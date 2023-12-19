Uncle Paulie's Vegas LLC. 6915 South Durango Drive
Cold Sandwiches
- Italian$16.00
Italian Cold Cuts, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers,Iceberg,Onion & Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Turkey Pesto$15.00
Turkey, Paulie's Pesto, Pecorino Romano, Roasted Red Peppers & Gem Lettuce
- The Paulie$15.00
Turkey, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar
- The Marilyn$14.00Out of stock
Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Iceberg, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, EVOO & Red Wine Vinegar
- Tony's Tuna$14.00
Mayo, Lemon, Celery, Arugula, Red Onion, EVOO & Red Wine Vinegar
- Downtown Turkey$15.50
Turkey, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion & Red Wine Vinaigrette
- The Carly$14.50
Salami, Chopped Salad Greens, Provolone, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Onion & Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Cousin Bobby$16.00
Soppressata, Proscuitto, Fresh Mozzarella, Iceberg. Calabrian Chili Spread, EVOO & Red Wine Vinegar
- The Gloria$14.50Out of stock
Soppressata, Provolone, Arugula, EVOO, Red Wine Vinegar & Balsamic Glaze
- The Joey$15.50
Roast Beef, Horseradish Creme, Pickled Onion, Red Wine Vinegar & Balsamic Glaze
- The Bodega$15.50
Turkey, Muenster Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato & Yellow Mustard
- The Mary Lou$15.50
Proscuitto, Provolone, Fig Jam, Arugula, EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar
- Turkey Club on Sourdough$15.00
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
- BLT on Sourdough$14.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Mayo, Gem Lettuce & Heirloom Tomatoes
Hot Sandwiches
- Tony Clifton$16.00
Chicken Cutlet, Proscuitto, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Balsamic Vinegar
- The Carmine$15.50
Roast Beef, Mozzarella & Brown Gravy on Garlic Bread
- The Carol$16.00
Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- The Franny$15.50Out of stock
Fried Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, Ricotta & Pesto
- The Lester Diamond$15.00
Pastrami, Swiss, Yellow Mustard on a Baguette
- The Ace$15.50
Pastrami, Slaw, Swiss on a Baguette
- The Poppogorgio$15.50Out of stock
Turkey, American & Hot Gravy
- The Gonzo$16.50
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Peppers & Balsamic Vinegar
- Paulie's Beef & Peps$14.50
Roast Beef, Provolone, Peppers & Onions
Breakfast
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Applewood Smoked Bacon & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
- Turkey, Egg & Cheese$12.00
Scrambled Eggs, Thinly Sliced Turkey Breast & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese$13.00Out of stock
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage Patty & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
- Breakfast Bowl$12.00
2 Scrambled or Fried Eggs, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili Spread, Choice of Toast or Roasted Potatoes
- Egg & Cheese$10.00
Scrambled Eggs & American Cheese on a Poppy Seed Kaiser Roll
Parms
Veggie
- The Ginger$12.50Out of stock
Chopped Salad Greens, Dill Pickles, Tomato, Avocado, Pepperoncini, EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar
- Vegan Italian$13.50
Marinated Artichokes, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Iceberg, Onion, EVOO & Red Wine Vinaigrette
- The Moe Green$14.00Out of stock
Fried Eggplant, Parm, Arugula, EVOO & Vinegar
- The Caprese$13.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, EVOO, Red Wine Vinegar & Balsamic Glaze
- Artichoke Caprese$14.00
Marinated Artichokes, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, EVOO & Balsamic Glaze
Snacks
- Mozz Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce$13.00
- Fries w/ Melted Mozz & Gravy$13.00
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
- Regular Fries$8.00
- Side of Meatballs$9.00
- Garlic Bread$4.00
- Zapp's Potato Chips Regular$2.50
- Zapp's Potato Chips VooDoo$2.50
- Zapp's Potato Chips VooDoo Heat$2.50
- Zapp's Potato Chips Sweet Creole Onion$2.50
- Zapp's Potato Chips Salt & Vinegar$2.50
- Zapp's Potato Chips BBQ$2.50