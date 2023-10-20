Uncommon Ground-Lakeview 3800 N CLARK ST
LUNCH
Appetizers
Soups
Tomato Bisque - Cup
$6.00
Tomato Bisque - Bowl
$11.00
Vegetarian Chili - Cup
$7.00
Vegetarian Chili Bowl\ W Crostinis
$12.00
Beer Cheese Cup
$6.00
Beer Cheese Bowl
$11.00
Tortilla Cup
$6.00Out of stock
Tortilla Bowl
$11.00Out of stock
Roasted Corn Chowder Cup
$6.00Out of stock
Roasted Corn Chowder Bowl
$11.00Out of stock
Salads
Soup + Salad Combo*
$18.00
Caesar Salad
$15.00
Caesar - Salmon
$27.00
Caesar - Chicken
$23.00
Caesar - Seitan
$23.00
Apple Walnut Salad
$15.00
Apple Salad w/Salmon
$27.00
Apple Salad w/Chicken
$23.00
Apple Salad w/Seitan
$23.00
Chopped Salad
$18.00
Chopped - Salmon
$30.00
Chopped - Chicken
$26.00
Chopped - Seitan
$26.00
Butternut Squash
$18.00
Greens and Grains w/Salmon
$30.00
Greens and Grain w/Chicken
$26.00
Greens and Grains w/Seitan
$26.00
Butternut Squash Salad
$16.00
Butternut Squash Salad w/ Salmon
$28.00
Butternut Squash Salad w/ Chicken
$24.00
Butternut Squash Salad w/ Seitan
$24.00
Handhelds
Helen's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$19.00
ILLINIOS Burger Special
$25.00
Smash Burger
$19.00
Grilled Cheese & Bisque
$15.00
Mac & Cheese
$15.00
Carnitas Tacos
$16.00
Veggie Tacos
$15.00
Baja Fish Tacos
$18.00
Vegan Fried Sand
$15.00
HOUSE MADE BLACK BEAN BURGER, FRESH SALSA, LITTLE GEM LETTUCE, VEGAN LIME CILANTRO AIOLI, SOURDOUGH BUN
Black Bean Burger
$15.00Out of stock
Sides
Side Chorizo
$6.00
Side Seitan
$6.00
Side Mac and Cheese
$7.00
Side Grilled Chicken
$8.00
Side Bacon
$7.00
Side 1/4 Avocado
$1.00
Side Salad
$6.00
Side Crostini
$3.00
Side Goat Chz Fondue
$3.00
Side Spicy Tomato Sauce
$0.50
Side Fruit
$3.00
Side Tortilla Chips
$3.00
Side Sunshine Dressing
$0.50
Side Balsamic Dressing
$0.50
Side Lemon Vin Dress
$0.50
Side Vegan Caesar Dress
$1.00
Side Lem Pepper Aioli
$1.00
Sd Garlic Aoli
$0.50
Sd Tomato Ranch Dress
$1.00
Side Champ-orange Dress
$0.50
Kids Meals
DINNER
Appetizers
Shishito Peppers
$15.00
Artichoke Dip
$16.00
Sweet Potato Fries w/ Fondue
$11.00
Sweet Potato Fries - No Fondue
$9.00
Giant Pretzel
$13.00
Cheese Curds
$12.00
French Fries
$9.00
Burrata
$19.00
Calamari
$18.00
Roasted Cailiflower
$18.00
Garlic Shrimp
$20.00
Brussel Sprouts
$18.00
Shrimp And Grits
$20.00Out of stock
Crab Cakes
$20.00Out of stock
Street Corn
$15.00Out of stock
Arancini
$18.00Out of stock
Roasted Carrots
$18.00Out of stock
Hummus
$15.00Out of stock
Soups
Tomato Bisque - Cup
$6.00
Tomato Bisque - Bowl
$11.00
Vegetarian Chili - Cup
$7.00
Vegetarian Chili Bowl\ W Crostinis
$12.00
Potato Leek Soup Cup
$6.00Out of stock
Potato Leek Soup Bowl
$11.00Out of stock
Vegan Minestrone Cup
$6.00Out of stock
Vegan Minestrone Bowl
$11.00Out of stock
Poblano Corn Cup
$6.00Out of stock
Poblano Corn Bowl
$11.00Out of stock
Tortilla Cup
$6.00Out of stock
Tortilla Bowl
$11.00Out of stock
Beer Cheese Cup
$7.00Out of stock
Beer Cheese Bowl
$12.00Out of stock
Salads
Vegan Caesar
$15.00
Vegan Cesar - Salmon
$27.00
Vegan Caesar - Chicken
$23.00
Vegan Caesar - Seitan
$23.00
Apple Walnut Salad
$15.00
Apple Salad - Salmon
$27.00
Apple Salad - Chicken
