Uppercut Sandwich Co.
SANDWICHES
- Steak and Brie Melt$14.00
Sauteed smoked steak tossed with brie, mushrooms, and charred onions served on a griddled garlic-buttered French roll.
- Steakhouse Italian Beef$12.00
Smoked and sliced steak gently cooked in an herbed veal gravy, topped with local, artisan giardiniera and served on a toasted garlic-herb French roll.
- Shrimp Roll$12.00
Plump shrimp and heirloom tomatoes tossed in a creamy tarragon dressing and topped with shaved celery and chives and served on a toasted brioche New England roll.
- Italian Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk-brined chicken, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella ciliegine, dressed in a tomato-garlic aioli and topped with chiffonade romaine and basil and red wine vinaigrette on a toasted French roll.
- Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich$11.00
Thick-sliced house-ground smoked meatloaf with caramelized onion aioli, slaw and Smoque BBQ Memphis sauce on toasted thick-cut challah
- Chili Cheese Dog$9.00
A true butcher’s dog: ground, stuffed, and smoked in-house. Served on a toasted brioche New England roll and topped with a house-made melting cheese and Texas red chili.
OTHER MAINS
- Texas Red Chili$10.00
A no-bean chili built on beef, spices and chiles. A straightforward bite that is balanced and beefy. Served with a cornbread kicker.
- Salmon Lox Rollups$10.00
House cured and smoked salmon, English cucumber, pickled red onions, watermelon radish, and chopped vegetable salmon cream cheese wrapped in artisan lavash bread and sliced into rounds.
SIDES & DESSERT
- Loaded Potato Salad$5.00
Fingerling potatoes, sharp cheddar, scallions, and house-made bacon tossed in a creamy buttermilk dressing.
- Pasta Salad$4.00
Cavatappi tossed in herbed vinaigrette with olives, heirloom tomatoes, diced salumi, and fresh mozzarella.
- Cornbread$3.50
- Chips$3.00
- Blondie$3.50
- Brownie$3.50