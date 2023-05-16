Unity Taqueria

Cerveza Atletica- Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

*Non-Alcoholic* Cerveza Atletica is a refreshing Mexican-inspired Light Copper, made with summertime refreshment in mind. A unique blend of Vienna and Munich malts provide a rich copper hue with an aroma of delicate bread crust that is balanced with light spicy and floral notes from the noble hop, German Hersbrucker. It’s balanced with a dry finish, and pairs perfectly with spicy salsa and tacos.