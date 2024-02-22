Underground Pizza DC 1314 U St NW
Sides
- Hand Made Mozzarella Sticks (Epic Cheese Pulls)$11.50
Our mozzarella sticks are cut & breaded by hand and fried to order, accompanied with a side of our signature red sauce. Get ready for the epic cheese pulls!
- Cheesesteak Sliders$12.50
Shaved Ribeye sautéed in truffle oil with bell pepper and onion. On King's Hawaiian rolls with melted Bacio provolone cheese.
- Fried Chicken Sliders$12.50
Peppercorn brined chicken thighs on a bed of lettuce with pickles and your choice of up to two (2) house-made sauces.
- Chicken Wings$15.00
1 Order = 1 lb of wings - Seasoned and baked, our wings are then fried and finished off with either sauce or served naked. Available in honey old bay, buffalo, and naked. Also available fried regular or extra crispy.
- Handmade Arancini Balls$9.50
4 Risotto balls per order - hand balled, breaded, and by hand with provolone and mozzarella cheeses, served with a sprinkle of parm and a side of our signature red sauce.
- Loaded Pizza Fries$11.00
Featuring a zig-zag drizzle of our signature Red Sauce and Cheese sauce. Topped with crumbled spicy sausage, pepperoni, green onion, and a sprinkle of parm
- Old Bay Garlic Parm Fries$8.00
Featuring a pound of our delicious fries, hand-tossed in a seasoning blend of Old Bay, garlic, and parm.
- Pepperoni Infused Mac & Cheese Balls$10.00
5 Per Order - This UPC original started off as a Mac n Cheese fest specialty item that found its way onto our full-time menu. These award-winning hand balled, hand-breaded mac n cheese balls are infused with our signature pep cups and then deep fried crispy. They are then finished off with a drizzle of hot honey and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
- UPC Reaper Pepper FireSticks$13.50
Featuring our handmade mozz sticks, our reaper pepper wing rub, and a side of vodka or red sauce, to help you cool off.
- UPC Sampler$15.00
3 Mozzarella Sticks, 3 Arancini Balls, 3 Pepperoni Mac & Cheese Balls, all flavor. Comes with a side of hot honey, red sauce, ranch, and vodka sauce.
Salads
- Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
A mix of kale & romaine lettuce with heirloom cherry tomatoes, sourdough croutons, parmesan, and topped with our house-made lemon ceasar dressing.
- Farmer's Bounty Salad$12.00
Local Roasted Squash, Crispy Apples, Goat Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds and Bacon with House-made Apple Cider Vinaigrette. *Can be made without bacon
- House Salad$11.00
Our blend of mixed greens, watermelon radish, red onion, carrot, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
- The Wedge$11.00
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, and cherry tomatoes, topped with green onions and our house-made blue cheese dressing.
The Basics
- UPC Classic (Cheese Pizza)$14.00+
A mix of mozzarella & brick cheese with two stripes of our delicious red sauce and parmesan.
- The Roni Boi (Double Pepperoni)$16.00+
A heavy hand of cupping pepperoni cups topped with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a sprinkle parmesan.
- The Pesto$16.00+
Our signature house-made Pesto features fresh locally grown basil, vibrant hand peeled garlic, parmesan, and pine nuts blended with premium California sourced olive oil from Corto.
- The Flag (Half Red / Half Green)$14.00+
The best of both worlds, this pie features a zig-zag of our freshly made pesto and one stripe of our signature red sauce.
- The PO (Peppers & Onions)$14.00+
Multi-colored sautéed peppers & sweet onions on a cheese pizza then topped with our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
- The SPO (Sausage, Peppers, Onions)$16.00+
This pizza features our spicy Italian sausage along with multi-colored sautéed peppers and sweet onions on a cheese pizza then topped with our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
- The Woodlands (Mushroom)$16.00+
A medley of thyme roasted mushrooms including Hen of the woods, oyster, & beech, on top of a mozzarella and gruyere Detroit style pan pizza, that is finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan.
Specialty Pies
- Cupocalypse$18.00+
This pizza features nearly a whole pound of our signature pepperoni cups & newly added sausage cups. It’s then finished off with a drizzle of our signature red sauce and house-made vodka sauce featuring whole Stanislaus tomatoes and a sprinkle of premium grated parm.
- The Garfield$16.00+
A perfect combination of our signature red sauce, ricotta mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, and your choice of protein (spicy Italian sausage, rib eye w/sautéed onions, lemon peppercorn brine roasted chicken thighs, thyme roasted mushrooms, or vegan sausage) and a finishing touch of Italian seasoning and local basil come together to create a full-on lasagna experience.
- The Tiger King (Meat Lovers)$18.00+
A UPC original, this pie features chunks of thick-cut bacon, spicy Italian sausage, and pep cup pepperoni. It’s finished with two stripes of our signature red sauce & a drizzle of our house-made hot honey.
- The Funfetti$17.00+
This pie is topped with multi-colored sautéed peppers & sweet onions along with spicy Italian sausage, then topped with two stripes of our red sauce and a drizzle of our UPC house-made pesto, featuring locally grown basil.
- The Quattro Stagioni (Sampler Pie)$30.00
An edible ode to the seasons, this UPC take on an Italian classic lays out 4 styles of our pizza on one pan pie. This pie features The Woodlands, Pesto Pie, Funfetti, and Tiger King.
