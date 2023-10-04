Food

Chef Signature

Hoi Jor

$14.00

Deep fried tofu skin stuffed with ground pork, shrimp, and crab meat, served with plum sauce

Thai Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Prince Edward Island mussels, onion, bell pepper, Thai basil leaves and spicy Thai herbs. Spicy.

Yum Ped ( Duck Salad)

$20.00

Deep fried sliced duck, cashew nut, shredded green apple, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, red onion, scallion, cilantro with chili-jam-lime vinaigrette. Spicy.

Mango Avocado Salad

$14.00

Mixed green vegetables, cashew nut ,mango, avocado, red onion, tomatoes, scallion and cilantro with chili lime dressing. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Spicy.

Up Thai Fried Rice Claypot

$22.00

Sea scallop, shrimp, chicken, Chinese sausage, onion, scallions and shiitake mushrooms.

Similan Curry

$19.00

Thai curry paste, chicken, potatoes and onion served with Thai roti and cucumber relish. Spicy.

Gai Yang

$24.00

Grilled marinated and de-boned half chicken, steamed assorted vegetables and coconut sticky rice. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Nam Tok

$25.00

Grilled sliced top Sirloin, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion and scallions, with Thai chili-lime dressing. Served with cocount sticky rice. Spicy. Gluten-free.

Lemongrass Pork Chop

$24.00

Grilled marinated pork chop served with steamed assorted vegetables, sticky rice and mango-chutney sauce.

Spring/Summer

Summer Rolls

$10.00

Soft Salad rolls with rice vemicelli, mango, cucumber, mint, carrot, green leaves and basil leaves served with peanut tamarind dipping sauce.

Gai Hor Bai Touy

$15.00

(Chicken Wrapped Pandan leaves) Fried marinated chicken wrapped with Pandan Leaves served with thicken sweet soy sauce dipping

Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salad

$15.00

Crispy buttered fried soft shell crab, shredded mango, mixed green vegetable, cashew nut, red onion, chili jam and cherry tomatoes.

Goong Yang Namplawan

$18.00

Grilled Prawn on skewers and grilled asparagus with Tamarind Sauce topped with fried shallot.

Yum Ma Kur

$17.00

(Eggplant Salad) Grilled Eggplant, shrimp, ground chicken, red onion, scallion, cilantro with Thai chili-lime dressing topped with fried shallot.

Beef Short Rib Panang

$32.00

Braised tender short ribs, string bean and sweet potatoes in Panang curry sauce

Goong Muk Kai Kem

$28.00

Sauteed Prawns and Calamari, onion, scallion, sweet potatoes in Panang curry sauce.

Soft Shell Crab Lad Prig

$28.00

Crispy battered fried Soft Shell Crab, root vegetables served with sweet and spicy tamarind sauce.

Mieng Pla

$32.00

Deep fried filleted Branzino topped with diced lime, ginger, red onion, lemongrass and cashew nut served with spicy dry shrimp caramelized palm sugar sauce

Appetizers

Up Spring Rolls

$14.00

Fried rolls. crab meat, shrimp, Shitake mushroom, cabbage, carrots, glass noodles and celery served with plum sauce.

Crispy Spring Rolls

$9.00

Cabbage, carrots, glass noodles, Shitake mushroom and celery served with plum sauce. Vegetarian.

Curry Puffs

$12.00

Minced chicken, potatoes, onion and curry powder served with sweet cucumber relish.

Chicken Satay

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken on skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.

Thai Crepe Dumplings

$14.00

Minced chicken, peanuts and sweet turnips served with sweet soy sauce.

Steamed Dumplings

$12.00

Ground chicken and shrimp, water chestnuts and shiitake mushrooms served with tangy soy sauce.

Pla Muk Tod

$14.00

Crispy fried calamari served with spicy mayo.

Thai-Herbed Wings

$13.00

Golden-fried chicken wings topped with crispy Thai herbs and served with sweet chili sauce.

Salads

Green Market Salad

$10.00

Mixed green vegetables, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, radishes and red onion with ginger-soy dressing. Vegetarian.

Thai Salad

$10.00

Mixed green vegetables, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber with peanut sauce dressing and topped with fried shallots. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.

Papaya Salad

$13.00

Shredded green papaya, long beans, tomatoes and peanuts with Thai chili-lime dressing and topped with crispy pork rinds. Gluten-free. Spicy.

Larb Gai

$14.00

(Spicy Thai Chicken Salad) Minced chicken, chili powder, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint and scallions with Thai chili-lime dressing. Gluten-free. Spicy.

Yum Woon Sen

$15.00

Soups

Tom Juad Soup

$7.00+

Napa cabbage, tofu, glass noodles,mushroom, and scallions in clear broth.

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00+

Lemonglass Shrimp broth, king mushrooms, tomatoes, scallions and cilantro. Spicy.

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00+

King mushrooms and scallions, in coconut-galangal broth. Spicy.

Entree

Pad Krapraw (Basil)

$17.00

Thai chili, string beans, onion, Thai bell pepper and basil leaves. Spicy.

Eggplant Basil

$17.00

Thai chili, eggplant, onion, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves. Spicy.

Pad Kratiam (Garlic)

$17.00

Minced garlic, onion, scallions and assorted vegetables.

Pad Khing (Ginger)

$17.00

Shredded ginger, onion, scallions, bell peppers and shiitake mushrooms.

Cashew Nut

$17.00

Pineapple, jicama, cashew nut, roasted pepper, scallions and chili jam. Spicy.

Pra Ram

$17.00

Sauteed fried meat with peanut sauce and steamed vegetables.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$17.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red onion, egg and peanuts. Gluten-free.

Pad Thai Woonsen

$17.00

Glass nooodles, bean sprouts, scallions, red onion, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.

Pad Se-Ew

$17.00

Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.

Kea Mao

$17.00

Broad noodles, egg, chili, onion, tomatoes, bell pepper and basil leaves. Spicy.

Pad Woonsen Poo

$28.00

Crab meat, glass noodles, onion, scallions and egg.

Kua Gai

$17.00

Broad noodles, egg, red onion, scallions, green leaves lettuce, preserved cabbage and sesame oil.

Pad woon sen

$17.00

Kwaytiew Gai (Chicken Noodle)

$18.00

Angel hair noodles, chicken, braised daikon, bok choy, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms and bitter gourd.

Kao Soy

$20.00

Egg noodles, red onion, bean sprouts, green apple, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, and pickled mustard greens in red curry coconut broth. Spicy.

Ba Mee

$20.00

Egg noodles, BBQ roast pork, crab meat, bok choy, and bean sprouts with a bowl of soup on the side.

Curry

Red Curry

$19.00

String beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.

Green Curry

$19.00

String beans, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.

Panang Curry

$19.00

String beans, bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.

Massaman Curry

$19.00

Potatoes, onion, avocado and peanuts with coconut milk. Gluten-free. Spicy.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$17.00

Chinese broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg. Mixed with rice.

Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Chinese Broccoli, onion, bell pepper, chili, Thai basil leaves and fried egg. Mixed with rice. Spicy.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Pineapple, onion, scallions, tomatoes, cashew nuts and fried egg. Mixed with rice.

Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$18.00

Chinese pork sausage, chinese Broccoli, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg, mixed with rice.

Crab Fried Rice

$28.00

Crab meat, onion, scallions, tomatoes and fried egg. Mixed with rice.

Over Rice

Moo Dang

$18.00

Roasted BBQ pork, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, hard-boiled egg and cilantro with thick seasoned gravy.

Kao Nar Gai

$18.00

Sliced marinated chicken, onion, scallions, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushrooms and Chinese broccoli with thick soy gravy.

Kao Kha Moo

$18.00

Braised pork belly in five spiced broth over rice, Chinese broccoli, pickle mustard greens, and hard-boiled egg.

Kao Nar Ped Krob

$22.00

Crispy quarter duck breast over rice, Chinese broccoli, pickle mustard greens and pickle ginger.

Kana Moo Krob

$20.00

Crispy Pork Belly sautéed with Chinese broccoli topped with fried egg.

Krapraw Moo Krob

$20.00

Crispy Pork Belly, onion, chili, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves, topped with fried egg. Spicy

Krapraw Gai Sub

$19.00

Minced chicken, chili, mini bell pepper and basil leaves. Topped with fried egg. Spicy.

Duck

Duck Basil

$30.00

Crispy duck breast, Thai chili, mini bell pepper, Thai basil leaves. Served with jasmine white rice. Spicy.

Duck Tamarind

$30.00

Crispy duck breast, eggplant with tamarind sauce. Served with jasmine white rice.

Kang Ped Pet Yang

$30.00

Crispy half de-boned duck breast, curry, paste, lychee nuts, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and basil leaves. Spicy.

Duck Prig Pao

$30.00

Five-spice powder Duck confit, julienne zucchini, yellow squash, onion, scallion, and bell pepper served over egg noodle with chilli jam sauce. Spicy.

Fish and Seafood

Poh Tak

$30.00

(Thai-Style Bouillabaisse) Salmon, sea scallop, shrimp, squid and mussels in glass noodle, onion, spicy Thai herb broth served with garlic bread. Spicy.

