Food

Nibble & Share

Beef Carpaccio

$15.00

Boiled Peanuts

$8.00

Corndog

$10.00

Duck Hearts on Toast

$11.00

Frito Pie

$13.00

Mushroom Toast

$18.00

Mussels

$16.00

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Pups

$8.00

Scotch Egg

$9.00

Seoul Seared Shrimp

Shrimp and Pickles

$16.00

Spicy Crab Dip

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Wings

$17.00

Lil Smokies

$11.00

Iowa Pork

$12.00

Turkey Leg

$19.00

Garden & Spoon

Arugula Salad Half

$10.00

Beet Salad Whole

$17.00

Beet Salad Half

$10.00

Gumbo Large

$16.00

Gumbo Small

$8.00

Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Tuna Soba Salad

$21.00

Arugula Salad Full

$17.00

Burrata Whole

$17.00

Burrata Half

$11.00

Salt N Cure

1 Board

$8.00

2 Board

$16.00

3 Board

$24.00

5 Board

$31.00

Between the Buns

BBQ Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Fish Sandwich

$16.00

UPH Burger

$19.00

Nashville Hot

$17.00

Patty Melt

$17.00

Sambal Chicken

$16.00

Sloppy Joe

$16.00

Pork Chop Biscuit

$17.00

Land & Sea

Butt

$28.00

Hanger Steak

$43.00

Trout

$44.00

Za'atar Tuna

$37.00

Scallops

$38.00

Crispy Quail

$38.00

Crispy Skin Salmon

$36.00

Shank

$29.00

A La Carte

Shank ALC

$29.00

Confit Duck ALC

$32.00

Hanger ALC

$39.00

Fried Chicken

$27.00

Tofu ALC

$17.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Curly Fries

$7.00

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Collards

$7.00

Slaw

$7.00

Cornbread

$7.00

Green Salad

$7.00

Grilled Baguette

$2.00

Side Brussels

$9.00

Side Spinach

$9.00

Side Creamed Corn

$9.00

Side Mash

$9.00

Side Hoppin' John

$9.00

Sweets

3 Scoops Gelato

$6.00

Buttermilk Pie

$10.00

Mousse Cake

$11.00

Brulee

$9.00

Cookie Jar

$14.00

Food Feature

App Feature

$18.00

Lunch Feature

$19.00

Dinner Feature

$50.00

Dessert Feature

$7.00

Vegetarian Plate

$17.00

Vegan Plate

$17.00

Add Duck Hearts

$7.00

Extra Mussel Bread

Pasta and Vino

$24.00

Pasta No Vino

$18.00

Roasted Salsa

$6.00

Queso

$8.00

Add Pork Rinds

$2.00

Kids

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Shrimp

$10.00

Sauces

Apple Butter

Avo Mayo

Chimichurri

Harissa

Ketchup

Peach Butter

Pepper Party

Red Eye Gravy

Scallion Aioli

Spicy Salt

Tartar

Tomato Gravy

Tomato Jam

Industry Pop-up

Duck Cuban

$14.00

Soulmades

$11.00

Okonomiyaki

$10.00

Spam Masubi

$8.00

Lamb Corndog

$10.00

Smores

$7.00

Chili

$12.00

Gyoza

$9.00

Curry Nuts

$8.00

Drinks

N/A Bevs

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Coffee

$2.79

Coffee Refill

Coke

$2.79

Coke Refill

Cranberry

$2.79

Decaf Coffee

$2.79

Decaf Coffee Refill

Diet Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke Refill

Dry 75

$8.00

Gingerale

$2.79

Gingerale Refill

Ginger Beer

$2.79

Grapefruit Pellegrino

$3.00

Half n Half Tea

$2.79

Half n Half Tea Refill

Hot Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Refill

Lemon Cooler

$7.00

Milk

$3.00

MOONLESS PLANET

$8.00

OJ

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.79

Sprite Refill

SULTRY RYTHEM

$8.00

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea Refill

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$9.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea Refill

