Food

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella Sticks with Sauce
$6.79

(6pc)

Fried Calamari
$9.95
Chicken Tenders with French Fries
$11.50

(6pc)

Buffalo Wings
$9.25

Choice of Sauce Plain,BBQ,MILD,HOT

Salads

Garden Salad
$4.50

Lettuce,Tomato,Cucumbers,Red Onion,Black Olives

Caesar Salad
$6.50

Romaine Lettuce,Crutons,Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Cold Antipasto Salad
$10.79

Lettuce,Ham,Salami,Provolone,Green/Black Olives,Tomatoes,Marinated Artichoke Hearts,Marinated Mushrooms,Pepperoncini

Greek Salad
$10.79

Cucumbers,Tomatoes,Green Bell Peppers,Red Onion,Kalamata Olives,Fetta Cheese,Romaine Lettuce

Caprese Salad
$10.79

Calzone & Rolls

Calzone
$8.50

Mozzarella,Ricotta Cheese

Sausage/Pepper Roll
$7.59

Sausage,Pepper,Onion,Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parm Roll
$7.59

Chicken,Mozzarella Cheese,Tomato Sauce

Broccoli Roll
$7.59

Sauteed Broccoli,Mozzarella Cheese

Pepperoni Roll
$7.59

Pepperoni,Mozzarella Cheese

Stromboli
$8.95

Ham,Pepperoni,Salami,Mozzarella Cheese

Hot Heros

Meatball Hero
$7.95

Meatballs,Tomato Sauce

Eggplant Hero
$7.95

Breaded Eggplant,Tomato Sauce

Chicken Hero
$8.50

Breaded Chicken,Tomato Sauce

Sausage/Pepper Hero
$8.50

Italian Sausage,Bell Peppers,Tomato Sauce

Cold Heros

Italian Cold Sub
$8.50

Ham,Salami,Provolone,Capicola Lettuce,Tomato,Salt,Pepper,Oil,Vinegar

Fried Chicken Hero
$8.50

Oil,Vinegar,Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Mayo

Pastas

Garlic and Oil
$7.99
Pesto Sauce
$10.99
Tomato Sauce
$10.99
Marinara Sauce
$10.99
Alfredo Sauce
$11.99
Vodka Sauce
$11.99
Bolognese
$12.99

Baked Pastas

Baked Ziti
$11.99

Ricotta Cheese,Tomato Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese

Baked Ravioli
$12.00

Six Cheese Ravioli,Tomato Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese

Baked Meat Lasagna
$13.50

Ground Beef,Ricotta Cheese,Mozzarella Cheese

Entree

Eggplant Parmesan
$13.95

Tomato Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Rollatini
$14.95

Ricotta,Tomato Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parmesan
$15.95

Tomato Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Marsala
$15.95

Chicken Medallions,Mushrooms,Marsala Wine Sauce

Sides

(1) Meatball
$2.00
Mushrooms
$2.99
Broccoli
$2.99
Chicken
$3.99
Sausage
$3.99
Eggplant
$3.99
Garlic Knots /w Sauce
Fries
$5.50
Garlic Bread
$6.00
Garlic Bread w/ Mozzarella
$8.00
Chicken Tenders
$8.00

6pc

Kids Menu

Spaghetti & Meatball
$7.95
Chicken Tenders with French Fries
$6.25

3pc

Penne w/ Butter
$5.99

Dessert

Rice Pudding
$4.50
Rainbow Cookies
$5.99
Cannoli
$4.50
Zeppole
$4.99Out of stock

6pc

Pizza

14" Pizza

14" BYO Pizza
$12.50

Small Cheese

14" Meat Lovers
$17.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Bacon,Meatball

14" BBQ Chicken
$17.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken

14" Quattro Gusti
$17.99

Ham,Artichokes,Mushrooms,Black Olives

14" Monte Bianco
$17.99

White Pie,Ricotta,Mozzarella Cheese

14" Chicago Style Pizza
$17.99

Chopped Tomatoes,Garlic,Oregano,Basil,Parmigiano,Mozzarella

14" La Dolce Vita (Veggie Pie)
$17.99

Onion,Mushroom,Artichokes,Spinach,Broccoli,Eggplant,Black Olives,Red Peppers

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$17.99

Chicken,Bacon,Ranch Dressing

14" Buffalo Chicken
$17.99

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken

14" Taco Pizza
$17.99

Spicy Ground Beef,Mozzarella,Cheddar Cheese,Lettuce,Tomato,Spicy Tabasco Sauce

14" Penne Vodka
$17.99

Cheese, House Vodka Sauce

14" The Charlie
$17.99

Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese, White Onion,Red Onion,Bacon

14" Hawaiian Pizza
$17.99
14" Margherita Pizza
$17.99
14" Uncle Vinnys (Brooklyn Works)
$20.99

Sausage,Pepperoni,Ham,Onions,Peppers,Mushrooms,Black Olives

18" Pizzas

18" BYO Pizza
$13.50

Small Cheese

18" Meat Lovers
$23.99

Pepperoni,Ham,Sausage,Bacon,Meatball

18" BBQ Chicken
$23.99

BBQ Sauce, Chicken

18" Quattro Gusti
$23.99

Ham,Artichokes,Mushrooms,Black Olives

18" Monte Bianco
$23.99

White Pie,Ricotta,Mozzarella Cheese

18" Chicago Style Pizza
$23.99

Chopped Tomatoes,Garlic,Oregano,Basil,Parmigiano,Mozzarella

18" La Dolce Vita (Veggie Pie)
$23.99

Onion,Mushroom,Artichokes,Spinach,Broccoli,Eggplant,Black Olives,Red Peppers

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$23.99

Chicken,Bacon,Ranch Dressing

18" Buffalo Chicken
$23.99

Buffalo Sauce, Chicken

18" Taco Pizza
$23.99

Spicy Ground Beef,Mozzarella,Cheddar Cheese,Lettuce,Tomato,Spicy Tabasco Sauce

18" Penne Vodka
$23.99

Cheese, House Vodka Sauce

18" The Charlie
$23.99

Sauce,Mozzarella Cheese, White Onion,Red Onion,Bacon

18" Uncle Vinnys (Brooklyn Works)
$28.99

Sausage,Pepperoni,Ham,Onions,Peppers,Mushrooms,Black Olives

18" Hawaiian Pizza
$23.99
18" Margherita Pizza
$23.99

Grandma/Sicilian

Grandma Pie
$14.00

Onion,Sauce,Grated Cheese,Oregano,Olive Oil

Sicilian Pie
$15.00

Sauce,Mozzarella,Parmesan Cheese,Oregano

Everyday Specials

Everyday Specials

1 Large Cheese Pie + 6 Garlic Knots + 2Liter Soda
$18.95
2 Small 2 Topping Pizzas
$25.00

A La Carte & Drinks

Extra Dressing
$1.00
Extra Sauce
$0.75
Water Bottle
$2.00
Fountain Soda
$1.50
20oz Soda
$2.50
2 Liter Soda
$3.00