Uncommon Coffee
Featured Items
- Latte$4.50
A double espresso and milk. 10oz hot or 16oz cold over ice.
- Vermonter$9.00
Egg, maple bacon, cheddar, arugula, granny smith apples, & shallots on pale wheat bread
- Maple Latte$5.25
A delicious classic in Vermont, our Maple Latte is a double espresso with milk, featuring maple produced by Mt. Mansfield Maple. 10oz hot or 16oz cold over ice.
Drinks, Baked Goods, and Coffee Beans
Signature Drinks
- Tiger Claw$5.50
This latte features house-made dark chocolate and fresh orange syrups. Double shot of espresso and milk. 10oz hot, 16oz iced.
- Hojicha Latte$4.50
Hojicha is a tea made from the stems, or twigs, of the tea plant. Our Hojicha (imported by Stone Leaf Tea) is powdered and prepared like matcha, then mixed with a touch of local maple syrup and milk. 10oz hot, 16oz iced.
- Condensed Milk Latte$5.50
**Cannot be made vegan/dairy free** A latte using a Vietnamese Robusta espresso mixed with sweetened condensed milk as a base.
- Ube Latte$5.50
Latte featuring our house-made ube syrup. Ube is a type of Philippine sweet potato known for it's mellow flavor and bright purple color.
Classic Drinks
- Brewed coffee$2.00+
Your choice of coffee. 10oz or 16oz.
- Iced Coffee$3.50
16oz, brewed Japanese-style
- Hot Tea$3.00+
Your choice of tea. 10oz or 16oz.
- Espresso$3.00
A double shot of your choice of espresso
- Macchiato$4.00
Your choice of espresso and just a dollop of steamed milk, approx. 3oz.
- Cortado$4.00
Your choice of espresso and steamed milk, 4oz.
- Cappuccino$4.00
Your choice of espresso and steamed milk (not foamy). 6oz.
- Americano$3.00
A double shot of espresso and water. 10oz hot, 16oz iced.
- Latte$4.50
A double espresso and milk. 10oz hot or 16oz cold over ice.
- Mocha$5.25
House-made (vegan) dark chocolate syrup and a double espresso with milk; not too sweet. 10oz hot or 16oz cold over ice.
- Maple Latte$5.25
A delicious classic in Vermont, our Maple Latte is a double espresso with milk, featuring maple produced by Mt. Mansfield Maple. 10oz hot or 16oz cold over ice.
- Matcha Latte$4.50
High quality ceremonial grade matcha from Jade Leaf. 10oz hot, 16oz iced.
- Chai Latte$4.50
House-made unsweetened chai and your choice of milk
- Hot Chocolate$4.25
Steamed milk and our house-made chocolate syrup. 10oz, hot.
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Big Box of Coffee (96oz)$18.00
A very large box full of liquid coffee. Your choice of whichever coffees we are brewing today in-store.
- Apple Juice Bottle$2.25
- Cup Of Water
- Orange Juice Bottle$2.25
Bakery
- V/GF Scone, Lemon Poppyseed$3.00Out of stock
- V/GF Scone, Lavender Lemon$3.00Out of stock
- Scone, Espresso Chocolate Chip$3.00Out of stock
- Scone, Lemon Ginger$3.00Out of stock
- Scone, Mixed Berry$3.00Out of stock
- Stack, Peanut Butter Chocolate$5.25
- Brownie, Chocolate Chunk$3.25Out of stock
- Brownie, Chocolate Chunk$3.25
- Bar, Lemon$3.25Out of stock
- Brownie, Oreo$3.25
- Muffin, Blueberry$3.00
- Rice Crispy Square$4.50Out of stock
- Stack, Lemon Berry$5.25
- Coffee Cake$3.25Out of stock
Day Olds ($1 Each)
Coffee Beans
- Costa Rica La Minita$16.00
12oz/340g of coffee (option to have us grind it). Tasting notes of milk chocolate, nougat, and vanilla. This coffee is a light-medium roast with low acidity, and sweetness to spare. Origin: Costa Rica Region: Tarrazú Farm: Hacienda La Minita Importer: La Minita Varieties: Caturra, Catuai, Typica Elevation: 1371-1889 masl Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Milk Chocolate, Nougat, Vanilla
- Vietnam Opal Bold$16.00Out of stock
12oz/340g of coffee (option to have us grind it). Tasting notes of cola, hops, and black pepper. This coffee is a medium roast with a full body, very low acidity, and extremely clean finish. Origin: Vietnam Region: Da Lat Producer: Lotus Farm Cluster Importer: Novus Coffee Imports Varieties: Catimor Elevation: 1400-1600 masl Process: Wet Hulled Tasting Notes:Cola, Hops, Black Pepper
- House Blend$15.00
12oz/340g of coffee (option to have us grind it). Tasting notes of cherry, chocolate milk, and walnut. This coffee is a medium roast with low acidity and medium body. It is a blend of rotating South/Central American and Indonesian coffees.