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Cockatoo's Crest

$8.00

Watermelon & Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Liquor

Old Forester Prohibition

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Crown Whisky

$8.00

Mellowcorn 100 Proof

$6.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$7.00

Well Rye

$7.00

Whistlepig 10

$13.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Akashi Whisky

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

The Representative

$14.00

Woodfood Reserve Rye

$10.00

Michter's Bourbon

$10.00

Slane Irish

$7.00

Lost Irish

$9.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Pasote Reposado

$10.00

Ancho Verde

$6.00

Pisco

$6.50

Benedictine

$7.00

Branca Menta

$6.50

Byrrh

$6.50

Carpano Antica

$7.00

Capano Bianco

$6.00

Chartreuse

$8.00

Cocchi Americano

$6.50

Cocchi di Torino

$6.00

Cochi Rosa

$4.00

Creme de Mure

$6.50

Creme de Violette

$6.50

Cynar

$7.00

Fernet

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$7.00

HW Southern Amaro

$6.00

Irish Cream

$5.00

Jager

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Maraschino Liqueur

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Montenegro

$6.00

Pamplemousse

$6.50

PF Dry Curacao

$6.50

Pimms

$7.00

Punt E Mes

$5.50

Rumple

$5.00

Smith & Woodhouse Tawny

$14.00

Velvet Falernum

$4.00

Well Brandy

$6.50

Lairds BiB Apple Brandy

$9.00

G4 Blanco

$8.00

Foursquare Isonomy

$12.00

Paranubes

$8.00

Mezcal La Luna

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Elevelo Blanco

$7.00

Suerte Anejo

$12.00

Tapatio Blanco

$8.00

Pasote Reposado

$10.00

Pasote Blanco

$9.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

LemonHart Blackpool

$7.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$9.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Paladar Blanco

$10.00

Tequila Ocho

$9.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Coruba Jamaican Dark

$8.00

Saint Benevolence

$8.00

Cascahuin Blanco

$12.00

Holmes Cay Jamaican

$14.00

Holmes Cay Barbados

$14.00

R.L. Seale 12yr

$12.00

Suerte Blanco

$8.00

El Tesoro Extra Anejo

$22.00

Lalo Blanco

$8.00

Batch Nueveuno

$11.00

Mezcal De Layendas

$10.00

Tapatio Reposado

$9.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$9.00

Lagrimas Blanco

$10.00

Lagrimas Reposado

$15.00

Derrumbes Mezcal

$10.00

Derrumbes Blanco

$10.00

Balvenie Single First

$13.00

Bunnahanhain

$12.00

Compass Box Asyla

$10.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$11.00

Compass Box The Spice Tree

$11.00

Dalmore Cigar

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$9.00

Glenfiddich 14 Reserve

$13.00

Glenfiddich 15

$13.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Harleston Green

$7.00

High N Wicked Irish

$18.00

Powers Irish Whisky

$7.00

Balvenie Caribbean

$14.00

Macallan 18yr

$52.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Botanist

$7.00

Ford's

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

ALB

$8.00

Stoli

$7.44

Wodka

$6.51

Arette Blanco

$6.51

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.51

Real McCoy Rum

$6.51

Beer

$5.59

White Zombie

$7.44

Hibiscus Margarita

$7.44

Beetlejuice

$7.44

Old Forester Rye

$8.00

Wine

BTL Scarpetta Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Empire Estates

$48.00

BTL Jeio Prosecco

$27.00

BTL Schramsberg

$73.00

BTL Voirin Jumel

$69.00

BTL Giocato PG

$29.00

BTL Gerald Chard

$34.00

BTL Moniker

$42.00

BTL Dierberg Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Alexana Pinot Gris

