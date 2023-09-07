Union Public House 36 E Garden Street
Drinks
N/A Bevs
Arnold Palmer
$2.59
Coffee
$2.79
Coffee Refill
Coke
$2.79
Coke Refill
Cranberry
$2.79
Decaf Coffee
$2.79
Decaf Coffee Refill
Diet Coke
$2.79
Diet Coke Refill
Dry 75
$8.00
Gingerale
$2.79
Gingerale Refill
Ginger Beer
$2.79
Grapefruit Pellegrino
$3.00
Half n Half Tea
$2.79
Half n Half Tea Refill
Hot Tea
$2.79
Lemonade
$3.00
Lemonade Refill
Lemon Cooler
$7.00
Milk
$3.00
MOONLESS PLANET
$8.00
OJ
$3.00
San Pellegrino
$3.00
Soda Water
Sprite
$2.79
Sprite Refill
SULTRY RYTHEM
$8.00
Sweet Tea
$2.79
Sweet Tea Refill
Mountain Valley Sparkling
$9.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.79
Unsweet Tea Refill
Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
Heineken 0.0
$6.00
Cockatoo's Crest
$8.00
Watermelon & Mint Lemonade
$5.00
Liquor
Old Forester Prohibition
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Crown Whisky
$8.00
Mellowcorn 100 Proof
$6.00
Old Forester
$7.00
Skrewball
$6.00
Well Bourbon
$7.00
Well Rye
$7.00
Whistlepig 10
$13.00
Whistlepig Farmstock
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Akashi Whisky
$8.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$10.00
The Representative
$14.00
Woodfood Reserve Rye
$10.00
Michter's Bourbon
$10.00
Slane Irish
$7.00
Lost Irish
$9.00
Amaretto
$6.00
Pasote Reposado
$10.00
Ancho Verde
$6.00
Pisco
$6.50
Benedictine
$7.00
Branca Menta
$6.50
Byrrh
$6.50
Carpano Antica
$7.00
Capano Bianco
$6.00
Chartreuse
$8.00
Cocchi Americano
$6.50
Cocchi di Torino
$6.00
Cochi Rosa
$4.00
Creme de Mure
$6.50
Creme de Violette
$6.50
Cynar
$7.00
Fernet
$5.00
Gran Marnier
$7.00
HW Southern Amaro
$6.00
Irish Cream
$5.00
Jager
$6.00
Licor 43
$6.00
Maraschino Liqueur
$6.00
Midori
$5.00
Montenegro
$6.00
Pamplemousse
$6.50
PF Dry Curacao
$6.50
Pimms
$7.00
Punt E Mes
$5.50
Rumple
$5.00
Smith & Woodhouse Tawny
$14.00
Velvet Falernum
$4.00
Well Brandy
$6.50
Lairds BiB Apple Brandy
$9.00
G4 Blanco
$8.00
Foursquare Isonomy
$12.00
Paranubes
$8.00
Mezcal La Luna
$9.00
Well Rum
$7.00
Elevelo Blanco
$7.00
Suerte Anejo
$12.00
Tapatio Blanco
$8.00
Pasote Reposado
$10.00
Pasote Blanco
$9.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
LemonHart Blackpool
$7.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$9.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$12.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$18.00
Paladar Blanco
$10.00
Tequila Ocho
$9.00
Smith & Cross
$9.00
Mount Gay
$7.00
Coruba Jamaican Dark
$8.00
Saint Benevolence
$8.00
Cascahuin Blanco
$12.00
Holmes Cay Jamaican
$14.00
Holmes Cay Barbados
$14.00
R.L. Seale 12yr
$12.00
Suerte Blanco
$8.00
El Tesoro Extra Anejo
$22.00
Lalo Blanco
$8.00
Batch Nueveuno
$11.00
Mezcal De Layendas
$10.00
Tapatio Reposado
$9.00
Don Fulano Blanco
$9.00
Lagrimas Blanco
$10.00
Lagrimas Reposado
$15.00
Derrumbes Mezcal
$10.00
Derrumbes Blanco
$10.00
Balvenie Single First
$13.00
Bunnahanhain
$12.00
Compass Box Asyla
$10.00
Compass Box Peat Monster
$11.00
Compass Box The Spice Tree
$11.00
Dalmore Cigar
$16.00
Glenfiddich 12
$9.00
Glenfiddich 14 Reserve
$13.00
Glenfiddich 15
$13.00
Macallan 12
$12.00
Monkey Shoulder
$8.00
Tullamore Dew
$7.00
Harleston Green
$7.00
High N Wicked Irish
$18.00
Powers Irish Whisky
$7.00
Balvenie Caribbean
$14.00
Macallan 18yr
$52.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Botanist
$7.00
Ford's
$7.00
Hendricks