- The UPC CBR$16.00+
Our house brined lemon peppercorn chicken thighs, chunks of thick bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and a checkerboard of ranch dressing tops this delectable non-traditional pan pizza.
- The Jersey Turnpike (Tomato Pie)$26.00
A hybrid of a Detroit-style pizza and Jersey/Philly tomato pie, this pizza features crispy Detroit-style cheese edges with our signature red sauce in the center to make a classic tomato pie presentation. Then we top it with garlic confit, garlic chips, basil, and a sprinkle of parmesan.
- The Jawn (The Cheesesteak Pizza)$17.00+
Our cheesesteak-style pizza features shaved ribeye, fried onions, provolone, and chives with a side of our signature red sauce. This jawn just hits different.
- The Bianca (Garlic, Spinach, Tomato)$16.00+
This garlic heavy white pizza is topped with spinach, heirloom cherry tomatoes, garlic confit, roasted garlic oil, and finished with imported Pecorino Romano.
- The Cluckaneer (Buffalo Chicken)$28.00
Our buffalo chicken pie features fried lemon peppercorn brined chicken thighs, buffalo sauce, creamy blue cheese dressing, and chives on a mozzarella & brick cheese pizza. Vegetarian option available.
- The Trifecta$15.00+
This masterpiece features a trio of sauce flavors on our mozzarella Detroit-style pie. Featuring our signature red sauce, our house-made pesto, and our new creamy vodka sauce, the Trifecta is all flavor!
- The Pickle Bacon Ranch$15.00+
The PBR is a creation that was born from the Big Dill Pickle Fest. This pizza features dill pickle chips, thick-cut bacon, and creamy ranch which come together for a perfect combination of flavors.
- UPC Margherita$16.00+
Our take on a classic style of pizza, we top a mozzarella Detroit style pan pizza with fresh mozzarella with a zig-zag of our red sauce slightly reduced, finished with basil flower-infused olive oil and fresh locally grown basil leaves.
- The DESTROYER$18.00+
Our pep cup pepperonis with two stripes of vodka sauce, a sprinkle of parm, and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.
Vegan Pizza
- Carol Baskin$16.00+
The original UPC Vegan option featuring tomatoes and spinach galore on a vegan mozzarella Detroit style pizza, two stripes of our signature red sauce and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
- The Fauxnivore (Vegan "Meatlovers")$18.00+
Our vegan meat lovers pie featuring vegan sausage, vegan chorizo, & vegan pepperoni on a vegan cheese Detroit style pie.
- The Vegan Roni Boi$16.00+
A vegan take on our Roni Boi pizza with vegan mozzarella & parm, and vegan pepperoni with our signature red sauce on top.
- The Vegan Woodlands$16.00+
A vegan take on our Woodlands Pizza with vegan mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
- Vegan Quattro (Sampler Pie)$30.00
An ode to the season - 1/4 Pesto, 1/4 Woodlands, 1/4 Funfetti, 1/4 Fauxnivore
- The Vegan Pesto$16.00+
The vegan take on our Pesto pizza features our nut-free vegan pesto and vegan mozzarella & parmesan cheeses.
- The Vegan Flag$14.00+
The vegan take on our Flag Pizza featuring our nut-free vegan pesto and vegan mozzarella & parmesan cheeses.
- The Vegan Classic$14.00+
The vegan take on our Classic pizza. Using vegan mozzarella & parm with two stripes of our signature red sauce.
- The Vegan Chicken Parm$28.00
The vegan version of our Chicken Parm features Gardein chicken nuggets on a bed of our signature red sauce, topped with vegan parm and vegan mozzarella cheeses all layered on top of one of our signature vegan mozzarella Detroit style pies.
- The Vegan PO$14.00+
Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers and sweet onions on a vegan mozzarella pizza with two stripes of red sauce and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
- The Vegan SPO$16.00+
Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers and sweet onions on a vegan mozzarella pizza, topped with vegan sausage, two stripes of red sauce, and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
- Vegan Funfetti$17.00+
Sautéed multi-colored sweet peppers, sweet onions, and vegan sausage on a vegan mozzarella pizza with two stripes of red sauce, a drizzle of nut-free vegan pesto, and a sprinkle of vegan parm.
Sauces
- House-made Blue Cheese Dressing (2oz)$2.00
- House-made Ranch Dressing (2oz)$2.00
Mayo, buttermilk, sour cream, salt, seasoning
- House-made Buffalo Sauce (2oz)$2.00
- Grated Parm (2oz)$1.00
- Hot Honey (1.5oz)$2.00
- Pesto (2oz)$3.00
Local basil from Karma Farms, pine nuts, imported parmesan, salt, olive oil
- Red Sauce (6oz)$4.00
- Roasted Garlic Oil (2oz)$2.00
- Vegan Nut Free Pesto (2oz)$3.00
Local basil from Karma Farms, sunflower seeds, vegan parmesan, salt, olive oil
- Vodka (2oz)$2.00
- Vodka Sauce (6oz)$5.00
- Flavor Pack$8.50
A sampling of all our flavors - red sauce, vodka sauce, house-made ranch, blue cheese, buffalo, hot honey, and basil oil.