Ice Cream
- Single Scoop
Small batch ice cream made with 100% Natural Ingredients.$3.75
- Double Scoop
Small batch Ice Cream made with 100% natural ingredients.$5.00
- Triple Scoop
Small batch Ice Cream made with 100% natural ingredients.$6.75
- Pint
Small batch Ice Cream made with 100% natural ingredients.$8.75
- Quart$16.50
- Mangonada
Mango sorbet topped with fresh mango, chamoy, & tajin.$6.00
- Fresada
Strawberry sorbet topped with fresh strawberry, Chamoy, & Tajin.$6.00
- Pepinada
Cucumber sorbet topped with fresh cucumber, chamoy, & tajin.$6.00
- Pinada
Pineapple sorbet topped with fresh pineapple, chamoy, & tajin.$6.00
- Banana Split
3 Scoops of your favorite flavors in between a split banana, topped with whip cream, chocolate, caramel, & peanuts!$8.50
- Banana Sundae
3 Scoops of your favorite flavors inside a waffle bowl, topped with whip cream, banana slices, chocolate, caramel, & peanuts!$8.50
- Fresona$7.00
- Chocobanana$3.99
- Esquimal$4.50
- Paleta$3.25
- Cajita Feliz$6.50
Not Just Chips
Raspados
Fruit
Extras
United Paleteria 2160 East Pacheco Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(209) 752-5950
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM