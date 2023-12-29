Union Rec
Snacks
- 12 Wings$24.00
Backlot smoked & served with table sauces
- 6 Wings$13.00
Backlot smoked & served with table sauces
- BBQ Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Seasoned, battered & fried cauliflower aggressively tossed in a Costa Rician BBQ sauce
- Chicken Taquitos$10.00
Chicken tinga rolled into corn tortillas, flash fried, topped with salsa verde, pico de gallo & queso fresco
- Cowboy Caviar$7.00
Beans, diced tomatoes, onions, peppers tossed in our mole vinaigrette topped with cilantro, tortilla chips riding sidesaddle
- Disco Fries$16.00
Hand cut fries with Ellsworth cheese curd finished with chili flakes & scallions, topped with whole grain gravy
- House Salsas$13.00
Peruvian green chili, Union salsa & salsa verde, with corn chips
- Queso Dip$13.00
Three cheeses & sour cream baked with pico de gallo & tangy chipotle with corn chips
- Sweet Pea Guacamole$13.00
Avocado, English peas, scallions & cilantro topped with spiced pepitas, tortilla chips on the side to get the party started
Mains
- Back Ribs by the half rack$25.00
BBQ rubbed & slow smoked
- Bandeja Paisa$11.00
Cilantro rice, borracho beans, fried plantains, vegan chicharrones, Peruvian chili sauce, topped with a fried egg & scallions
- BBQ Cauliflower Entree$11.00
Seasoned, battered & fried cauliflower aggressively tossed in a Costa Rican BBQ sauce
- Brisket by 1/2 pound$20.00
14 hour seasoned & slow smoked
- Full Mac$21.00
Vermont sharp cheddar & mild Pinconning layered with penne rigate & a crunchy crust
- Grilled Salmon$26.00
Lightly seasoned & grilled
- Nacho$14.00
Corn chips, cheese blend, house pickled chilies, chopped tomatoes, green onion & Peruvian chili sauce
- Pulled Pork by the 1/2 pound$13.00
BBQ rubbed & slow smoked
- Smoked Chicken by 1/2 Pound$13.00
Brined & seasoned smoked chicken
- Sweet Potato Burrito$17.50
Roasted jalapeno sweet mash, borracho beans & spinach, cheese blend in a flour tortilla with Union salsa, sour cream & cilantro rice on the side
- Rec Burrito$18.00
Our Rec burrito with your choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken in a warm flour tortilla. With our melted cheese blend, borracho beans, shredded romaine lettuce, pickled chilies, topped with Union salsa and sour cream. Served with cilantro rice on the side. Upgrade to brisket for $4.50!
- Birria Ramen$21.00
- Brisket Ramen$18.00
- Chicken Ramen$15.00
- Sichuan Noodles$14.00
- Korean Brisket Rice Bowl$16.00
- Enchiladas Suizas$18.50
Sandwiches
- Korean Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
Crispy pulled pork tossed in Korean BBQ, slaw & pickled chilies served with housemade fries.
- Rec Burger$19.00
Grilled beef patty, romaine lettuce, tomato & onion on a brioche bun, served with fries
- X-Tudo Burger$26.00
Half-pound grilled beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, corn, melted cheese, sausage, chipotle mayo fried egg & shoestring potatoes, served with house made fries
Sides
Soups & Salads
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
Shredded chicken, tomato, tomatillo & Spanish onion, topped with smoked cheddar, cilantro & tortilla strips
- Small Cesar$9.00
Romaine, queso fresco, massive masa croutons, scratch chipotle lime Caesar dressing
- Large Cesar$14.00
Romaine, queso fresco, massive masa croutons, scratch chipotle lime Caesar dressing
- Small Chop$10.00
Chopped romaine, pinto beans, grilled red onion, radish, avocado, tomatoes, grilled sweet corn, chopped carrot, spiced pepitas, thoroughly tossed in our cilantro lime vinaigrettes
- Large Chop$16.00
Chopped romaine, pinto beans, grilled red onion, radish, avocado, tomatoes, grilled sweet corn, chopped carrot, spiced pepitas, thoroughly tossed in our cilantro lime vinaigrettes
Tacos
Kids Menu
- K Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Served with apple slices, tortilla chips, and rotating chiclet gum.
- K Hamburger$7.00
Served with apple slices, tortilla chips and rotating chiclet gum!
- K Chicken Tenders$7.00
Served with apple slices, tortilla chips, and rotating chiclet gum.
- K Mac & Cheese$7.00Out of stock
Served with apple slices, tortilla chips, and rotating chiclet gum.
- K Taco$7.00
Served with apple slices, tortilla chips, and rotating chiclet gum.
Desserts
- Horchata Pudding$7.00
With scratch vanilla wafers, sautéed caramel rum bananas, topped with fresh whipped cream.
- Chocolate Tastee Cake$9.00
Chocolate flourless cake layered with chocolate ganache, vanilla buttercream & chocolate glaze.
- S'Mores Brownie Pot Pie$9.00
Our brownie, layers of scratch marshmallow fluff & caramel, chocolate ganache, cinnamon pie top finished with our house torched marshmallow cube.
- Butterscotch Pudding$5.00