped Salad Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Olive Oil & Balsamic$55.00
- Mixed Sandwich Tray
Small Mixed Sandwich Tray-Your Choice Of Up To 2 Sandwich Varieties Large Mixed Sandwich Tray-Your Choice Of Up To 3 Sandwich Varieties$70.00
- The Sheila Sandwich Tray (Vegan)
Artichokes, Arugula, Tomato & Vegan Sun Dried Tomato Spread$60.00
- The Marilyn Sandwich Tray
Soppressata, Provolone, Fig Jam, Arugula & Cherry Peppers$60.00
- Chicken Caesar Sandwich Tray
Chicken Cutlet, Romaine, Caesar Dressing & Shaved Parm$65.00
- Vegan Club
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Pepperoncini on Sourdough Country Loaf$60.00
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich Tray
Chicken Cutlet, Paulie's Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Gem Lettuce$70.00
- Kid's Sandwich Tray
Choice of Meat& Spread$50.00
- Turkey Club Sandwich Tray$70.00
3 Foot Sandwiches
Uncle Paulie's Lunch Boxes
- Lunchbox
10 Lunchbox Minimum. Includes Your Choice Of Cold Sandwich, Small Side Or Salad, 1 Bag Of Chips OR Chocolate Chip Cookie (+$2 per cookie) & Drink (House made drinks excluded).$22.00
- Premium Lunchbox
10 Lunchbox Minimum. Includes Your Choice Of Cold Sandwich, Small Side Or Salad, 1 Bag Of Chips, 1 Chocolate Chip Cookie (+$2 per cookie) & Drink Of Your Choice Including House Made Drinks.$27.00
Catering Sides & Salads
- Chopped Salad
Salami, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone & Red Wine Vinegar$35.00
- Potato Salad
Vegetarian. Red Bliss Potatoes, Celery, Mayo, Vinegar & Italian Seasonings$35.00
- Cucumber Fennel Salad
Vegetarian. Kirby Cucumbers, Pickled Fennel, & Red Onion$35.00
- Caprese Salad
Vegetarian. Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil & Balsamic Blaze$55.00
- Antipasto Pasta Salad
Fusilli, Radicchio, Chickpeas, Olives, Onion, Provolone, Salami & Red Wine Vinegar$45.00
- Creamy Pasta Salad
Bowtie Pasta, Creamy Italian Dressing, Pickled Carrots, Olives, Dill & Parsley$40.00
- Caesar Salad
Vegetarian. Romaine, House Made Croutons & Shaved Parm$35.00
- Chicken Salad
Mayo, Yogurt, Celery, Parsley, Dried Cranberry & Almonds$50.00
- Tuna Salad
Mayo, Capers, Celery, Lemon, Parsley & Dijon$50.00
- Pesto Pasta Salad
Fusilli, Paulie's Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes & Shaved Parm$40.00
Catering Packages
- Package 1
Feeds Approximately 15 People -1 Large Sandwich Platter -1 Small Sandwich Platter -1 Large Salad or Side -15 Bags of Chips OR 15 Chocolate Chip Cookies (+$2 per cookie) *Please Leave Your Choices For Each Category In The Notes Section*$295.00
- Package 2
Feeds Approximately 30 People -3 Large Sandwich Platters -1 Large Salad or Side -30 Bags of Chips OR 30 Chocolate Chip Cookies (+$2 per cookie) *Please Leave Your Choices For Each Category In The Notes Section*$500.00
- Package 3
Feeds Approximately 60 People -6 Large Sandwich Platters -2 Large Salads or Sides -1 Small Salad or Side -30 Bags of Chips & 30 Chocolate Chip Cookies (+$2 per cookie) *Please Leave Your Choices For Each Category In The Notes Section*$975.00
- Cookie add on For Packages$2.00
Catering Extras
Hot Sandwich Trays
- Paulie's Beef & Peps
Roast Beef, Provolone, Peppers & Onions$65.00
- The Carmine
Roast Beef, Mozzarella & Brown Gravy on Garlic Bread$65.00
- The Robbie
House Made Meatballs, Broccoli Rabe & Shaved Parm$65.00
- The Carol
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze$70.00
- The Franny
Fried Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Ricotta & Pesto$60.00
- The Lois
Fried Eggplant, Provolone, Artichokes, Peppers & Onions$60.00
- Hot Mixed Sandwich Tray
Choose up to 2 varieties for a small & up to 3 varieties for a large$70.00
Parms
Charcuterie
Cold Cuts by the pound
Cold Cuts
- Proscuitto 1LB$14.99
- Proscuitto 1/2 LB$7.50
- Mortadella 1LB$12.00
- Mortadella 1/2 LB$6.00
- Hot Capocollo 1 LB$14.00
- Hot Capocollo 1/2LB$7.00
- Hot Soppressata 1LB$14.99
- Hot Soppressata 1/2 LB$7.50
- Genoa Salami 1LB$10.00
- Genoa Salami 1/2 LB$5.00
- Turkey 1 LB$12.00
- Turkey 1/2 LB$6.00
- Provolone 1LB$8.50
- Provolone 1/2 LB$4.25
- Roast beef 1LB$15.00
- Roast Beef 1/2 LB$7.50