Drinks

Batch Brew Coffee
$3.25+

a cup full of flavor featuring Lady Falcon's Holding It Down blend

Latte
$4.75+

2 shot espresso with steamed milk of choice

Cappuccino
$4.50

2 shot espresso with steamed milk of choice

Americano
$4.00+

2 shot espresso over hot water

Espresso
$3.25

2 shots espresso

Cafe Au Lait
$3.50+

batch brew coffee with steamed milk of your choice

Mocha
$5.00+

2 shot espresso, chocolate syrup + steamed milk of your choice

Cortado/Flat White
$4.00

2 shot espresso with steamed milk of choice

Espresso Bon-Bon
$3.75

2 shots espresso w/ a sweet cream float

Iced Latte
$5.25

2 shots espresso & milk of your choice poured over ice

Iced Americano
$4.50
Cold Brew (16oz.)
$4.75

Our lady falcon stoked blend brewed cold + poured over ice, just for you.

Dirty Baba
$6.25+

2 shots espresso, Chai Baba spiced tea with steamed milk of your choice

Spicy Baba Tea Latte
$5.00

Chai Baba spiced tea with steamed milk of your choice

Hot Tea (16oz.)
$2.50

warm & cozy tea of your choice

Iced Spiced Baba Tea Latte (16oz.)
$5.25

Spiced tea with milk of your choice poured over ice

Iced Tea (16oz.)
$4.00
Hot Tea (16oz)
$2.50
Hot Cocoa (10oz.)
$3.50

chocolate, steamed milk and a whipped cream float

Vanilla Steamer (10oz.)
$3.50

homemade vanilla syrup with steamed milk

Chocolate Milk (10oz.)
$3.50

chocolate and milk of your choice served cold

Food

Morning Bun
$5.50

this baby caught your eye and you're better for it!

Classic Croissant
$4.50

buttery, flaky, goodness

Almond Croissant
$5.50

buttery, flaky, goodness with the addition of almond deliciousness

Ham & Cheese
$5.50

savory, cheesy, buttery, flaky goodness

Chocolate Croissant
$5.50

chocolaty, buttery perfection...go on, you deserve it

Muffins
$4.50

muffin tops & bottoms in all your favorite flavors

Scones
$4.50

sweet or savory, perhaps with a drizzle, definitely with crumb

The Bodega

Egg & Cheese on Kaiser Roll

The Meaty Bodega

Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Kaiser Roll

Banana Walnut Loaf
$4.00
Baby Danish
$3.50