$8.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Well Vodka
$7.00
ALB
$8.00
Stoli
$7.44
Wodka
$6.51
Arette Blanco
$6.51
New Amsterdam Gin
$6.51
Real McCoy Rum
$6.51
Beer
$5.59
White Zombie
$7.44
Hibiscus Margarita
$7.44
Beetlejuice
$7.44
Old Forester Rye
$8.00
Wine
BTL Scarpetta Chardonnay
$36.00
BTL Empire Estates
$48.00
BTL Jeio Prosecco
$27.00
BTL Schramsberg
$73.00
BTL Voirin Jumel
$69.00
BTL Giocato PG
$29.00
BTL Gerald Chard
$34.00
BTL Moniker
$42.00
BTL Dierberg Chardonnay
$52.00
BTL Alexana Pinot Gris
$39.00
BTL Empire Estates Riesling
$36.00
BTL Gundlach Bundschu
$37.00
BTL Comtesse White Bordeaux
$27.00
BTL Nostre Pais
$38.00
BTL Long Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc
$42.00
BTL Squealing Pig
$42.00
BTL Essay
$27.00
BTL Piper Sonoma Brut
$41.00
BTL La Fête du Rosé
$45.00
BTL Lovo Brut Rose
$27.00
BTL Fabre Rose
$41.00
BTL Peyrassol La Croix
$35.00
BTL Love Drunk
$41.00
BTL Comtesse Red Bordeaux
$28.00
BTL Brancaia Chianti
$77.00
BTL Twenty Acres
$32.00
BTL Matthew Fritz Cab
$36.00
BTL Black Chicken
$85.00
BTL Planet Oregon
$49.00
BTL Jayson Blend
$89.00
BTL Il Soffione Prosecco Rose DOC
$27.00
BTL Alto Molino Malbec
$26.00
BTL Tre Leoni
$63.00
BTL Bishops Peak
$59.00
BTL Jim Barry
$30.00
BTL Ch. Chapelle D'Alienor
$41.00
BTL Occam's Razor
$41.00
BTL Mount Peak
$88.00
BTL Far Mountain
$109.00
BTL Marietta Syrah
$87.00
BTL E. Guigal Gigondas
$77.00
BTL Le Charmel Pinot Noir
$34.00
BTL Ilatraia Brancaia
$98.00
BTL Achaval Ferrer
$39.00
Open Bottle Wine
BTL La Rioja Alta Vina Alberdi Reserva
$46.00
BTL Noah River PN
$42.00
BTL Party Line Zinfandel
$58.00
BTL Guidobono Nebbiolo
$38.00
BTL Eberle Cab
$65.00
BTL Melville Syrah
$55.00
BTL Melville Pinot Noir
$122.00
BTL Paul Dolan Zin
$36.00
BTL Mount Eden Chardonnay
$61.00
BTL Teeter Totter Cab
$159.00
BTL Albino Rocca
$39.00
GLS Jeio Prosecco
$7.00
GLS Piper Sonoma Brut
$9.00
GLS Scarpetta Chardonnay
$10.00
GLS Moniker
$13.00
GLS Giocato PG
$9.00
GLS Alexana Pinot Gris
$13.00
GLS Empire Estates Riesling
$12.00
GLS Clendenen
$12.00
GLS Comtesse White
$9.00
GLS Nostre Païs
$10.00
GLS Squealing Pig
$11.00
GLS Essay
$8.00
GLS Lovo Brut Prosecco Rose
$7.00
GLS Fabre Rose
$12.00
GLS Peyrassol La Croix
$11.00
GLS Love Drunk
$12.00
GLS Le Charmel Pinot Noir
$9.00
GLS Matthew Fritz Cab
$12.00
GLS Twenty Acres
$9.00
GLS Jim Barry
$9.00
GLS Alto Molino Malbec
$8.00
GLS Occam's Razor
$13.00
GLS Comtesse Red
$9.00
GLS Piper Sonoma Brut
$9.00
GLS Noah River PN
$12.00
GLS Il Soffione Prosecco Rose DOC
$7.00
GLS Paul Dolan Zin
$12.00
GLS Pearlstone
$9.00
GLS Albino Rocca
$12.00
Beer
Draft Light Lager
$8.00
Draft Pensacola Bay Amber
$8.00
Draft Octoberfest
$8.00
Draft IPA
$9.00
King State Green Dart Pilsner
$7.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Coors Banquet
$4.00
High Life
$5.00
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Narragansett
$5.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Pacifico
$6.00
King State Coffee Oat Porter
$8.00
Boulevard Irish Ale
$7.00
Guldenberg Belgian
$8.00
Perfect Plain IPA
$7.00
Tourbus Hazy IPA
$9.00
Schilling Cider
$8.00
Urban South Cucumber Lime Gose
$7.00
Tapatio & Cervaza
$8.00
Skyway Hazy DIPA
$9.00
Base Lager
$8.00
West Coast IPA
$7.00
Blackberry Agave Seltzer
$7.00
Edmunds Oast Mango Papya
$8.00
Untitled Art Stout
$13.00
Woven Water Reflections
$9.00
Grimm No Hands
$8.00
Cocktails
Amaro Goodnight
$7.00
Americana
$9.00
Aperol Spritz
$9.00
Aviation
$9.00
Back To The Vine