- Espresso Blend$15.00
12oz/340g of coffee (option to have us grind it). Tasting notes of peanut butter, sweet orange, and molasses. This coffee is a medium roast with low acidity and medium body. It is a blend of rotating South/Central American coffees. Perfect for a home espresso machine because it is very forgiving, we love this coffee brewed as espresso. It is balanced, creates thick crema, and has a body that holds up well in a latte, even if you add a sweetener or syrup.
- Sundown Decaf Blend$16.00
- Vienna Roast (Colombia)$16.00
12oz/340g of coffee (option to have us grind it). Tasting notes of whiskey, nutmeg, and dark chocolate. This coffee is a dark roast with a full body and low acidity. Notably bold and holds up nicely to the addition of other ingredients to your coffee. Origin: Colombia Region: Rotates Importer: Royal New York Variety: Rotates Elevation: Rotates Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Whiskey, Nutmeg, Dark Chocolate
- Guatemala Candelaria$16.00
12oz/340g of coffee (option to have us grind it). Tasting notes of green apple, caramel, and roasted peanut. This coffee is a light-medium roast with low acidity, and a full, rich finish. Origin: Guatemala Region: Huehuetenango Importer: La Minita Varieties: Caturra, Catuai, Bourbon Elevation: 1524-1981 masl Process: Washed Tasting Notes: Green Apple, Caramel, Roasted Peanut
- Vietnam Robusta$18.00
- Ethiopia Laayyoo$23.00
Retail
- Tote Bag$28.00
- Pocket Tee$25.00
- Uncommon Shirt$25.00
Black Uncommon Tee Shirt with gold print on front.
- Uncommon Mug$10.00
- PINK Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle$195.00
- WMP 15oz Pitcher$44.00
- Origami Dripper, Ceramic$40.00
- Origami Air S$21.50
- Origami Resin Holder$15.00
- Origami Stand, Wood$12.00
- Origami Filter, M Size$8.80
- Origami Filters, S Size$7.80
- Hario Range Server$15.00
- Baratza Encore$149.95
- Timemore Nano Weighing Panel$99.00
- Little Dipper (Big Spoon)$10.00
- Mini Dipper 6-pack (Demitasse)$26.00
- Chopstick (Pack Of 6 Pairs)$30.00
- Atmos Vacuum Canister, 1.2L$40.00
1.2L glass Atmos Canister from Fellow. Holds a 12oz bag of roasted coffee *perfectly* and will keep your coffee fresh for up to 50% longer!
- BLACK Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle$165.00Out of stock
0.9L matte black electric pour over kettle from Fellow. To-the-degree temperature control, goose neck, and quick heating.
- Stagg Pour-Over Kettle, Matte White$85.00Out of stock
1L matte white pour over kettle from Fellow. Perfect to heat and pour with for the best possible cup of coffee every morning.
- French Press$28.00
- Carter Cold Cup$35.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Regular$7.00
Egg, choice of sausage, bacon, or Beyond Sausage (V), with cheddar & herb butter on english muffin
- Vermonter$9.00
Egg, maple bacon, cheddar, arugula, granny smith apples, & shallots on pale wheat bread
- Sweet Clover$7.00
Egg, sausage, garlic aioli, kale, & spinach on english muffin
- Pesto Besto$8.00
Egg, cheddar, pesto, tomato, arugula, & shallots on sourdough
- Forager (V)$9.00
Vegan egg, beyond sausage, oat cheddar, oyster mushrooms, & arugula on sourdough