Up The Steaks and Cheese 1906 E Cesar Chavez St Austin TX 78702
Featured Items
- Cheesylious Fries$6.99+
Fries topped with your choice of our premium cheeses (Cheddar, Pepperjack, Provolone, Swiss) & Big O's signature campfire sauce
- Steak Milano Philly$17.99
Halal beef paired with creamy provolone cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms top with our in house made marinara sauce. Served on a choice of hoagie roll or over fries.
SPECIALTIES
Big O's Specialities
- Big O’s Patty Melt$13.99
Halal beef patty, Sharp Cheddar, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Bella Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Big O’s Melt Sauce, on Jewish Rye Bread. Comes with Side Fries
- Cheesylicious Grilled Cheese$4.99
Our Premium Cheese on Jewish Rye Bread with your choice of Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Provolone, or Swiss Cheese, topped with our Signature Campfire Sauce.
- The Notorious BLT$9.99
5 Turkey bacon strips dipped in our house made remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, choice of cheddar, peeper jack, provolone, swiss cheese served on toasted Jewish Rye bread.
- Mexican Street Corn$5.00+
Corn, butter, mayo, parmesan cheese, spices, hot sauce, lime & cilantro in a cup.
BREAKFAST
Breakfast 8:00 - 10:15am
- Big Poppa Bagel$9.99
Steak, egg & cheese served on an everything bagel with a side of country style potatoes & 2 strips of turkey bacon with Welch’s grape juice.
- Breakfast Tacos$9.99
3 Breakfast tacos - Country style potatoes, paired with bacon & egg served on a choice of flour or corn tortilla. Comes with a choice of a small Turkish coffee or Palestinian sage tea
- Breakfast Quesadilla$9.99
Bacon, egg & cheese with a side of country style potatoes. Comes with your choice of Turkish coffee or Palestinian sage tea.
LUNCH
Cheesesteaks
- The Classic Philly$15.99
Halal Ground Beef, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese & Wiz on a Hoagie Roll or Over Fries (Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise packet included)
- The Mama Philly$13.99
Halal Beef, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers on a Hoagie Roll or Over Fries. (Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise packet included)
- The Texas Longhorn Philly$15.99
Halal Beef, Cheddar, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Grilled Jalapeños, Grilled Baby Bella Mushrooms & Fried Egg on a Hoagie Roll or Over Fries (Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise packet included)
- The Lumberjack Philly$13.99
Halal Ground Beef, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapeños on a Hoagie Roll or Over Fries. (Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise packet included)
- The Outlaw Philly$13.99
Halal Beef, Baby Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Baby Bella Mushrooms on a Hoagie Roll or Over Fries (Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise packet included)
- El Mexicano Philly$14.99
Halal Beef, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapeños, Green Creamy Salsa on a Hoagie Roll or Over Fries (Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise packet included)
- Big Poppa Philly$14.99
Halal beef paired with pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms & jalapenos top with rich and cheesy wiz. Served on a choice of hoagie roll or over fries.
Burgers
- El Mexicano Burger$9.99
Halal Beef, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapeños, Serranos, Salsa Cremosa, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles on a bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.) Comes with Side Fries
- The Classic Burger$7.99
Halal beef patty paired with melted cheddar cheese, grilled onions & pickles on a bun. Includes Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard packets. Comes with side Fries
- The Lumberjack Burger$9.99
Halal Ground Beef, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles on a bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.) Comes with Side Fries
- The Mama Burger$9.99
Halal Beef, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles on a bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.) Comes with Side Fries
- The Outlaw Burger$9.99
Halal Beef, Baby Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Baby Bella Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles on a bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.) Comes with Side Fries
- The Texas Longhorn Burger$11.99
Halal Beef, Cheddar, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers, Grilled Jalapeños, & Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles on a bun. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.) Comes with side fries
- Big Poppa Burger$10.99
Halal beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled peppers, Grilled mushrooms & Jalapenos served on a bun. Served with Lettuce, Pickles, (Ketchup, Mayo, & Mustard packets.) Comes with Side Fries
Hotdogs
- El Mexicano$5.99+
Grilled beef hotdog paired with pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms topped with Wiz. Comes with side Fries
- The New Yorker$4.99+
Grilled beef hotdog paired with sauerkraut & mustard. Comes with a side of fries.
- Elote Dog$5.99+
Grilled beef hotdog paired with Mexican street corn - spicy Comes with a side of fries.
- Hot Dog Fries$6.99+
Beef hotdog, fries, our Signature Campfire Sauce, Wiz Cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
- The Classic$3.99+
Grilled hotdog paired with ketchup, mustard & relish.
Tacos
Quesadillas
Fries
- Wiz Fries$4.99+
Fries topped with House-made Cheese Wiz
- The Fries$3.99+
Old fashioned french fries
