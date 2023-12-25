Union Brothers Brewing 270 270 Mercer Street
FOOD
Shareables
- Trash Can Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, shredded Colby jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, diced tomatoes, green onions, salsa, beer cheese, sour cream, and our house chili.
- Poutine$12.00
Our hand cut fries, smothered in a savory beef gravy and topped with hickory bacon bits and our own cheese sauce.
- Bavarian Soft Pretzel$12.00
Large, freshly baked German Pretzel. Served with Beer Cheese and Whole grain mustard.
- Boom Boom Shrimp$14.00
- Vadalia Onion Rings$6.00
Fresh onion thick sliced and then batter dipped and friend until golden served with sauce of your choice.
- Fried Cauliflower$12.00
- Cup of Chili$4.00
Our own recipe of beef cuts, beans, tomatoes and splices topped with shredded cheese & sour cream.
- Bowl of Chili$7.00
Our own recipe of beef cuts, beans, tomatoes and splices topped with shredded cheese & sour cream.
Salads
- Steak Salad$16.00
Fresh cut iceberg and spring mix with hard boiled eggs, shredded cheese, croutons , cucumbers, , tomatoes , fresh cut fries and steak grilled to your liking. With your choice of dressing.
- Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken salad done your way! Plain, buffalo, or nashville. Fried or grilled. All salads served Pittsburgh style with french fries on top!
- Entree Salad$12.00
- Small House Salad$6.00
Fresh cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce with shredded cheese, croutons , cucumbers and tomatoes.
Burgers
- Union Brothers Cheeseburger$12.00
smash Beef Patty, Cheddar, Provolone and American Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato.
- BBQ Hickory Bacon Burger$12.00
8oz patty of our fresh Angus beef, grilled to your liking and basted with our own BBQ sauce, topped with hickory bacon and cheese on a buttered toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.
- Pitmaster Burger$12.00
Smash Beef Patty, Pulled Pork, Beer Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato.
- Firecracker Burger$12.00
Smash Beef Patty, Pepperjack Cheese, Firecracker Sauce, Bacon, and Sautéed Jalapeños.
- Mac Burger$12.00
- UBB Pub Burger$13.00
8oz patty, served with our housemade fries on a buttered toasted bun served with lettuce, Onion and tomato
Sandwiches
- Grilled Mac and Cheese$13.00
Mild Cheddar, Mozzarella on a hearty white bread with homemade Mac & Cheese and Applewood Bacon
- West of Philly$16.00
Mozzarella, rustic Italian bread, slow roasted beef, sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, garlic aioli
- Pulled Pork$15.00
8oz of our signature rubbed Pulled Pork, Housemade BBQ sauce, pickles, and coleslaw.
- Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Two 4oz Chicken Breast done your way, Dill Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, and Bacon. Choice of: Grilled Fried Buffalo Nashville Hot
- Shrimp Po Boy$16.00
- Fish$16.00
1/2# Fresh Alaskan cod hand Beer battered and fried until golden on a toasted brioche bun with house made tartar sauce, house made fries and creamy coleslaw
- Custom Grilled Cheese$10.00
Custom build grilled cheese just the way you like it.
- Adult Grilled Cheese$7.00
Wings
- Traditional Wings 6pc$8.00
6 of our jumbo bone-in wings sauced your way. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
- Traditional Wings 12pc$16.00
1 Dozen of our jumbo bone-in wings sauced your way. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
- Boneless Wings 6pc$7.00
Half dozen of our hand-cut chicken tenderloin boneless wings served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
- Boneless Wings 12pc$12.00
1 dozen of our hand-cut chicken tenderloin boneless wings served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
- 3pc Tenders$7.00
Traditional fried chicken tenders served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
- 6pc tenders$10.00
Traditional fried chicken tenders served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
Vegetarian
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Hamburger$8.00
4oz patty on a buttered toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.
- Kid's Cheeseburger$9.00
4oz patty burger on a buttered toasted bun with lettuce and tomato.
- Kid's Fried Tenders$9.00
Grilled or hand breaded and fried chicken tenders with the choice bbq, honey mustard or plain.
- Kids Grilled Tender$9.00
- Kids Chicken Bites$8.00
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$7.00
Golden brown grilled cheese, just like mom makes!
- Kid's Mac N' At$7.00
Specials
- Ham & Bean Soup (Cup)$5.00
Ham / Bean /Rich Broth / Scallions
- Ham & Bean Soup (Bowl)$6.00
Ham / Bean /Rich Broth / Scallions
- More Like, Caliente.$16.00
1# Traditional Bone in Wings Home made Chipotle Hot Sauce
- St. Pickolas$10.00
Cream Cheese / Sour Cream / Dill / Toasted Bread Crumbs.
- Solstice Salad$8.00
- Macbowlski$10.00
Our classic Mac & Cheese served with your choice of protein. BBQ Pulled Pork +3 Chicken +4 Steak +5
- I Have a Hot Tub...$16.00
Grilled Chicken / Arugula / Feta Cheese Onion / Chipotle Fig Jam / Flour Tortilla
- The Tuscan$13.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cobbler$9.00
Pineapples / Cherries / Vanilla Ice Cream