$39.00

BTL Empire Estates Riesling

$36.00

BTL Gundlach Bundschu

$37.00

BTL Comtesse White Bordeaux

$27.00

BTL Nostre Pais

$38.00

BTL Long Meadow Ranch Sauv Blanc

$42.00

BTL Squealing Pig

$42.00

BTL Essay

$27.00

BTL Piper Sonoma Brut

$41.00

BTL La Fête du Rosé

$45.00

BTL Lovo Brut Rose

$27.00

BTL Fabre Rose

$41.00

BTL Peyrassol La Croix

$35.00

BTL Love Drunk

$41.00

BTL Comtesse Red Bordeaux

$28.00

BTL Brancaia Chianti

$77.00

BTL Twenty Acres

$32.00

BTL Matthew Fritz Cab

$36.00

BTL Black Chicken

$85.00

BTL Planet Oregon

$49.00

BTL Jayson Blend

$89.00

BTL Il Soffione Prosecco Rose DOC

$27.00

BTL Alto Molino Malbec

$26.00

BTL Tre Leoni

$63.00

BTL Bishops Peak

$59.00

BTL Jim Barry

$30.00

BTL Ch. Chapelle D'Alienor

$41.00

BTL Occam's Razor

$41.00

BTL Mount Peak

$88.00

BTL Far Mountain

$109.00

BTL Marietta Syrah

$87.00

BTL E. Guigal Gigondas

$77.00

BTL Le Charmel Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Ilatraia Brancaia

$98.00

BTL Achaval Ferrer

$39.00

Open Bottle Wine

BTL La Rioja Alta Vina Alberdi Reserva

$46.00

BTL Noah River PN

$42.00

BTL Party Line Zinfandel

$58.00

BTL Guidobono Nebbiolo

$38.00

BTL Eberle Cab

$65.00

BTL Melville Syrah

$55.00

BTL Melville Pinot Noir

$122.00

BTL Paul Dolan Zin

$36.00

BTL Mount Eden Chardonnay

$61.00

BTL Teeter Totter Cab

$159.00

BTL Albino Rocca

$39.00

GLS Jeio Prosecco

$7.00

GLS Piper Sonoma Brut

$9.00

GLS Scarpetta Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Moniker

$13.00

GLS Giocato PG

$9.00

GLS Alexana Pinot Gris

$13.00

GLS Empire Estates Riesling

$12.00

GLS Clendenen

$12.00

GLS Comtesse White

$9.00

GLS Nostre Païs

$10.00

GLS Squealing Pig

$11.00

GLS Essay

$8.00

GLS Lovo Brut Prosecco Rose

$7.00

GLS Fabre Rose

$12.00

GLS Peyrassol La Croix

$11.00

GLS Love Drunk

$12.00

GLS Le Charmel Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Matthew Fritz Cab

$12.00

GLS Twenty Acres

$9.00

GLS Jim Barry

$9.00

GLS Alto Molino Malbec

$8.00

GLS Occam's Razor

$13.00

GLS Comtesse Red

$9.00

GLS Piper Sonoma Brut

$9.00

GLS Noah River PN

$12.00

GLS Il Soffione Prosecco Rose DOC

$7.00

GLS Paul Dolan Zin

$12.00

GLS Pearlstone

$9.00

GLS Albino Rocca

$12.00

Beer

Draft Light Lager

$8.00

Draft Pensacola Bay Amber

$8.00

Draft Octoberfest

$8.00

Draft IPA

$9.00

King State Green Dart Pilsner

$7.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

High Life

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Narragansett

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

King State Coffee Oat Porter

$8.00

Boulevard Irish Ale

$7.00

Guldenberg Belgian

$8.00

Perfect Plain IPA

$7.00

Tourbus Hazy IPA

$9.00

Schilling Cider

$8.00

Urban South Cucumber Lime Gose

$7.00

Tapatio & Cervaza

$8.00

Skyway Hazy DIPA

$9.00

Base Lager

$8.00

West Coast IPA

$7.00

Blackberry Agave Seltzer

$7.00

Edmunds Oast Mango Papya

$8.00

Untitled Art Stout

$13.00

Woven Water Reflections

$9.00

Grimm No Hands

$8.00

Cocktails

Amaro Goodnight

$7.00

Americana

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Aviation

$9.00

Back To The Vine

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Boulevardier

$9.00

Bramble

$9.00

Caipirinha

$9.00

Naked And Famous

$12.00

Cool Nights Fizz

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Daquiri

$8.00

Beer & Shot

$7.00

Eggnog

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$9.50

French 75

$9.00

FAFO

$7.00

Funkystrawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Grasshoper

$9.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$10.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Industry Daiquiri

