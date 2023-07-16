Weiners

Raw Dog

$3.00

weiner and a bun

Ur Weiner, Ur Choice

$4.00

pick two toppings

Weiner On A Stick

$3.00

every weiner on a stick is a corn dog, but not every corn dog is a weiner on a stick :)

Detroit Dog

$5.00

chili, mustard and onion

Windy City Weiner

$5.00

mustard, onion, relish, pickle spear, tomato, sport peppers and celery salt, served on a steamed poppy seed bun.

MAC Ave

$7.00

bacon, mac n cheese, bbq lays

Wrapped Weenie

$4.00

flour tortilla, shredded cheese, crushed cheetos

Spartan Sizzler (Game Day Special)

$8.00

bacon wrapped, topped with cream cheese, sriracha, sautéed peppers & onions

Desserts

just trust us on this one

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Peace Tea

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke Zero

$2.00