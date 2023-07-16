University Weiner 551 E Grand River Avenue
Weiners
Raw Dog
$3.00
weiner and a bun
Ur Weiner, Ur Choice
$4.00
pick two toppings
Weiner On A Stick
$3.00
every weiner on a stick is a corn dog, but not every corn dog is a weiner on a stick :)
Detroit Dog
$5.00
chili, mustard and onion
Windy City Weiner
$5.00
mustard, onion, relish, pickle spear, tomato, sport peppers and celery salt, served on a steamed poppy seed bun.
MAC Ave
$7.00
bacon, mac n cheese, bbq lays
Wrapped Weenie
$4.00
flour tortilla, shredded cheese, crushed cheetos
Spartan Sizzler (Game Day Special)
$8.00
bacon wrapped, topped with cream cheese, sriracha, sautéed peppers & onions
Desserts
just trust us on this one
University Weiner Location and Ordering Hours
(224) 355-0957
Closed • Opens Sunday at 1PM