Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Milano rolls with garlic spread
Garlic Knots
Cheese Bread
Oven-baked dough covered in garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
Bread Sticks
Made to order - covered in garlic butter and Parmesan cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded mozzarella sticks deep-fried & served with a sauce of your choice
Chicken Strip
Seasoned strips of breaded chicken served with a sauce of your choice
Potato Wedges
A pile of potato wedges with sides of ketchup or ranch
5 Pieces Chicken Wings
10 Pieces Chicken Wings
20 Pieces Chicken Wings
5 Pieces Boneless Wings
10 Pieces Boneless Wings
20 Pieces Boneless Wings
Fresh Salads & Soup
Small Garden Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, sliced tomatoes, topped with croutons. Served with dressing of your choice
Large Garden Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, sliced tomatoes, topped with croutons. Served with dressing of your choice
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Small Antipasto Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, turkey ham, salami, pepperoni, and pepperoncini served with Italian dressing
Large Antipasto Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, turkey ham, salami, pepperoni, and pepperoncini served with Italian dressing
Minestrone Soup
Pizza
Fav Pizza
THE WORKS
Pepperoni, turkey ham, sausage, salami, meatballs, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, olives, and pineapple. (Jalapeños and anchovies on request)
CARNIVORE
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, turkey ham, and turkey bacon bits
WHITE STONE
Ricotta cheese, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and fresh garlic (no sauce)
THE HOUSE SPECIAL
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olives, and green pepper
PASTRAMI
Pickles, mustard, and sliced pastrami
VEGGIE
Onion, bell pepper, olives, mushroom, and tomato
BBQ FRIED CHICKEN
BBQ chicken, red onion, and herb blend
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo chicken, red onions, and tomatoes
THE ALFREDO
Alfredo sauce, mushrooms, fresh garlic, and grilled chicken breast
MEXICAN STYLE
Chorizo, tomatoes, red onions, and jalapeños
ITALIANO
Salami, turkey ham, sausage, fresh garlic, and herb blend
MARGARITA
HAWAIIAN STYLE
Turkey ham and pineapple
1/2 n 1/2 PIZZA
Pasta
Baked Ziti
This popular dish is baked to perfection! Ziti noodles layered with marinara sauce, 3 kinds of cheese, & savory cream
Spaghetti
Al dente spaghetti noodles pan finished with marinara sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese stuffed our marinara sauce
Meat Ravioli
Meat-stuffed ravioli smothered in our marinara sauce
Meat Lasagna
Layered with 3 cheeses, meat, and our home made marinara sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in our cheesy and creamy Alfredo sauce
Penne Pesto Pasta
Served with our house-made pesto cream sauce
Calzones
Italian Calzone
Pepperoni, turkey bacon, sausage, meatball, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Vegetarian Calzone
Green peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Cheese & Chicken Calzone
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta cheese
Make You Own Calzone
Sandwiches
Cold Tuna
White albacore tuna mixed with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Cold Turkey
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and cheese
Cold Roast Beef
Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Hot Meatball
Chopped meatballs smothered in our own marinara and topped with cheese
Hot Pastrami
Pastrami, cheese, mustard, and pickles
Hot Chicken Parmesan
Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
Lunch Specials
2 Slices of Pizza
Slice of Pizza, Soup, and Garlic Bread
Slice of Pizza, Salad, and Garlic Bread
2 Slices of Pizza and Soup
2 Slices of Pizza and Salad
Small Spaghetti and Soup
Small Spaghetti and Salad
Meat Lasagna and Soup
Meat Lasagna and Salad
Small Sandwich Turkey and a Bag of Chips
Small Sandwich Roast Beef and Bag of Chips
Soup, Salad, and Garlic Bread
Dessert
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Hi-C Pink Lemonade
Raspberry Iced Tea
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Sodas - Can
Sodas - 2 Ltr
Bottled Water
Orange Juice Bottle
Cranberry Juice Bottle
Apple Juice Bottle
Fruit Punch Bottle
Perrier
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Sparkling
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Root Beer
Sprite Can
Coke Zero Can
Family Meals
#1 1 Large Pizza with 1 Topping, 10 Wings, Large Green Salad, & 2 Ltr Soda
#2 2 Large Pizzas with 1 Topping
#3 1 Large Pizza with 1 Topping, 10 Wings, 1 Potato Wedge, & 2 Ltr Soda
#4 1 Large Pizza with 2 Toppings, Large Pasta, 10 Wings, Large Green Salad & 2 Ltr Soda
#5 1 Jumbo Pizza with 1 Topping, 20 Wings, 2 Large Salads, Wedges, & 2 Ltr Soda
Catering
Baked Ziti - Half Order
8-10 persons
Baked Ziti - Full Order
18 - 20 persons
Lasagna - Half Order
8-10 persons
Lasagna - Full Order
18 - 20 persons
Spaghetti - Half Order
8-10 persons
Spaghetti - Full Order
18 - 20 persons
Fettuccine Alfredo - Half Order
8-10 persons
Fettuccine Alfredo - Full Order
18 - 20 persons
Ravioli Meat - Half Order
8-10 persons
Ravioli Meat - Full Order
18 - 20 persons
Ravioli Cheese - Half Order
8-10 persons
Ravioli Cheese - Full Order
18 - 20 persons
Anti-Pasto Salad - Half Order
8-10 persons
Anti-Pasto Salad - Full Order
18 - 20 persons
Garden Salad - Half Order
8-10 persons
Garden Salad - Full Order
18 - 20 persons
Caesar Salad - Half Order
8-10 persons
Caesar Salad - Full Order
18 - 20 persons