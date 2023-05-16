Unity Taqueria
Specials
Cerveza Atletica- Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic Beer
*Non-Alcoholic* Cerveza Atletica is a refreshing Mexican-inspired Light Copper, made with summertime refreshment in mind. A unique blend of Vienna and Munich malts provide a rich copper hue with an aroma of delicate bread crust that is balanced with light spicy and floral notes from the noble hop, German Hersbrucker. It’s balanced with a dry finish, and pairs perfectly with spicy salsa and tacos.
Strawberry Churros
Strawberry-filled churros sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with Nutella dipping sauce
Taco Tuesday
Street Tacos
Tex-Mex Food
Unity Snack Packs
Tacos
Burritos
Newcomer
Dip your toe in, the water is fine. Smaller size, all the flavor.
Oldtimer
The O.G. flavor rocket. Full size, full flavor, sure to please even the hungriest.
The Fellowship
What do two old timers need? A burrito big enough to feed the whole group! Two tortillas, double the toppings, and enough deliciousness for days
Burrito Bowls
Nachos
Quesadillas
Make It A Meal
Chips and Unity Queso + Drink
Mouth-watering queso (4 oz), tortilla chips, and choices of bottled drink.
Chips and Unity Guac + Drink
Delicious Unity guac (4 oz), chips, and choice of drink.
Chips and Texas Salsa + Drink
Homemade texas salsa (4 oz) with just the right kick of the south in your mouth.
Chips & Dip
Kids Menu
Kids Taco Meal
Kids taco meal - two flour tortilla tacos with choice of protein (1 oz). Topped with mixed cheese, lettuce, and served with a 4 ounce side of spanish rice and refried beans.
Kids Quesadilla Meal
Kids quesadilla (two flour tortillas, choice of protein, and mixed cheese). Cut into 4 pieces and served with spanish rice and refriend beans.
Kids Nachos
Kids nachos served with corn tortilla chips, choice of protein, mixed cheese, and one scoop of unity queso.
Desserts
Unity Churros
Drinks
Water
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Fresh, crisp, clean & refreshing. Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water has been bottled at source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895.
Acqua Panna Spring Water (Still)
Acqua Panna is the only natural spring water worth savoring, filtered drop-by-drop through the sun drenched hills of Tuscany since 1564. The balance and unmistakable taste of Acqua Panna makes it the finest water to savor at the best tables.
Soft Drinks
Boylan Cane Cola
A complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander and lavender.
Boylan Diet Cola
A guilt-free cola made from a complex blend of citrus oils and hints of spices.
Jarritos Grapefruit
Experience tart, tangy and a kick of sweetness with every sip. Also, an insatiable need for another sip.
Jarritos Lime
Everyone loves limonadas and sodas, so we found a way to capture the irresistible mix of citrus and sweetness into a refreshing bottle of goodness.
Jarritos Mandarin
The pioneer of mandarin sodas packs a powerful combination of tangy and sweet that will reawaken your palate with every sip.
Jarritos Pineapple
Enjoy the exceptional summery flavor and juiciness of pineapple. Made with 100% real sugar and a whole lot of tropical awesomeness.
Jarritos Strawberry
Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of strawberry. This soda features a lightly carbonated fizz, candied strawberry aroma, and a sweet, strong strawberry taste. It is made with real fruit flavors and real cane sugar.
Specialty Drinks
Redbull (8.3 oz)
Red Bull combines two natural substances and important metabolic transmitters with stimulating caffeine, and vitamins.
Organic Raspberry Kombucha
Made with a blend of organic tea, fruit juices, ginger juice, and cultures.
Reveal Rose Mint
Rose Mint: This flavor is the most robust of the 3 flavors - you can expect strong floral opening notes, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + minty notes.
Reveal Grapefruit Lavender
Grapefruit Lavender: You can expect strong opening notes of grapefruit, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + floral notes.
Reveal Mango Ginger
Mango Ginger: You can expect opening notes of mango, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + ginger notes.
Sugar Free Redbull
Red bull sugarfree: No sugars, just wings. Only 5 calories and contains Caffeine, Taurine, B Group Vitamins, Aspartame & Acesulfame K, Alpine water.
Sides and Extras
Guac and Quesos
Unity Queso (GF)
A little extra liquid gold (4 oz or 12 oz sizes available) for dipping!
Unity Vegan Queso (4 oz) (V, GF)
A little extra vegan liquid gold (4 oz sizes only) for dipping.
Unity Guac (V, GF)
Hand-crafted guac (4 oz or 12 oz sizes available) for dipping!
Unity Queso Con Chorizo (12 oz) (GF)
Our delicious Unity Queso mixed with velvety mexican chorizo for a little extra kick! (12 oz sizes only)
Sides
Ranch Style Refried Beans (V, GF)
A side of rice (pairs well with spanish rice) - perfect for kids and when you need a little extra!
Spanish Rice (GF, V)
A side of rice (pairs well with ranch style refried beans) - perfect for kids and when you need a little extra!
Sour Cream (2 oz, GF)
2 oz side of sour cream
Unity Guac (2 oz, V, GF)
2 oz side of hand-crafted guac.