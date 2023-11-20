Upshot Coffee - Waypoint Church - New 4075 Old Highway 94 S
Drinks
Espresso
- Espresso$3.25
One double shot of espresso
- Cortado (4 oz)$4.25
Equal parts espresso and lightly steamed milk
- Cappuccino$4.25
Steamed milk and espresso
- Latte$4.75
Espresso and steamed milk. 12 oz. Can be plain or with a flavor.
- Americano$3.25
Espresso and water. Can be hot or iced.
- Espresso Tonic$5.75
Espresso, house-made orange syrup, and Fever Tree premium Indian tonic water. Only comes iced.
Upshot Favorites
- Brown Sugar Vanilla Latte$5.25
Espresso drink made with brown sugar vanilla syrup and your choice of milk.
- Oatmeal Cookie Latte$6.50
An espresso drink made with oat milk, brown sugar vanilla syrup, and topped with cinnamon.
- Pumpkin Chai Latte$5.50
Non-espresso drink made with Dona chai concentrate, your choice of milk, and our pumpkin spice syrup made in-house.
- Night Howl Pour Over$6.00
This carefully selected blend combines the crisp apple sweetness of our Congo Umoja washed with the spicy herbal finish of our Colombia Loma Alta Huila.
- Chai Latte$4.75
Non-espresso drink made with our Dona chai concentrate, your choice of milk, and topped with cinnamon.
Brewed Coffee
Crafted Specialty Drinks
- Vanilla Rose Latte$6.00
Our house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup and rose syrup blended together in espresso and whole milk. Topped with rose petals
- Cinnamon Roll Latte$6.50
Our house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup, caramel syrup, and cinnamon blended with espresso. Comes with whole milk and topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
- Iced Mint Chip Latte$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$6.50
- Spiced Maple Cold Brew$6.00
Tea
- Crescent Green$4.50
Flavor notes of alfalfa honey, sweet corn, and white pepper. This is our plain green tea.
- Sunstone$4.50
Flavor notes of cocoa, sweet potato, and black pepper. This is our plain black tea.
- Edith Gray$4.00
Flavor notes of black tea, bergamot, and rose.
- Mango Magic$4.50
Flavor notes of ginger, mango, lemongrass, and marigold tangerine.
- Solarize$4.50
Flavor notes of peach, orange, cranberry, rose, and cornflower.
- Cup of Love$4.00
Flavor notes of rose and tulsi
- Royal Treatmint$4.00
Flavor notes of spearmint, peppermint, lavender, and tulsi
- Honey Alpine$4.50
Tasting Notes: Madagascar bourbon vanilla, Sandalwood, Caramelized sugar
- Cup of Sunshine$4.00
Flavor notes of turmeric, ginger, tulsi, peppercorn, and cinnamon
Pour Overs
- Ethiopia Sidamo Washed$6.50
Flavor Notes: Mandarin Orange Floral Black Tea
- Ethiopia Sidamo Natural$6.50
Flavor Notes: Peach Citrus Herbal Tea Juicy
- Night Howl$6.00
Flavor Notes: Caramel Apple Chai Walnut Vanilla Bean
- Sun Dance$6.00
Flavor Notes: Berry Floral Milk Chocolate
- Bree's Blend$6.75
Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate Cherry
- Folklore$6.00
Flavor Notes: Toffee Graham Cracker Honey
- Colombia Anaerobic Washed$7.00
Flavor Notes: Rose Water Riesling Gingerbread Cacao
- Colombia Mandarin Washed$7.00
Flavor Notes: Honeydew Cashew Sweet Mandarin
- Columbia Pink 64$7.00
Flavor Notes: Black Current Pear Bubble Gum
Kids Drink
Non Espresso Drinks
- Matcha Latte$5.75
Matcha Latte made with ceremonial grade matcha powder and your choice of milk.
- Chai Latte$4.75
- Filthy Chai$6.25
Caffeinated iced drink made with our cold brew, brown sugar vanilla, smoked sea salt, Dona chai concentrate, oat milk (optional), and topped with cinnamon.
- Golden Milk Latte$4.75
Non-espresso drink made with our sunshine dust (turmeric and ginger powder), honey, and your choice of milk.
- Drinking Chocolate$5.25
Non-espresso drink made with your choice of milk, mocha, and caramel syrup.
- London Fog$5.00
Non-espresso drink made with our Edith Grey (black) tea, brown sugar vanilla syrup, and your choice of milk.
- Charcoal Latte$4.25
Non-espresso drink made with activated charcoal, honey, and your choice of milk.
Half Gallons
Pre Bottled Iced Lattes
Seasonal Drinks
Food
All Day Breakfast
- Egg Bites (2)$3.50
- Biscuits 'n Gravy Sandwich$8.50
Country gravy poured over pork sausage and pepper jack cheese. In between a buttermilk biscuit.
- Side of Scrambled Egg$2.00
A scrambled egg- perfect as a side for a pastry!
- Side of Bacon$2.00
Two strips of bacon- perfect as a side for a pastry!
- Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Buttermilk biscuit, bacon, egg and sharp cheddar. Micro greens on top.
Toast
From the Bakery
Oats
- Apple Pie Oats$7.00
Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, fire-roasted apples, cinnamon, pecans, agave syrup.
- Peanut Butter & Jelly Oats$7.00
Old fashion gluten-free oats, almond milk, cashew yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon, brown sugar, triple berry jam, smooth peanut butter
- Chocolate Almond Oats$7.00
Lunch
- Grilled Cheese$8.25
Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and Mayo toasted on Italian bread
- Bacon Grilled Cheese$10.00
Bacon, Cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and mayo toasted on Italian bread.
- Turkey Club$11.75
Sliced turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and mayo toasted on Italian bread.
- BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo toasted on Italian bread.
- PB&J$6.50
Peanut butter and our home-made triple berry jam on Italian bread.
Retail
Housemade Syrups (10oz)
- Brown Sugar Vanilla Syrup (10oz)$9.50
Our house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup! Bring your favorite Upshot Coffee syrup home! You can use this for all of your at-home coffee drinks! This is enough for about 18 flavored lattes!
- Honey Lavender Syrup (10oz)$9.50
Our house-made honey lavender syrup! Bring your favorite Upshot Coffee syrup home! You can use this for all of your at-home coffee drinks! This is enough for about 18 flavored lattes!
- Caramel Syrup (10oz)$9.50
Our house-made caramel syrup! Bring your favorite Upshot Coffee syrup home! You can use this for all of your at-home coffee drinks! This is enough for about 18 flavored lattes!
Retail Coffee
- Upshot Decaf$18.00
Tasting notes: Brown sugar, black walnut, chocolate, orange Process: Natural Varietal: Typica, caturra, castillo, colombiano
- Upshot Chimera Espresso Blend$18.00
Tasting notes: Fruit and chocolate forward Process: Natural and Washed Blend: 70% African, 30% South American
- Upshot Bree's Blend$18.00
- Upshot Colombia Puerta's Peach$14.00
- Upshot Ethiopia Sidamo Washed$22.00
- Upshot Night Howl$20.00
- Upshot Ethiopia Sidamo Natural$20.00
- Upshot Folklore$15.00
- Upshot Sun Dance$15.00
- 2lb Chimera$45.00
- 5lb Chimera Normal$60.00
- 5lb Chimera Church$75.00