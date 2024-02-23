Espresso Blend

$15.00

12oz/340g of coffee (option to have us grind it). Tasting notes of peanut butter, sweet orange, and molasses. This coffee is a medium roast with low acidity and medium body. It is a blend of rotating South/Central American coffees. Perfect for a home espresso machine because it is very forgiving, we love this coffee brewed as espresso. It is balanced, creates thick crema, and has a body that holds up well in a latte, even if you add a sweetener or syrup.