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Boulevardier
$9.00
Bramble
$9.00
Caipirinha
$9.00
Naked And Famous
$12.00
Cool Nights Fizz
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Dark & Stormy
$8.00
Daquiri
$8.00
Beer & Shot
$7.00
Eggnog
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$9.50
French 75
$9.00
FAFO
$7.00
Funkystrawberry Daiquiri
$10.00
Gimlet
$7.00
Grasshoper
$9.00
Hemingway Daquiri
$10.00
House Margarita
$8.00
Hot Toddy
$6.00
Hurricane
$12.00
Industry Daiquiri
$9.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Jungle Parrot
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$9.00
Last Word
$9.00
Long Island
$9.00
Manhattan
$10.00
UPH Margarita
$10.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Negroni
$9.00
NY Sour
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Paloma
$8.00
PBJ Old Fashioned
$8.00
Painkiller
$10.00
Penicillin
$9.00
Pimms Cup
$7.00
Pisco Sour
$10.00
Questionable Decisions
$8.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$9.00
Ranch Water
$8.00
Revolver
$8.00
Sazerac
$10.00
Watermelon Margarita Spicy
$9.50
Toronto
$9.00
The Only Word
$11.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Velvet Hammer
$5.00
Missionary Downfall
$9.00
Throwing Grenades
$10.00
Greta Garbo
$9.00
No Strings Attached
$9.00
Smoke Show
$11.00
The Swizzle Stick
$10.00
Orange Crush
$8.00
White Wine Spritzer
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
Sex On The Beach
$9.00
Coastal Imagination
$9.00
Watermelon Margarita
$9.00
White Russian
$7.00
Monkey Tai
$10.00
Strawberry Rhubarb
$10.00
Mike Honcho
$7.00
Dirty Ranch Water
$8.50
Strawberry Sage Smash
$9.00
Garden & Jefferson
$12.00
Problem Solver
$10.00
Red Wedding
$10.00
Tequila Shot
$4.00
Smoked Old Fashioned
$13.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Miami Vice
$13.00
Duck Old Fashioned
$13.00
These Fools
$9.00
Port Au Prince
$11.00
El Diablo
$9.00
Sneaky Banana
$10.00
Vieux Carre
$13.00
A Hug From Poppy
$10.00
Zombie
$10.00
$7 Cocktail
$7.00
50/50 Martini
$11.00
Navy Grog
$9.00
Corn'n Oil-ish
$10.00
Hibiscus Negroni
$10.00
Kitchen Beers
$12.00
Kitchen Tequila
$16.00
Worst Mai Tai
$10.00
Aged Rum Old Fashioned
$12.00
Cucumber G&T
$9.00
Daisy de Santiago
$9.00
Fire & Ting
$8.00
Union Old Fashioned
$13.00
Pineapple Margarita Spicy
$9.00
Flippin Tully
$10.00
Mixed Reunion
$9.00
Expecto Falernum
$10.00
Awake at Noon
$7.00
M&M Bottomless Mimosa
$10.00
Vesper Martini
$9.00
Just Making It
$9.00
Are You In?
$10.00
Swangin' & Bangin"
$10.00
Champagne Shower
$20.00
Perfect Tequila Negroni
$10.00
A Great Personality
$10.00
Rum Sour
$9.00
Abuelo's Old Fashioned
$12.00
Vice Grip
$10.00
Funk Around
$7.00
Dennis the Menace
$10.00
Avo Margarita
$12.00
Gettin Caught in the Rain
$10.00
Sangria
$10.00
The Last Stand
$10.00
God Save the Coral
$10.00
Uppity Hipsters
$9.00
Smoked Bloody Maria
$10.00
Red Wine Spritzer
$8.00
Papa's Manhattan
$12.00
Sub Rosa
$9.00
Double Mimosa
$10.00
Kick Flip
$9.00
Coco Bird
$10.00
Radler
$8.00
Blackberry Fizz
$9.00
5am Nights
$9.00
Bringing Snack Back
$13.00
Agave & Barley
$7.00
Brown Butter Sazerac
$12.00
Happy Hour Tom Collins
$7.00
Happy Hour Old Fashioned
$7.00
Happy Hr Paloma
$7.00
Happy Hr Margarita
$7.00
L-I-V-I-N-G
$10.00
Night Cap
$10.00
El Flordita Daiquiri
$9.00
Smuggled OF
$12.00
L.i.v.i.n
$10.00
Retail and Events
Retail
Provisions
UPH Special Events
Union Public House 36 E Garden Street Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 607-6320
Closed