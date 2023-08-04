Regular Menu

Cold Appetizer

Mixed Appetizer

$17.00+

Humus, Mixed Eggplant, Babaganoush, Haydari, Sarma, lettuce dip, beet dip

Patlican Soslu (Mixed eggplant)

$11.00

Fried cubes of eggplant with red bell peppers and Sofra's special tomato sauce

Hummus

$10.00

Pureed chickpeas with olive oil, garlic, tahini and Turkish seasonings

Babaganush (Grilled Pureed Eggplant)

$11.00

Pureed grilled eggplant, olive oil, Turkish tahini, and Sofra's seasonings

Haydari (Thickened Yogurt Dip)

$11.00

Thickened yogurt with garlic, olive oil, and Turkish seasonings

Sarma (Stuffed Grape Leaves)

$11.00

Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice

Cacik (Yogurt Dip)

$9.00

Yogurt dip with cucumbers and garlic

Pancar (Beet Dip)

$11.00

Yogurt dip, garlic, tahini and beets

Marol Teretur (Lettuce Dip)

$11.00

Blended lettuce, parsley, tahini, and garlic

Choose Your own 2 cold appetizers

$11.00

Two half portions of any 2 cold appetizers of your choice

Hot Appetizer

Sucukli Hummus (Hummus w/Pepperoni)

$14.00

Warm hummus with beef pepperoni

Pastirmali Hummus (Hummus w/Pastrami)

$14.00

Warm hummus with beef pastrami

Hummus w/Cheese

$12.00

Warm hummus with cheese and butter

Pancaga Borek (Stuffed Fried Phyllo Dough)

$10.00

Fried phyllo dough stuffed with vegetables, cheese, and beef pastrami

Falafel Appetizer

$10.00

Deep-fried chickpea patties with fresh herbs and spices

Soup

Mercimek Corbasi (Red Lentil Soup)

$8.00

Seasoned red lentil soup

Salad

Antep Ezme (Finely Chopped Salad)

$10.00+

Spicy minced tomatoes, red bell peppers, parsley, and garlic

Coban Salatasi (Shephard Salad)

$11.00+

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, tossed with Chef's lemon and pomegranate dressing

Yunan Salatasi (Greek Salad)

$14.00+

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and onions, tossed with Chef's lemon and olive oil dressing, topped with Greek feta cheese & Kalamata olives

Akdeniz Salatasi (Mediterranean Salad)

$10.00+

Greens mixed with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, and carrots, red cabbage tossed with Chef's lemon and oil dressing

Tablaci Salatasi (Adana Salad)

$10.00+

Sliced onions with parsley and tomatoes tossed with Chef's lemon and oil dressing

Gavurdagi Salatasi (Walnut Salad)

$12.00+

Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley, sumac, and walnuts with pomegranate dressing

Oven

Lahmacun: ANTEP

$18.00

3 Pieces. Oval thin crusty dough topped with minced beef, minced vegetables including onions, tomatoes, parsley, herbs and spices

Lahmacun: ADANA

$18.00

5 Pieces. Round thin crusty dough topped with minced beef, minced vegetables including red onions, tomatoes, and Turkish seasoning

PEYNİRLİ PIDE | CHEESE FLATBREAD

$16.00

Flatbread topped with mozzarella cheese, dill, and basil

SEBZELI PIDE | VEGETARIAN FLATBREAD

$18.00

Flatbread topped with red bell peppers, green peppers, tomatoes, mushroom, mozzarella cheese and seasonings

SUCUKLU PIDE | BEEF PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$19.00

Flatbread topped with beef pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and Turkish seasonings

TAVUK DÖNER PIDE | CHICKEN GYRO FLATBREAD

$19.00

Flatbread topped with chicken gyro, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and Turkish seasonings

KUSLEME PIDE | TENDERLOIN FLATBREAD

$20.00

Flatbread topped with beef tenderloin, tomatoes, red bell pepper and Traditional Turkish seasonings

KUSLEME & PEYNIRLI PIDE | TENDERLOIN FLATBREAD

$20.00

Flatbread topped with beef tenderloin, tomatoes, red bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese

KUSLEME & SUCULKU PIDE | TENDERLOIN & BEEF PEPPERONI

$20.00

Flatbread topped with beef tenderloin, beef pepperoni, tomatoes, peppers, and garlic

Create your Own Pide

$20.00

Flatbread with any 2 toppings of your choice: Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, peppers, beef pepperoni, beef tenderlion, beef pastirami. $1 for each additional topping.

Chicken Entrée

Chargrilled Chicken Melt

$22.00

Seasoned grilled minced chicken and mozzarella cheese wrapped and grilled to a crisp. Served with grilled tomato, pepper and cucumber sauce

Tavuk Sis (Chicken Shish)

$22.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk Doner (Chicken Gyro)

$21.00

Chicken gyro served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk Kulbasti (Chicken Cutlet)

$22.00

Marinated grilled chicken cutlet served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk Adana (Chicken Adana)

$21.00

Seasoned grilled minced chicken served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Karisik Tavuk Izgara (Chicken Mixed Grill)

$23.00

Combination of Chicken Kebab, Chicken cutlet, chicken gyro, chicken shish served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk pirzola (Chicken Chops)

$21.00

Marinated grilled boneless chicken leg served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Beef & Lamb Entrée

Adana Kebab

$24.00

Minced lamb with red bell pepper served onion salad with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Mangal Kofte (Grilled Meatballs)

$21.00

Seasoned grilled meatballs served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Biftek Sis (Beef Shish)