$23.00
Apple Salad - Seitan
$23.00
Butternut Squash
$18.00
Butternut Squash - Salmon
$30.00
Butternut Squash - Chicken
$26.00
Butternut Squash - Seitan
$26.00
Chopped Salad
$18.00
Chopped Salad - Salmon
$30.00
Chopped Salad - Chicken
$26.00
Chopped Salad - Seitan
$26.00
Beet Salad
$18.00Out of stock
Watermelon Salad
$18.00Out of stock
Asian Salad
$18.00Out of stock
Asian Salad - Chicken
$26.00Out of stock
Asian Salad - Salmon
$31.00Out of stock
Asian Salad - Shrimp
$27.00Out of stock
Asian Salad - Blackened Tofu
$24.00Out of stock
Entrees
Gnocchi Sausage
$26.00
Grilled Salmon
$28.00
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
$27.00
Mac And Cheese
$15.00
Risotto
$26.00Out of stock
Chicken Pot Pie
$21.00
Vegan Stir Fry
$18.00
Ribeye Steak Frites
$39.00
Airline Chicken
$22.00
Pumpkin Rav
$22.00
Short Rib
$30.00
Skirt Steak Frites
$29.00Out of stock
Gnocchi Burrata
$24.00
Trout
$28.00Out of stock
Burrata
$20.00
Handhelds
Sides
Side Salad
$6.00
Side Crostini
$3.00
Side Bacon
$7.00
Side Mac And Cheese
$7.00
Side Goat Chz Fondue
$4.00
Side 1/4 Avocado
$1.00
Side Spicy Tomato Sauce
$0.50
Side Lem Pepper Aioli
$1.00
Sd Garlic Aoli
$0.50
Side Vegan Caesar Dress
$1.00
Sd Tomato Ranch Dress
$1.00
Side Balsamic Dressing
$0.50
Side Lemon Vin Dress
$0.50
Side Champ-orange Dress
$0.50
Side Mash
$5.00
Side Tortilla Chips
$3.00
Kids Meals
DESSERTS
Gelato Trio
$12.00
Single Scoop
$4.00
Carrot Cake
$15.00
Chocolate Cake 🍫
$15.00
Red Velvet Cake
$15.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$15.00Out of stock
Banana Cheese Cake
$15.00
Apple Crisp
$14.00Out of stock
Tiramasu
$15.00Out of stock
Flourless Choc Cake GF
$15.00Out of stock
Creme Brulee
$12.00Out of stock
Blueberry Gelato
$4.00Out of stock
BARISTA
Standard Barista
Drip Coffee
$6.00
Cold Brew
$9.00
Americano
$5.00
Add Single Espresso Shot (1oz)
$3.00
Doppio Espresso (2 oz)
$5.00
Add Almond Milk
$1.50
Add Oat Milk
$1.50
Latte - Cup
$5.50
Latte - Bowl
$7.00
Cappuccino - Cup
$5.50
Cappuccino - Bowl
$7.00
Chai - Cup
$7.00
Chai - Bowl
$9.00
Dirty Chai - Cup
$8.00
Dirty Chai - Bowl
$10.00
Dirty Chai - Iced
$11.00
Mocha - Cup
$9.00
Mocha - Bowl
$10.50
Matcha - Cup
$6.00
Matcha - Bowl
$9.00
Iced Latte
$5.50
Iced Chai
$7.00
Iced Mocha
$9.00
Iced Matcha
$6.00
Latte - Oat - Cup
$7.00
Latte - Oat - Bowl
$10.00
Cappuccino - Oat - Cup
$7.50
Cappuccino - Oat - Bowl
$9.25
Chai - Oat - Cup
$8.00
Chai - Oat - Bowl
$10.00
Mocha - Oat - Cup
$11.00
Mocha - Oat - Bowl
$12.50
Dirty Chai Latte - Oat - Cup
$12.00
Dirty Chai Latte - Oat - Bowl
$14.00
Matcha - Oat - Cup
$8.00
Matcha - Oat - Bowl
$10.00
Iced Latte - Oat
$7.50
Iced Mocha - Oat
$11.00
Iced Chai - Oat
$8.00
Iced Matcha - Oat
$8.00
Hot Cocoa & Cider
Seasonals & Features
Affogato Espresso
$9.00
Gianduja Bowl
$14.00
Gianduja - Cup
$12.00
Gianduja - Oat - Bowl
$14.00
Buzzy Bee - Cup
$7.50
Buzzy Bee - Bowl
$10.00
Buzzy Bee - Iced
$7.50
"Amor"-etto Latte - Cup
$16.00
"Amor"-etto Latte - Bowl
$18.00
PSL - Cup
$7.00
PSL - Bowl
$10.00
PSL - Oat - Cup
$8.00
PSL - Oat - Bowl
$11.00
PSL - Iced
$10.00
PSL - Oat - Iced
$11.00
DRINKS
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Tonic
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
