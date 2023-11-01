Uncle Skippy's Kitchen
Bites
- Uncle Skippy's Meatballs$9.00
Our famous meatballs simmered to perfection in our Sunday Sauce. 3 to an order.
- Mom Mom's Sausage & Pepper Bites$9.00Out of stock
Mini bell peppers stuffed with sausage. 8 to an order.
- Homemade Chili 12 oz.$6.00
Homemade Turkey Chili with Beans.
- Fettle + Fare Vegan Mac and Cheese$8.00Out of stock
Amanda's Original Recipe
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.00Out of stock
6 mozzarella sticks with a side of marinara sticks.
Soups
Pizzas
Street Tacos
Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps
- Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese$8.00
Don't call it the other stuff! Served on a gluten bagel.
- USK Burger$15.00Out of stock
Special Blend from DeRosa's Butcher Shop, served on an English Muffin. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Make it NJ style with Taylor Ham, Egg & Cheese.
- Ocean House Veggie Burger$15.00Out of stock
The famous veggie burger created by Chef Brian Imbriale at Ocean House in Sea Bright.
- Meatball Hero$12.00Out of stock
Our Famous Meatballs in Sunday Sauce served on a baguette. Add mozzarella cheese and make it a parm!
- Chicken Parm Hero$14.00Out of stock
Our breaded chicken cutlet in Sunday Sauce with melted mozzarella cheese. Add pepperoni to make it Chef Brian Style!
- Chicken Milanese Hero$14.00Out of stock
Our breaded chicken cutlet on a baguette with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, arugula and balsamic vinegar.
- Grilled Cheese$7.50
Three slices of bread, 4 slices of cheese.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00Out of stock
Chicken Breast with romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing.
- All Beef Hot Dog$6.00Out of stock
Add chili for something special
- Fat Amanda$12.00Out of stock
Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks and Sunday Sauce served an baguette or wrap