$24.00

Marinated grilled beef shish served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Terbiyeli kuzu sis (Marinated Lamb Shish)

$26.00

Marinated tenderized grilled lamb served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Kuzu Kulbasti (Lamb Cutlet)

$26.00

Marinated thin cut tenderized grilled lamb served with rice, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tike Cop Shish (Small-cut Lamb Shish)

$25.00

Marinated small cubes of grilled lamb served with rice, grilled tomato, and pepper

Karisik Izgara (Mixed Grill)

$33.00

Combination of grilled Adana kebab, chicken shish, meatball, lamb chop, lamb shish, chicken gyro served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Kuzu Pirzola (Lamb Chops)

$46.00

Seasoned grilled lamb chops served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Vegetarian Entrée

Fried ground seasoned chickpeas served with hummus, Chef's tahini sauce, rice, grilled tomato, and pepper

Falafel Entree

$17.00

Fried ground seasoned chickpeas served with hummus. Chef's tahini sauce, rice, grilled tomato, and pepper

Wrap/Pita

Tavuk Sis (Chicken Shish)

$11.00

Marinated grilled cubes of chicken in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce

Tavuk Doner (Chicken Gyro)

$11.00

Chicken gyro in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce

Tavuk Kusleme (Chicken Cutlet)

$11.00

Marinated grilled chicken cutlet in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce

Tavuk Adana (Chicken Adana)

$11.00

Seasoned grilled minced chicken in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce

Adana Kebab

$12.00

Minced lamb with red bell pepper, grilled, in freshly baked pita or wrap with Adana salad and cucumber sauce

Mangal Kofte (Grilled Meatballs)

$12.00

Grilled seasoned meatballs in freshly baked pita or wrap with Adana salad and cucumber sauce

Dana Sis (Beef Shish)

$12.00

Marinated tenderized grilled cubes of beef in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce

Falafel

$11.00

Deep-fried chickpea patties with fresh herbs and spices in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, hummus and tahini sauce

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders Kids Menu

$10.00

Chicken tenders served with rice or french fries.

Tavuk Doner (Chicken Gyro) Kids Menu

$10.00

Chicken Gyro served with rice or french fries.

Tavuk sis (Chicken Shish) Kids Menu

$10.00

Chicken shish served with rice or french fries.

Sides

French Fries

$7.00

Rice

$5.00

Dessert

Kunefe

$10.00

shredded thin dough stuffed with fresh mozzarella and baked in the oven topped with honey syrup

Baklava w/Walnuts

$9.00

Buttered walnuts mixed in between layers of phyllo dough softened with honey syrup

Baklava w/Pistachio

$9.00

Buttered pistachio mixed in between layers of phyllo dough softened with honey syrup

Baklava: Mixed

$9.00

Buttered layers of phyllo dough softened with honey syrup (some with pistachio, some with walnuts)

Sofra Presentation

SOFRA Tavuk Sis (Chicken Shish)

$22.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk Doner (Chicken Gyro) (Copy)

$21.00

Chicken gyro served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk Kulbasti (Chicken Cutlet) (Copy)

$22.00

Marinated grilled chicken cutlet served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk Adana (Chicken Adana) (Copy)

$21.00

Seasoned grilled minced chicken served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Chargrilled Chicken Melt

$22.00

Seasoned grilled minced chicken and mozzarella cheese wrapped and grilled to a crisp. Served with grilled tomato, pepper and cucumber sauce

Tavuk Sis (Chicken Shish)

$22.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk Doner (Chicken Gyro)

$21.00

Chicken gyro served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk Kulbasti (Chicken Cutlet)

$22.00

Marinated grilled chicken cutlet served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk Adana (Chicken Adana)

$21.00

Seasoned grilled minced chicken served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Karisik Tavuk Izgara (Chicken Mixed Grill)

$23.00

Combination of Chicken Kebab, Chicken cutlet, chicken gyro, chicken shish served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tavuk pirzola (Chicken Chops)

$21.00

Marinated grilled boneless chicken leg served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Adana Kebab

$24.00

Minced lamb with red bell pepper served onion salad with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Mangal Kofte (Grilled Meatballs)

$21.00

Seasoned grilled meatballs served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Biftek Sis (Beef Shish)

$24.00

Marinated grilled beef shish served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Terbiyeli kuzu sis (Marinated Lamb Shish)

$26.00

Marinated tenderized grilled lamb served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Kuzu Kulbasti (Lamb Cutlet)

$26.00

Marinated thin cut tenderized grilled lamb served with rice, grilled tomato, and pepper

Tike Cop Shish (Small-cut Lamb Shish)

$25.00

Marinated small cubes of grilled lamb served with rice, grilled tomato, and pepper

Karisik Izgara (Mixed Grill)

$33.00

Combination of grilled Adana kebab, chicken shish, meatball, lamb chop, lamb shish, chicken gyro served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Kuzu Pirzola (Lamb Chops)

$46.00

Seasoned grilled lamb chops served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper

Falafel Entree

$17.00

Fried ground seasoned chickpeas served with hummus. Chef's tahini sauce, rice, grilled tomato, and pepper

Beverages

Ayran (Yogurt Drink)

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sarikiz - Mineral Water

$3.00

Sarikiz - Lemon

$3.00

Sarikiz - Apple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Turkish Juice - MANGO

$4.00

Turkish Juice - PEACH

$4.00

Turkish Juice - SOUR CHERRY

$4.00

Turkish Soda - Orange

$3.00