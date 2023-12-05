Uncle Vito's Slice of NY R Street
FRIES & WINGS & BITES
- Buffalo Fries$6.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
- Thai Chili Fries$6.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chillies and cilantro
- Italian Garlic Fries$6.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
- Traditional Buffalo Wings$10.95Out of stock
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
- Traditional Thai Chili Wings$10.95Out of stock
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro
- Traditional Italian Garlic Wings$10.95Out of stock
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
- Boneless Buffalo Wings$10.95
With blue cheese dressing and buffalo sauce
- Boneless Thai Chili Wings$10.95
Sweet chili sauce, ranch, serrano chilies and cilantro
- Boneless Italian Garlic Wings$10.95
Loaded with garlic, parmesan and parsley
- Buffalo Cauliflower$9.95
Served with choice of ranch or blue cheese.
- Meatless Nuggets$11.95
- Fried Mac & Cheese$8.95
PIZZA BY THE SLICE
- Slice NY Cheese$5.25
Whole milk mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce
- Slice NY Pepperoni$5.50
Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Slice NY Tomato Pesto$5.50
Sliced Tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, basil pesto
- Slice NY Combo$5.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella and red sauce
LARGE PIZZAS
- Large NY Cheese$26.95
Whole milk mozzarella and sweet tomato sauce
- Large NY Pepperoni$28.95
Pepperoni, whole milk mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Large NY Tomato Pesto$28.95
Sliced Tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, basil pesto
- Large NY Combo$29.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, mozzarella and red sauce
- Large NY 1/2 & 1/2$29.95