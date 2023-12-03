Union Saloon
FOOD
Bar bites
Salads
Open Faced Sandwiches
Plates
Hama Hama clams steamed in white wine shallot, miso butter, jalapeno, served with focaccia
Cocktails To Go
- Berto Nergroni, Gin, Bitter, Rouge Vermouth all Lt Bottles$95.00
Wine bag special! The Berto Negroni Kermit Lynch is importing these sports from the northern Italy distillery which dates back to the 1890s. The bitters is a bit dryer than Campari and together with the sweet vermouth and botanical gin make a fantastic Negroni! ( which is hands down Michele’s favorite cocktail)
- Saloon Negroni$11.00
- Berto Negroni$13.00
- Saloon Manhattan$11.00
- Saloon Old Fashioned$11.00
- Local Mule$11.00
Vodka, Rachel's Ginger Beer
Saloon Wine Shop
- Michelle's Wine Bag$50.00
Three wines that are what Michelle is enjoying this week!
- SPARKLING
- J.L. Denois Brut, FR$17.00
- Lelievre, Rose Brut, FR$18.00
- TerraQuilia, Lambrusco, IT 2017$15.00
- Lingot-Martin, Gamay Pet Nat Rose Brut, FR$18.00
- Moutard Grand Cuvee Brut, FR$32.00
- Tassin, Brut, FR NV$45.00
- S. Godme, Grand Cru, Pinot Noir, FR$50.00
- WHITES
- Supera, Verdicchio di Matelica, IT 2020$20.00
- Antoniolo, Erbaluce, IT 2019$18.00
- Capofaro, Malvasia, IT 2017$22.00
- Avalanche, Fendant, SZ 2017$22.00
- Lamblin & Fils, Chablis, Chardonnay, FR$22.00
- 'LLAC, Trebbiano, IT 2020$18.00
- J. Mourat, Chenin Blanc, Natural, FR 2020$15.00Out of stock
- Alvear, Pedro Ximemez, Natural, ES 2018$18.00
- Borgo Savaian, Pinot Grigio, Natural Orange, IT$18.00
- Caravaglio, Malvasia Secco, Salina Island, 2017$22.00
- ROSE'
- Eclipse, Rose Gris, FR 2019$16.00
- Cibonne, Grenache/Cinsault, FR 2020$13.00
- Gilbert Cellars, Mourvedre-Grenache, WA 2020$20.00
- Scala, Gaglioppo, IT 2020$18.00
- Gobelsburg, Zweigett, AU 2020$18.00
- RED
- Kurtatsch, Lagerin, IT 2019$14.00
- Cattin, Pinot Noir, FR 2020$18.00
- Unico Zelo, Nero D' Avola, AS 2020$19.00
- Angelique Leon, Cab Franc, FR 2017$18.00
- Terre Nere, Nerrello Mascalese, Sicily 2019$24.00
- Colin, Pineau d'Anuis/Cab Franc, FR 2018$16.00
- Farone, Montpulciano-Sangiovese, IT 2017$17.00Out of stock
- Jose Garcia, Mencia, ES 2018$25.00
- Vinessens, Garnacha, ES 2019$24.00
- Giglio, Petit Verdot, IT 2016$15.00
- Brotte, Gigondas, Syrah Blend, FR 2017$22.00
- Benegas, Malbec, AR 2018$18.00
BEVERAGES
- Supper Wine Bag$55.00
- Eggnog Togo$28.00
union saloon Location and Ordering Hours
(206) 547-2280
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM