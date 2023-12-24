Union Tavern 4565 Culver Road
MAIN MENU
Salads
Soups
Starters
- Quesadilla$10.00
cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, served with salsa and sour cream
- Portabella Fries$13.00
breaded portabella strips, served with chipotle ranch. vegetarian/vegan
- Onion Rings$8.00
breaded onion rings, vegetarian and vegan
- Coconut Shrimp$15.00
7 coconut and panko breaded shrimp, served with sweet chili sauce
- Asiago Artichoke Skillet Dip$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Skillet Dip$12.00
- Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
soft pretzel served with stone ground mustard or Fat Tire beer cheese veg
- Pub Fries$6.00
- Loaded Fries$12.00
pub fries, bacon, pickle slaw, Fat Tire beer cheese, BBQ and sour cream
- Street Corn Dip$12.00
roasted corn, cream cheese, cheddar and jalapenos in a creamy pepper sauce, served with house-made chips veg
- Spicy Pepperoni Flatbread$14.00
pepperoni and cheese flatbread with a hot honey drizzle
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$16.00
creamy buffalo chicken dip base, topped with breaded chicken, crumbly blue cheese and a drizzle of buffalo sauce
Handhelds
- Garden Wrap$15.00
grilled artichoke hearts, tomatoes red onions, and peppers, with hummus lettuce balsamic dressing on a wrap veg/V
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
crispy chicken tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce tomatoes and blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan crisps, caesar dressing
- Union Burrito$17.00
slow cooked slow braised beef with rice, peppers, onions, cherry peppers, cheese, topped with queso
- Marshall Chicken Sandwich$17.00
grilled chicken, marshall sauce, swiss cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$17.00
grilled chicken, bacon, swiss, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
spicy, breaded chicken cutlet, Nashville Hot Sauce, a drizzle of hot honey and pickle slaw and lettuce
- DIY$14.00
1/2 pound burger on a toasted brioche bun
- French Onion Burger$18.00
burger with caramelized onions, provolone, french onion aioli
- Union Burger$18.00
bacon, cheddar, fried egg, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Fish Tacos$18.00
3 tacos, with seasoned, Guinness beer battered Cod with roasted corn and jalapenos, with a cilantro herbed sour cream. No side.
- Grilled Cheese$10.00
Entrees
- Fish and Chips$18.00
5 Guinness beer battered cod strips, served with pub fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce
- General Wow's Cauliflower$18.00
beer battered fried cauliflower tossed in a spicy asian sauce served with rice and mixed vegetables veg/V/gf
- Crafted Mac and Cheese$15.00
cavatappi pasta with a trio cheese sauce veg
- Asian Glazed Salmon$22.00
8 oz salmon salmon with sweet and spicy glaze, served with rice and mixed veggies
- Chicken Cavvies$24.00
grilled chicken, cavatappi pasta, spicy cherry peppers and onions in a creamy parmesan sauce. Our version of the classic Chicken Riggies- a Utica Original Dish!
- Shrimp Skewers$18.00
10 flash fried shrimp with choice of sauce served over sofrito rice
- Chicken Skewers$18.00
2 chicken skewers with choice of sauce, served over sofrito rice
- Chicken and Shrimp Skewers$18.00
a skewer chicken and a skewer of shrimp with choice of sauce, served over sofrito rice
- Yankee Pot Roast$26.00Out of stock
classic house made pot roast with carrots, peppers, onions and celery with roasted potatoes
- Fish Fry$18.00
8/10 oz beer battered haddock, served with pub fries, coleslaw and tarter sauce
- Pork Shank$23.00
Kids Menu
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Signature Cocktails
Standard Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$10.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Irish coffee$9.00
- Champagne Cocktail$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Daiquiri$8.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$9.00
- Gimlet$9.00
- Greyhound$9.00
- Hot Toddy$9.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Madras$8.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$10.00
- Mojito$9.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$8.00
- Sea Breeze$9.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$9.00
- Tom Collins$8.00
- Whiskey Smash$9.00
- Whiskey Sour$9.00
- White Russian$9.00
N/A Spirits
BEER & WINE
Canned Beer
- Blackbird Oak Aged Cider Semi-Sweet$7.00
- Blue Point Toasted Lager$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Great Lakes Nosferatu$7.00
- Heineken$5.00
- High Noon Seltzer 24oz$10.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Murphy's Irish Stout$6.00
- New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale$6.00
- Nine Pin Cider$7.00
- Other Half IPA$8.00
- Rohrbach Blueberry Ale$6.00
- Rohrbach Highland Lager$6.00
- Rohrbachs Different Animal IPA$6.00
- Shipyard Pumpkin$6.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Sunny-D Vodka Seltzer$5.00
- Three Heads Brewing NYS IPA$7.00
- Three Heads Brewing The Kind IPA$6.00
- Triphammer IPA$6.00
- Triphammer Kolsch Style Ale$6.00
- White Claw- Lime, Black Cherry$5.00
- Young Lion Double IPA$6.00
- Young Lion Pils$6.00
- Pressure Drop Lavender IPA$7.00
- Genesee Cream Ale$3.00
- Genesee$3.00
- Genesee Light$3.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon$3.00
- Utica Club$3.00
- Bud Light$3.50
- Budweiser$3.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Labatt Blue$3.50
- Labatt Blue Light$3.50
- Miller Light$3.50
- Molson Canadian$3.50
- Yuengling$3.50
- Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka Seltzer$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lime Seltzer$7.00