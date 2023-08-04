Sofra Turkish Grill 130 Scott Road
Regular Menu
Cold Appetizer
Mixed Appetizer
Humus, Mixed Eggplant, Babaganoush, Haydari, Sarma, lettuce dip, beet dip
Patlican Soslu (Mixed eggplant)
Fried cubes of eggplant with red bell peppers and Sofra's special tomato sauce
Hummus
Pureed chickpeas with olive oil, garlic, tahini and Turkish seasonings
Babaganush (Grilled Pureed Eggplant)
Pureed grilled eggplant, olive oil, Turkish tahini, and Sofra's seasonings
Haydari (Thickened Yogurt Dip)
Thickened yogurt with garlic, olive oil, and Turkish seasonings
Sarma (Stuffed Grape Leaves)
Grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice
Cacik (Yogurt Dip)
Yogurt dip with cucumbers and garlic
Pancar (Beet Dip)
Yogurt dip, garlic, tahini and beets
Marol Teretur (Lettuce Dip)
Blended lettuce, parsley, tahini, and garlic
Choose Your own 2 cold appetizers
Two half portions of any 2 cold appetizers of your choice
Hot Appetizer
Sucukli Hummus (Hummus w/Pepperoni)
Warm hummus with beef pepperoni
Pastirmali Hummus (Hummus w/Pastrami)
Warm hummus with beef pastrami
Hummus w/Cheese
Warm hummus with cheese and butter
Pancaga Borek (Stuffed Fried Phyllo Dough)
Fried phyllo dough stuffed with vegetables, cheese, and beef pastrami
Falafel Appetizer
Deep-fried chickpea patties with fresh herbs and spices
Salad
Antep Ezme (Finely Chopped Salad)
Spicy minced tomatoes, red bell peppers, parsley, and garlic
Coban Salatasi (Shephard Salad)
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, tossed with Chef's lemon and pomegranate dressing
Yunan Salatasi (Greek Salad)
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and onions, tossed with Chef's lemon and olive oil dressing, topped with Greek feta cheese & Kalamata olives
Akdeniz Salatasi (Mediterranean Salad)
Greens mixed with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, and carrots, red cabbage tossed with Chef's lemon and oil dressing
Tablaci Salatasi (Adana Salad)
Sliced onions with parsley and tomatoes tossed with Chef's lemon and oil dressing
Gavurdagi Salatasi (Walnut Salad)
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley, sumac, and walnuts with pomegranate dressing
Oven
Lahmacun: ANTEP
3 Pieces. Oval thin crusty dough topped with minced beef, minced vegetables including onions, tomatoes, parsley, herbs and spices
Lahmacun: ADANA
5 Pieces. Round thin crusty dough topped with minced beef, minced vegetables including red onions, tomatoes, and Turkish seasoning
PEYNİRLİ PIDE | CHEESE FLATBREAD
Flatbread topped with mozzarella cheese, dill, and basil
SEBZELI PIDE | VEGETARIAN FLATBREAD
Flatbread topped with red bell peppers, green peppers, tomatoes, mushroom, mozzarella cheese and seasonings
SUCUKLU PIDE | BEEF PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
Flatbread topped with beef pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and Turkish seasonings
TAVUK DÖNER PIDE | CHICKEN GYRO FLATBREAD
Flatbread topped with chicken gyro, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and Turkish seasonings
KUSLEME PIDE | TENDERLOIN FLATBREAD
Flatbread topped with beef tenderloin, tomatoes, red bell pepper and Traditional Turkish seasonings
KUSLEME & PEYNIRLI PIDE | TENDERLOIN FLATBREAD
Flatbread topped with beef tenderloin, tomatoes, red bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese
KUSLEME & SUCULKU PIDE | TENDERLOIN & BEEF PEPPERONI
Flatbread topped with beef tenderloin, beef pepperoni, tomatoes, peppers, and garlic
Create your Own Pide
Flatbread with any 2 toppings of your choice: Mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, peppers, beef pepperoni, beef tenderlion, beef pastirami. $1 for each additional topping.
Chicken Entrée
Chargrilled Chicken Melt
Seasoned grilled minced chicken and mozzarella cheese wrapped and grilled to a crisp. Served with grilled tomato, pepper and cucumber sauce
Tavuk Sis (Chicken Shish)
Marinated grilled chicken breast served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Tavuk Doner (Chicken Gyro)
Chicken gyro served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Tavuk Kulbasti (Chicken Cutlet)
Marinated grilled chicken cutlet served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Tavuk Adana (Chicken Adana)
Seasoned grilled minced chicken served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Karisik Tavuk Izgara (Chicken Mixed Grill)
Combination of Chicken Kebab, Chicken cutlet, chicken gyro, chicken shish served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Tavuk pirzola (Chicken Chops)
Marinated grilled boneless chicken leg served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Beef & Lamb Entrée
Adana Kebab
Minced lamb with red bell pepper served onion salad with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Mangal Kofte (Grilled Meatballs)
Seasoned grilled meatballs served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Biftek Sis (Beef Shish)
Marinated grilled beef shish served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Terbiyeli kuzu sis (Marinated Lamb Shish)
Marinated tenderized grilled lamb served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Kuzu Kulbasti (Lamb Cutlet)
Marinated thin cut tenderized grilled lamb served with rice, grilled tomato, and pepper
Tike Cop Shish (Small-cut Lamb Shish)
Marinated small cubes of grilled lamb served with rice, grilled tomato, and pepper
Karisik Izgara (Mixed Grill)
Combination of grilled Adana kebab, chicken shish, meatball, lamb chop, lamb shish, chicken gyro served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Kuzu Pirzola (Lamb Chops)
Seasoned grilled lamb chops served with rice, bulgur, cucumber sauce, grilled tomato, and pepper
Vegetarian Entrée
Wrap/Pita
Tavuk Sis (Chicken Shish)
Marinated grilled cubes of chicken in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce
Tavuk Doner (Chicken Gyro)
Chicken gyro in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce
Tavuk Kusleme (Chicken Cutlet)
Marinated grilled chicken cutlet in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce
Tavuk Adana (Chicken Adana)
Seasoned grilled minced chicken in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce
Adana Kebab
Minced lamb with red bell pepper, grilled, in freshly baked pita or wrap with Adana salad and cucumber sauce
Mangal Kofte (Grilled Meatballs)
Grilled seasoned meatballs in freshly baked pita or wrap with Adana salad and cucumber sauce
Dana Sis (Beef Shish)
Marinated tenderized grilled cubes of beef in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers and cucumber sauce
Falafel
Deep-fried chickpea patties with fresh herbs and spices in freshly baked pita or wrap with tomatoes, lettuce, hummus and tahini sauce
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Kunefe
shredded thin dough stuffed with fresh mozzarella and baked in the oven topped with honey syrup
Baklava w/Walnuts
Buttered walnuts mixed in between layers of phyllo dough softened with honey syrup
Baklava w/Pistachio
Buttered pistachio mixed in between layers of phyllo dough softened with honey syrup
Baklava: Mixed
Buttered layers of phyllo dough softened with honey syrup (some with pistachio, some with walnuts)
Falafel Entree
Fried ground seasoned chickpeas served with hummus. Chef's tahini sauce, rice, grilled tomato, and pepper