Uptown Barrel Room 2011 Main Street
Pizzas & Calzones
12" Pizzas
- 12" Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, provolone, Jack and Cheddar cheese. Made in-house to go$18.00
- 12" Combination Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives. Made in-house to go$28.00
- 12" Garlic Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, garlic, and cheese. Made in-house to go$24.00
- 12" Half & Half Build Your Own
- 12" Half & Half Specialty
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple. Made in-house to go$21.00
- 12" Loaded Meat Lovers Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and Italian sausage. Made in-house to go$25.00
- 12" Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil, and garlic. Made in-house to go$21.00
- 12" Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, 5 cheese blend and marinara sauce. Made in-house to go$20.00
- 12" Veggie$21.00
16" Pizzas
- 16" Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, provolone, Jack and Cheddar cheese. Made in-house to go$25.00
- 16" Combination Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives. Made in-house to go$36.00
- 16" Garlic Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, garlic, and cheese. Made in-house to go$32.00
- 16" Half & Half Build Your Own
- 16" Half & Half Specialty
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon and pineapple. Made in-house to go$28.00
- 16" Loaded Meat Lovers Pizza
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, and Italian sausage. Made in-house to go$34.00
- 16" Margarita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, basil, and garlic. Made in-house to go$28.00
- 16" Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, 5 cheese blend and marinara sauce. Made in-house to go$26.00
- 16" Veggie$28.00
Calzones
Dinner
Dinner Plates
- 6 Oz Uptown Fish and Chips
Alaskan halibut, sidewinder fries, and jalapeño coleslaw$28.00
- Chicken Alfredo
Seasoned chicken and fetta noodles with sauce and bread$25.00
- Crab Tacos (2) with Fries
Jalapeño slaw topped with spicy aioli (gluten free with corn tortilla and grilled halibut or sautéed lobster crab)$24.00
- Crab Tacos (2) with Salad
Jalapeño slaw topped with spicy aioli (gluten free with corn tortilla and grilled halibut or sautéed lobster crab)$24.00
- Fried Chicken (4 Pieces)
Crispy breaded chicken, garlic mashed, and corn$25.00
- Halibut Tacos (2) with Fries
Jalapeño slaw topped with spicy aioli (gluten free with corn tortilla and grilled halibut or sautéed lobster crab)$24.00
- Halibut Tacos (2) with Salad
Jalapeño slaw topped with spicy aioli (gluten free with corn tortilla and grilled halibut or sautéed lobster crab)$24.00
- Italian Sausage Meatball Risotto
Tuscan risotto, spinach, cherry tomato, garlic, and parm cheese with crostini$28.00
- Linguine with Calms Sauce
White wine, garlic, and lemon juice with baguette$32.00
- Lobster Tacos (2) with Fries
Jalapeño slaw topped with spicy aioli (gluten free with corn tortilla and grilled halibut or sautéed lobster crab)$24.00
- Lobster Tacos (2) with Salad
Jalapeño slaw topped with spicy aioli (gluten free with corn tortilla and grilled halibut or sautéed lobster crab)$24.00
- Pesto Alfredo
Seasoned chicken and fetta noodles with sauce and bread$25.00
- Pork Shank Dinner
spicy honey, garlic mashed w/ coleslaw$28.00
- Steak Bite Dinner
Steak* seared to med rare, roasted garlic, mushrooms, jäger, teriyaki, soy, and heavy cream sauce over garlic mashed or rice with broccoli$28.00
- Tuscan Chicken Parmesan w/ Salad
Breaded chicken, red wine marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese over linguini with crostini and salad$32.00
- Uptown Chicken Marsala
Seasoned chicken breast, garlic mashed, topped with mushroom marsala gravy$26.00
- Veggie Risotto
Red and green peppers, mushroom, onion, and garlic with creamy Parmesan cheese sauce (sub sauce for veggie stock and almond milk gf)$21.00
- Wild Alaskan Halibut Oscar
Halibut (6oz.) over rice, topped with a generous portion of lobster, crab, and bearnaise sauce served with asparagus$34.00
Gourmet Burgers
- Barrelroom Burger
1/2 lb Angus patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion with garlic aioli$18.00
- Bison Burger
1/2 lb patty, lettuce, tomato, and sauteed onions with garlic aioli$20.00
- Black and Bleu Burger
1/2 lb Angus beef, blacken seasoning, bleu cheese, bacon, greens, tomato, and onion with roasted garlic aioli$19.00
- Elk Burger
½ lb. Spring mix, sauteed peppers, and onion mix, Pepper-Jack cheese with roasted garlic aioli$20.00
- New Fondue Burger