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jungle Parrot

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Last Word

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

UPH Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

NY Sour

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Paloma

$8.00

PBJ Old Fashioned

$8.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Penicillin

$9.00

Pimms Cup

$7.00

Pisco Sour

$10.00

Questionable Decisions

$8.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$9.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Revolver

$8.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Watermelon Margarita Spicy

$9.50

Toronto

$9.00

The Only Word

$11.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Velvet Hammer

$5.00

Missionary Downfall

$9.00

Throwing Grenades

$10.00

Greta Garbo

$9.00

No Strings Attached

$9.00

Smoke Show

$11.00

The Swizzle Stick

$10.00

Orange Crush

$8.00

White Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Coastal Imagination

$9.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

White Russian

$7.00

Monkey Tai

$10.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$10.00

Mike Honcho

$7.00

Dirty Ranch Water

$8.50

Strawberry Sage Smash

$9.00

Garden & Jefferson

$12.00

Problem Solver

$10.00

Red Wedding

$10.00

Tequila Shot

$4.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$13.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Miami Vice

$13.00

Duck Old Fashioned

$13.00

These Fools

$9.00

Port Au Prince

$11.00

El Diablo

$9.00

Sneaky Banana

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

A Hug From Poppy

$10.00

Zombie

$10.00

$7 Cocktail

$7.00

50/50 Martini

$11.00

Navy Grog

$9.00

Corn'n Oil-ish

$10.00

Hibiscus Negroni

$10.00

Kitchen Beers

$12.00

Kitchen Tequila

$16.00

Worst Mai Tai

$10.00

Aged Rum Old Fashioned

$12.00

Cucumber G&T

$9.00

Daisy de Santiago

$9.00

Fire & Ting

$8.00

Union Old Fashioned

$13.00

Pineapple Margarita Spicy

$9.00

Flippin Tully

$10.00

Mixed Reunion

$9.00

Expecto Falernum

$10.00

Awake at Noon

$7.00

M&M Bottomless Mimosa

$10.00

Vesper Martini

$9.00

Just Making It

$9.00

Are You In?

$10.00

Swangin' & Bangin"

$10.00

Champagne Shower

$20.00

Perfect Tequila Negroni

$10.00

A Great Personality

$10.00

Rum Sour

$9.00

Abuelo's Old Fashioned

$12.00

Vice Grip

$10.00

Funk Around

$7.00

Dennis the Menace

$10.00

Avo Margarita

$12.00

Gettin Caught in the Rain

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

The Last Stand

$10.00

God Save the Coral

$10.00

Uppity Hipsters

$9.00

Smoked Bloody Maria

$10.00

Red Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Papa's Manhattan

$12.00

Sub Rosa

$9.00

Double Mimosa

$10.00

Kick Flip

$9.00

Coco Bird

$10.00

Radler

$8.00

Blackberry Fizz

$9.00

5am Nights

$9.00

Bringing Snack Back

$13.00

Agave & Barley

$7.00

Brown Butter Sazerac

$12.00

Happy Hour Tom Collins

$7.00

Happy Hour Old Fashioned

$7.00

Happy Hr Paloma

$7.00

Happy Hr Margarita

$7.00

L-I-V-I-N-G

$10.00

Night Cap

$10.00

El Flordita Daiquiri

$9.00

Smuggled OF

$12.00

L.i.v.i.n

$10.00

Industry

White Zombie

$7.44

Beetle Juice

$7.44

Large Marge

$7.44

Retail and Events

Retail

Hat

$25.00

Shirt

$20.00

Wine Tumbler

$18.00

Margaritas To Go

$12.00

UPH Wooden Spoon

$5.00

Gift Card

Open Merchandise

Corkage Fee

$10.00

Cancellation Fee

Provisions

Pickled Cherry Tomatoes

$8.00

Pickled Carrots

$8.00

Pickled Green Tomato

$8.00

Pickled Beets

$8.00

Pickled Apricots

$8.00

Chow Chow

$8.00

Pimento Cheese pint

$8.00

Pimentio Cheese quart

$14.00

UPH Special Events

Main Course