Talay Thai

$32.00

Mixed seafood (Shrimp, Scallop, Squid and Clam) Thai chilli, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and chilli jam. Spicy.

Salmon Tamarind

$28.00

Grilled fillet of salmon, bok choy, asparagus, zucchini, pumpkin topped with fried shallots.

Salmon Prig Khing

$28.00

Pan-roasted fillet of salmon, chili paste, kaffir lime leaves, string beans and bell pepper. Spicy.

Salmon Kiew Warn

$28.00

Pan-seared fillet of salmon, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and pineapple with green curry sauce. Served with jasmine white rice. Spicy. Gluten free.

Pla Neung

$34.00

Steamed fillet of Branzino, shiitake mushrooms, pickled mustard greens, cilantro and preserved plum in lemon-ginger broth, served with jasmine white rice.

Larb Pla

$36.00

Deep fried fillet of Branzino, mixed green vegetables chilli powder, red onion, mint, scallions, roasted rice powder with Thai chilli-lime dressing. Spicy.

Pla Saam Ross

$36.00

Deeo fried filleted Branzino with sweet and spicy tamerind sauce served with steamed vegetables. Spicy.

Side Dishes

Jasmine White Rice

$3.00

Berry Brown Rice

$4.00

Black Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sautéed Baby Bok Choy with Garlic Sauce

$8.00

Steamed Assorted Vegetables

$6.00

Steamed Chicken on side

$8.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Roti

$3.00

Sub brown rice only

$1.00

Sub Sticky rice only

$2.00

Sweet chili sauce

$1.00

Rice on side

Chili powder

Hot sauce

Prik num pla

Soy sauce

Plum Sauce

Chopstick

No utensil

Utensil

Desserts

Chocolate Thai Tea Lava

$12.00

Mango Mousse Cake

$12.00

Trio Ice Cream

$10.00

Fried Banana with Coconut Ice Cream

$12.00

Kao Niew Phurk

$14.00

Warm Sticky rice and Taro serve with Coconut Ice cream

Catering

Pad Thai Tray

$80.00

Pad Se-ew Tray

$80.00

Kea Mao Tray

$80.00

Pad Krapraw Tray

$80.00

Pad Khing Tray

$80.00

Pad Kratiam Tray

$80.00

Cashew Nut Tray

$80.00

Pra Ram Tray

$80.00

Eggplant Basil Tray

$80.00

Red Curry Tray

$80.00

Green Curry Tray

$80.00

Panang Curry Tray

$80.00

Massaman Curry Tray

$80.00

Thai Salad Tray

$60.00

Papaya Salad Tray

$60.00

Mango Avocado Salad Tray

$70.00

Basil Fried Rice Tray

$80.00

Pineapple Fried Rice Tray

$80.00

Crab Fried Rice Tray

$120.00

Thai Fried Rice Tray

$80.00

Green Salad Tray

$60.00

Up Roll 35 Pcs

$100.00

Veg Roll 40 Pcs

$100.00

Curry Puff 25 Pcs

$100.00

Thai Crepe 40 Pcs

$100.00

Steamed Dumpling 50 Pcs

$120.00

Chive Pancake 60 Pcs

$100.00

Satay 30 Pcs

$100.00

Chicken Wing 40 Pcs

$100.00

Drink

Soda

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Iced Tea

$5.00

Lychee Thai Tea

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Yuzu Lemonade

$6.00

Thai Tea Lemonade

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Sparkling Water 750ml

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Poland spring

Aquapana Natural Spring Water 750ml

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Jasmin Dragon

$7.00

Sencha Green Tea

$7.00

Oolong

$7.00

Black Tea

$7.00

Secret Garden

$7.00

Bluefly

$7.00

Employee Coffee

$0.92

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Up Tini

$15.00

Lychee Tini

$15.00

Kopi

$15.00

East Side Story

$15.00

M&M

$15.00

Paloma Paradise

$15.00

Lemongrass Basil Tonic

$15.00

Passionfruit Mojito

$15.00

Udorn Mule

$15.00

Mekhong Old Fashioned

$15.00

Ultimate Thai Tea

$15.00

One Tough Nut

$15.00

Peach Perfect

$15.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

Cosmo

$15.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$16.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mojito

$15.00

Mango Mojito

$15.00

Lychee Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Passionfruit Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Mango Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Gf Ginger Spritz

$10.00

Beer

Singha

$8.00

Wrench Hazy IPA

$9.00

Singlecut Lager

$10.00

Port City Optimal Wit

$8.00

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine IPA

$12.00

