For any dietary restrictions or allergies please call the restaurant prior to placing your order. (703) 548-1785
Union Street Public House
THE MENU
STARTERS
- 6 Oysters$18.00
- Fried Oysters$17.00
Tasso, sweet potato hash, Old Bay aioli
- Pretzel & Dips$9.50
onion dip, horseradish cream, Pimento cheese
- 6 Wings$14.00
- Fried Shrimp$15.00
- 12 Oysters$34.00
- Oyster Rockefeller$19.00
- Cheesy Ciabatta$10.25
- 12 Wings$23.00
- Hummus$12.00
- Crab Dip$18.00
- Walley's Oysters$18.00
- Mussels$18.00
SANDWICHES
- Bacon Bleu Burger$19.75
Bacon, bleu cheese, balsamic onions, arugula
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$19.50
- Crabcake Sandwich$23.75
2x grilled cheese, Swiss, cheddar, Louis dressing, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions
- Fried Fish Sandwich$17.50
- Grilled Veggie Sandwich$17.25
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
- Broil Fish Sandwich$17.50
- Oyster Po' Boy$22.00
- Pulled-Pork Sandwich$18.50
pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions
- Shrimp Po'Boy$19.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar sauce, French baguette
- USPH Cheeseburger (1/2 lb)$19.50
choice of cheddar or swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche
- Grilled Chicken BLT$17.00
- Country Ham & Brie$17.50
SOUPS & SALADS
ENTREE'S
- Fried Chicken Entree$24.00Out of stock
smashed potatoes, charred green beans
- Fish & Chips$23.00
Atlantic cod, shoestring fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon
- Maryland Crab Cakes ENTREE$39.50
- Pan Seared Trout$26.50
Panko, Reggiano, lemon butter, green beans
- Salmon E'toufee$29.00
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes, sun dried tomatoes, green beans, beurre blanc
- Braised Short Rib$34.00
- Shrimp Pesto Risotto$25.75
- Steak Frites$28.00
- Penne Pasta$23.00
- BBQ Ribs 1/2$20.00
- BBQ Ribs Full$39.00Out of stock
- 12oz Bone In Ribeye$40.00
SIDES
BANQUETS
Standard Package
Silver
Brunch Package
Deluxe Brunch Package
Platinum
Union Street Public House Location and Ordering Hours
(703) 548-1785
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM