Up North Ale House
Featured Items
- Potato Wedges Side$6.00
- Avocado Chicken Sandwich$17.00
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
- Bacon & Cheddar Burger$18.00
1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
FOOD
Appetizers
- Bacon & Cheddar Sliders$15.00
Applewood smoked bacon with melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato
- Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
lightly breaded cauliflower tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with ranch for dipping
- Calamari$15.00
fresh, tender squid lightly breaded and fried, served with lemon wedge and marinara
- Chips And Salsa$8.00
our homemade salsa served with crispy tri-color chips
- Fried Pickle Chips$12.00
breaded in our house flour blend, served with grey poupon dipping sauce
- Garlic Parmesan Fries$9.00
our signature seasoned fries topped with our homemade garlic parmesan sauce and fresh parsley
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$15.00
Bavarian pretzel seasoned with salt and served with our made from scratch craft beer cheese, grained Dijon mustard, and cinnamon butter for dipping.
- Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$12.00
lightly battered elbow noodles with bacon and smoked gouda cheese served with ranch for dipping
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
breaded mozzarella with Italian seasonings and marinara for dipping
- Nachos$14.00
tri-color chips topped with our house chili, made from scratch craft beer cheese, black olives, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, and green onions
- Quesadillas$13.00
melted cheddar and Monterey jack cheese in a flour tortilla with green onions and bell peppers, served with sour cream and our homemade salsa
- Saucy Tim's Cheesy Garlic Bread$9.00
- Seared Ahi Tuna$13.00
- Southwest Rolls$15.00
Entrees
- Blackened Rainbow Trout$25.00
- Braised Short Rib$28.00
tender braised boneless beef short rib with garlic mashed and choice of vegetable
- Chicken Marsala$22.00
two chicken breasts sauteed in our Marsala wine sauce with fresh mushrooms, served with garlic mashed and vegetable of the day
- Chicken Parmesan$22.00
- Chicken Picatta$22.00
two lightly breaded chicken breasts with capers and lemon butter sauce, spaghetti, and our vegetable of the day
- Chipotle Chicken$22.00
two blackened chicken breasts with our chipotle cream sauce, choice of vegetable, and mashed potatoes
- Craft Your Own Pasta$16.00
Choose one of three pasta options, one of our homemade sauces, and add the protein of your choice
- Lobster Ravioli a la Vodka$26.00
lobster, pollock, spinach, red pepper, and ricotta cheese stuffed raviolis topped with our homemade tomato vodka sauce
- NY Strip Steak$32.00
- Pappardelle Bolognese$18.00
- Pork Chop$25.00
14oz Center Cut Frenched Chop marinated in brown sugar served with our vegetable of the day plus one additional side of your choice
- Salmon$24.00
Grilled Alaskan Wild Caught Salmon with rice pilaf and choice of vegetable. Made with lemon butter sauce or substitute a glaze of your choice
- Short Rib Alfredo$26.00
boneless beef short rib with fettuccine and our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with crispy onions
- Shrimp & Vodka Rigatoni$24.00
- Shrimp Diablo$24.00
- Steak Alfredo$28.00
our hand cut NY strip steak cooked to your liking with fettuccine noodles and our house Alfredo sauce
Wings
Salads
- Ahi Tuna Salad$21.00
seared ahi tuna, edamame, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, bell peppers, carrots and mixed greens, topped with sesame seeds with a side of Asian ginger dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.00
grilled chicken breast strips tossed in our buffalo sauce with mixed greens, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion with ranch dressing
- Chopped Salad$17.00
crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, ditalini pasta, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and marinated grilled chicken breast with chipotle lime ranch dressing
- Large Caesar Salad$13.00
- Large House Salad$12.00
crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, and red onions with our house red wine vinaigrette
- Lunch Chopped Salad$10.99
lunch sized portion of crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, ditalini pasta, bacon, avocado, shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, and marinated grilled chicken breast with chipotle lime ranch dressing
- Small Caesar Salad$7.00
- Small House Salad$7.00
crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, shaved carrots, cherry tomatoes, and red onions with our house red wine vinaigrette
- Southwest Salad$13.00
mixed greens with bacon bits, tortilla chip crumbles, corn, black beans, jalapenos, green onion, cherry tomatoes, and shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese with our homemade southwest dressing
- Wedge Salad$10.00
crisp iceberg lettuce topped with our Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese dressing
Pizza
Burgers & Sandwiches
- American Burger$15.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard, and sliced pickles
- Avocado Chicken Sandwich$17.00
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
- Bacon & Cheddar Burger$18.00
1/2lb patty with Applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$17.00
crispy chicken breast with BBQ sauce, cheddar and monterey jack cheese blend, shredded lettuce, tomato, crumbled tortilla chips, and ranch dressing on a tomato basil tortilla with our homemade chips and salsa
- Black & Blue Burger$17.00
1/2lb blackened patty with sautéed mushrooms, crumbled blue cheese, caramelized red onions, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
- Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap$17.00
- California Burger$17.00
sautéed onions, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, and thousand island dressing
- Chicken Philly$17.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
regular or spicy and lightly breaded marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing
- Hangover Burger$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, sunny side up egg, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle ranch
- Jalapeno Burger$17.00
- Patty Melt$16.00
our 1/2LB patty seasoned and cooked to your liking with melted American cheese and sautéed onions on grilled rye bread
- Philly Cheese Steak$17.00
thinly shaved grilled steak with sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone cheese and served on a toasted French roll
- Pineapple Bourbon Burger$18.00
Evan Williams Whiskey infused grilled pineapple, sauteed onions and jalapenos, provolone and pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce
- Shroom & Swiss Burger$17.00
1/2lb patty with sautéed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
- Southwest Burger$18.00
1/2lb patty with fresh sliced avocado, pepper jack cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and grey poupon bistro sauce on a brioche bun
- Spicy Chicken Wrap$17.00
marinated grilled chicken and our signature spicy dry rub, lettuce, tomato, monterey and cheddar jack cheese, with ranch dressing in a tomato basil tortilla, served with chips and homemade salsa
- Steak Wrap$18.00
tender grilled steak with sautéed onions and mushrooms, shredded lettuce, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and chipotle mayo on a tomato basil tortilla served with our homemade chips and salsa
- UN Burger$17.00
all natural, vegan patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard, and pickle slices on a brioche bun
Kids Menu
Desserts
- Turtle Molten Bundt Cake$10.00
warm, fudgy chocolate bundt cake filled with a buttery caramel center, topped with chocolate syrup and toasted pecans, served with a scoop of all natural vanilla bean ice cream
- Peanut Butter & Reese's Cookie$10.00
oven baked creamy peanut butter cookie with honey roasted peanuts and chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups, topped with chocolate syrup and served with a scoop of our all natural vanilla bean ice cream
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream w/chocolate syrup$4.00
a large scoop of our vanilla bean ice cream drizzled with our chocolate sauce
- Fried Ice Cream$11.00
a large scoop of our creamy all natural vanilla bean ice cream coated with our homemade crunchy shell with rich chocolate sauce
Sides
- 1/2 Chips and Salsa$4.00
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Chili Bowl$8.00
thick and chunky chili topped with our cheddar and monterey jack cheese blend and green onions
- Chili Cup$6.00
- Fries Side$6.00
- Garlic Mashed Side$4.00
- Grilled Asparagus Side$6.00
- Large Coleslaw Side$3.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.00
- Potato Wedges Side$6.00
- Rice Pilaf Side$5.00
- Sauteed Spinach Side$5.00
- Small Coleslaw Side$2.00
- Soup Bowl$8.00
- Soup Cup$6.00
- Steamed Vegetables Side$5.00
our seasonal vegetables of the day
- Swt Pot Fries Side$7.00
- Tater Tots Side$6.00
Extras
- Large Beer Cheese$4.00
- Large Blue Cheese Dress$2.00
- Large Ranch Dress$2.00
- Side 1000 Island$0.75
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Bacon$2.00
- Side BBQ$0.75
- Side Blu Crumbles$1.00
- Side Blue Cheese Dressing$0.75
- Side Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- Side Carrots/Celery$1.00
- Side Chipotle Lime Ranch$0.75
- Side Chipotle Mayo$0.75
- Side Crispy Onion$1.00
- Side Garlic Bread$2.00
- Side Garlic Parmesan$0.75
- Side Ghost Pepper Sauce$0.75
- Side Giardiniera$1.00
- Side Grilled Shrimp (6)$8.00
- Side Honey Mustard$0.75
- Side Ranch Dressing$0.75
- Side Sauteed Mushrooms$1.00
- Side Spicy BBQ$0.75
- Side Spicy Garlic$0.75
- Side SW Ranch
- Side Sweet Chili$0.75
- Small Beer Cheese$2.00