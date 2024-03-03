You will receive a text when your order is ready More
Up Late - Delmar 6197 Delmar Boulevard
Sandwiches & Tacos
- Sausage, Egg, and Cheese$10.00
sausage, egg, american cheese, late sauce, blackberry jelly on sourdough bread
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese$9.00
bacon, egg, american cheese, late sauce, blackberry jelly on sourdough bread
- Egg & Cheese$6.50
egg, cheese, late sauce, blackberry jelly on sourdough
- Grilled Cheese$4.50
american cheese on buttered sourdough
- Carne Asada Taco$4.00
carne asada, onions and cilantro served on a corn tortilla
- Tofu Asada Taco$4.00
asada marinated tofu, corn tortilla, onion, cilantro, lime and salsa verde
Strange Donuts
Sides
2.5 OZ bag of Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets Hot BBQ
Drinks
- BEER$5.00Out of stock
4 Hands American Lager
- Rolling Lawns Chocolate Milk$3.00Out of stock
Rolling lawns Chocolate Milk
- Rolling Lawns 2% Milk$3.00
Rolling Lawns 2% Milk
- Coffee$2.00
- Water$2.00
- Mighty Kind Cherry Blossom$8.00
- Mighty Kind Peach Buzz$8.00
- Mighty Kind Banana Kush$8.00
10 mg of the good stuff
- Sunny D$1.00
Up Late Locations and Ordering Hours
6197 Delmar Boulevard
1111111111
Open now • Closes at 4AM
