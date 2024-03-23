UNTRUCK'd Street Food Kitchen
Big's Burgers
- American Classic$9.00
Dill Pickles. Shredded Lettuce. Top-Secret Sauce. American Cheese.
- Bacon Deluxe$11.00
Our American Classic Burger, Plus Applewood Bacon. Beefsteak Tomato. Red Onion.
- French Dip$12.00
Baby Bella Mushrooms. Caramelized Onions. Swiss Cheese. Truffle Mayo. Au Jus Dipping Sauce.
- Italian Bruschetta$11.00
Basil Pesto Aioli. Balsamic Tomato Jam. Arugula. Mozzarella Cheese.
- Mexican Cemita$12.00
Cheddar Cheese. Smashed Avocado. Cilantro. Pickled Red Onion. Chipotle Mayo.
Taco The Town
- Taco Combo
Want more than one taco? Mix and match from all our taco options!
- Hongos Taco$4.00
Roasted Cremini Mushroom. Chipotle Grilled Corn. Cilantro-Lime Crema. Griddled Cotija Cheese.
- Quesabirria Taco$5.00
Braised Beef Short Rib. Triple Cheese Blend. Guajillo Beef Broth for Dipping.
- Camaron Taco$4.50
Chili-Lime Shrimp. Guacamole. Pineapple Tomatillo Salsa. Pickled Onion & Cabbage Slaw.
- Carnitas Taco$4.00
Crispy, Slow-Roasted Pork. Pico de Gallo. Cilantro. Cotija Cheese.
- Korean BBQ Taco$4.50
Roasted Pork Belly. Blueberry Hoisin. Kimchi Slaw. Crispy Onion.
- Quesadilla Taco$3.00
Flour Tortilla. Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Pico de Gallo
- Bean Quesadilla Taco$3.50
- Chicken Quesadilla Taco$4.00
- Beef Quesadilla Taco$4.00
- Beef & Bean Quesadilla Taco$4.50
- Chicken & Bean Quesadilla Taco$4.50
Melt'd Grilled Cheese
- Melt'd Gold$8.00
Cheddar. Provolone. Muenster. Make it Vegan +$1
- Blackberry Short Rib$13.00
Slow-Braised Beef. Blackberry-onion jam. Wilted Arugula. Cheddar & Brie.
- Barbecu-Bano$12.00
BBQ Pulled Pork. Smoked Bacon. Dill Pickles. Honey-Dijon Aioli. Swiss & Cheddar.
- Molten Lobster$19.00
Atlantic Claw & Knuckle. Sweet Tomato Jam. Basil Pesto. Muenster & Provolone.
- Autumn Chicken$12.00
Oven Roasted Chicken Breast. Applewood Bacon. Apple & Fig Butter. Brie.
Sides
- Sea Salt Fries Small$4.00
- Sea Salt Fries Large$6.00
- Spicy Cajun Fries Small$4.50
- Spicy Cajun Fries Large$6.50
- Parmesan Truffle Fries Small$4.00
- Parmesan Truffle Fries Large$6.00
- Tortilla Chips$2.50
- Pico de Gallo Small$1.00
- Pico de Gallo Large$2.00
- Guacamole Small$2.00
- Guacamole Large$4.00
- Tomatillo Pineapple Salsa Small$1.00
- Tomatillo Pineapple Salsa Large$2.00
- Kettle Chips$2.50
- Tomato Bisque$6.00
- Rice & Beans$4.00
- Sour cream$1.00
- Garden Salad$5.00
- Side Sauce/Dressing$1.00
Street Sweets
Beverages
- Kids Apple Juice$2.00
- Blueberry Soda$3.50
- Kids Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Mexicane Cola$3.50
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Arizona Lemon Ice Tea$2.50
- Lime Jarritos$3.00
- Mandarin Jarritos$3.00
- Mango Jarritos$3.00
- Monster Energy$4.00
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Jarritos$3.00
- Poland Spring Water$2.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Raspberry Lime Seltzer$2.50
- Strawberry Jarritos$3.00
- Tamarind Jarritos$3.00
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$3.00
- Kids White Milk$2.00