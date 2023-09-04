Upside 215 Shoreline Hwy
Drinks
a cup full of flavor featuring Lady Falcon's Holding It Down blend
2 shot espresso with steamed milk of choice
2 shot espresso over hot water
2 shots espresso
batch brew coffee with steamed milk of your choice
2 shot espresso, chocolate syrup + steamed milk of your choice
2 shots espresso w/ a sweet cream float
2 shots espresso & milk of your choice poured over ice
Our lady falcon stoked blend brewed cold + poured over ice, just for you.
2 shots espresso, Chai Baba spiced tea with steamed milk of your choice
Chai Baba spiced tea with steamed milk of your choice
warm & cozy tea of your choice
Spiced tea with milk of your choice poured over ice
chocolate, steamed milk and a whipped cream float
homemade vanilla syrup with steamed milk
chocolate and milk of your choice served cold
Food
this baby caught your eye and you're better for it!
buttery, flaky, goodness
buttery, flaky, goodness with the addition of almond deliciousness
savory, cheesy, buttery, flaky goodness
chocolaty, buttery perfection...go on, you deserve it
muffin tops & bottoms in all your favorite flavors
sweet or savory, perhaps with a drizzle, definitely with crumb
Egg & Cheese on Kaiser Roll
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on Kaiser Roll