OJ - Small
$5.00
OJ - Large
$7.00
Whole Milk
$2.00
Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$2.75
Ginger Ale
$2.75
Tonic
$2.50
Soda Water
Cranberry Juice
$5.00
OJ - Small
$5.00
OJ - Large
$7.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Signature Mocktail
$9.00
Cherry Lime Mocktail
$8.50
Pineapple-small
$5.00
Pineapple-Large
$7.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Hot Water With Lemon
$2.00
Earl Grey
$4.00
Decaf Earl Grey
$4.00
Asian Jasmine White Tea
$4.00
British Breakfast
$4.00
Decaf British Breakfast
$4.00
Organic Jasmine Green Tea
$4.00
Decaf People's Green Tea
$4.00
Chamomile Lemon Herbal
$4.00
GREEN STAR BREWERY
Growlers/New
Howlers/New
Crowlers
$20 Growler Special
Empty Grwoler
$10.00Out of stock
$20 Spaceship
$20.00Out of stock
$20 ZCF Pils
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Mutti Kolsch
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Certifiable PA
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Bombastic Bock
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Duke Stout
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Love on the Run
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Small Change
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Ghosted PA
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Uncommon Saison
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Harvest Ale
$20.00Out of stock
$20 Post Truth
$20.00Out of stock
$13 Howler/Crowler
Empty Howler
$10.00Out of stock
$13 Spaceship
$13.00Out of stock
$13 ZCF Pils
$13.00
$13 Mutti Kolsch
$13.00Out of stock
$13 Certifiable PA
$13.00Out of stock
$13 Bombastic Bock
$13.00Out of stock
$13 Ghosted PA
$13.00Out of stock
$13 Small Change
$13.00Out of stock
$13 Post Truth
$13.00Out of stock
$13 Uncommon Saison
$13.00Out of stock
$13 Duke Stout
$13.00Out of stock
$13 Harvest Ale
$13.00Out of stock
$13 Love on the Run
$13.00Out of stock
BEER OF THE DAY
BOTD Kolsch
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD Oktoberfest
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD Spaceship
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD DIPA
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD Ghosted
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD ZCF Pilsner
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD The Wolf
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD Love on the Run
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD Clap Hands
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD Certifiable APA
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD Heavy Liquid
$5.00Out of stock
BOTD Ginger Beer
$5.00Out of stock
RETAIL
Merch
Brew Shirts
$35.00
Zip Up Hoodie
$25.00
Beanie
$10.00
Green Star Hat
$28.00
New T Shirt
$25.00
Pins
$1.00
G* Pint Glass
$10.00
Empty Growler
$10.00
Empty Howler
$10.00
Empty Crowler
$5.00
G* Willi Becher
$10.00
G* Pub Glass
$8.00
Green Star Tshirt SM
$15.00
Green Star T Shirt M
$15.00
Green Star Tshirt LG
$15.00
Green Star Tshirt XL
$15.00
Uncommon Coffee Cup
$6.00
Uncommon Ground Lakeview Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 929-3680
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM