Berto Nergroni, Gin, Bitter, Rouge Vermouth all Lt Bottles

$95.00

Wine bag special! The Berto Negroni Kermit Lynch is importing these sports from the northern Italy distillery which dates back to the 1890s. The bitters is a bit dryer than Campari and together with the sweet vermouth and botanical gin make a fantastic Negroni! ( which is hands down Michele’s favorite cocktail)