1/2 lb Angus beef, bacon, and onion ring topped with fondue cheese with roasted garlic aioli$20.00
- The Cowboy
1/2 lb Angus beef, egg, bacon, cheese, onion ring, and BBQ sauce$20.00
- The Impossible Burger
1/2 lb veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion with garlic aioli$18.00
Salads (Dinner)
- Baja Blackened Chicken Salad
Romaine, avocado, tomato, cilantro, onion, black beans with southwest ranch$24.00
- Caesar Salad (Dinner)
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan cheese$12.00
- House Salad
Spring mix, shredded carrots, tomato, red onion, and your choice of dressing$10.00
- Marinated Steak Salad$28.00
- Uptown Seafood Salad
Blackened halibut or salmon, shrimp, calamari over fresh greens, cucumber and avocado with citrus ginger dressing$32.00
Small Plates (Dinner)
- Ahi Tuna Platter
Ahi tuna, seared rare* with wasabi sauce and jalapeño coleslaw$18.00
- Angus Steak Bites with Mushrooms
Steak* seared to med rare, roasted garlic, mushrooms, jäger, teriyaki, soy, and heavy cream sauce with baguette$17.00
- Blackened Shrimp Bites
Cucumber topped with guacamole and blackened shrimp$16.00
- Bruschetta
Baguette, tomato, and mozzarella topped balsamic glaze and pesto$14.00
- Calzone Bites
Pepperoni, sausage, five cheese blend, and marinara$16.00
- Crispy Calamari
Breaded calamari, lemon with citrus ginger sauce$15.00
- Fondue
American cheese blend and peppers with rye and sourdough bread$14.00
- Fried Italian Meatball with Marinara
With baguette$18.00
- Lobster and Crab Flat Bread
Lobster, crab, and garlic butter topped with Italian cheese$18.00
- Pot Stickers (Pork & Vegetables)
Tossed in spicy honey sauce$15.00
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Gluten-free. With bacon, red onion, and balsamic glaze$12.00
- Steamer Calms with Crostini
1 lbs Clams, buttery chicken broth, wine, garlic, with bread$18.00
Specialty Desserts
Steaks
- Angus New York
12 oz. Prime cut topped with Parmesan peppercorn butter$36.00
- Angus Rib Eye
16 oz. Cattleman grass fed beef with Parmesan peppercorn butter$45.00
- Bacon Wrapped Filet
8 oz. Topped with Parmesan peppercorn butter$28.00
- Bacon Wrapped Filet Oscar
8Oz. Bacon wrapped filet*, topped with crab, lobster, and dill bearnaise$32.00
- Uptown Marinated Steak
10 oz. steak seasoning, soy, teriyaki, pepper, and garlic$25.00
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Soft Drinks
Wines by the Bottle
White Bottles
- Bottle 13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc
NZ$32.00
- Bottle Chloe Pinot Gris
Pinot Grigio, IT$32.00
- Bottle Chloe Prosecco
Prosecco, IT$32.00
- Bottle Hands of Time Chardonnay
CA$32.00
- Bottle Lallier Champaign Brut Sparkling
Brut, FR$36.00
- Bottle Malene Rose
Grenache, OR$32.00
- Bottle The Four Graces Pinot Gris
OR$36.00
- Bottle Willamette Valley Chardonnay (Dejon Clone)
Dejon Clone, OR$36.00
- Bottle Willamette Valley Riesling
OR$32.00
- Flowers
Bottle. Chardonnay (Sonoma), CA$50.00
- Justin
Bottle. Sauvignon Blanc (Napa), CA$25.00
- Rombauer
Bottle. Chardonnay (Carneros), CA$45.00
- Sokol Blosser
Bottle. Pinot Gris (Willamette valley), OR$28.00
Red Bottles
- Bottle Belle Glos Pinot Noir
CA$48.00
- Bottle Caymus Petite Syrah
Petite Sirah, CA$48.00
- Bottle D2 Red Blend
Delille Cellars, WA$42.00
- Bottle Memories (BR Owned) Cabernet Sauvignon
BR Owned, WA$32.00
- Bottle New Caymus California Cabernet Sauvignon
CA$65.00
- Bottle Northstar Merlot
WA$42.00
- Bottle Quilt Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
Napa, CA$48.00
- Bottle Tapestery Red Blend
Paso Robles, CA$36.00
- Bottle Walking Fool Zinfindel
Caymus, CA$42.00
- Bottle Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
OR$42.00
Best of the Northwest
- Abeja
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla), WA$45.00
- Bledsoe Family
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla), WA$70.00
- Brook & Bull
Bottle. Malbec (Walla Walla), WA$50.00
- Brook & Bull*
Bottle. Cab Franc (Walla Walla), WA$40.00
- Canvasback
Bottle. Syrah (Red Mountain), WA$75.00
- Corliss
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla), WA$115.00
- D2
Bottle. Red blend (Columbia valley), WA$45.00
- Doubleback
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla), WA$170.00
- Doyenne
Bottle. Red blend - Delille Cellars (Columbia valley), WA$55.00
- Feather
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla), WA$90.00
- Figgins
Bottle. Red blend (Red Mountain), WA$125.00
- Figlia
Bottle. Red blend (Walla Walla), WA$85.00
- Klipsun
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain), WA$145.00
- Pedestal
Bottle. Merlot - Long Shadows (Columbia valley), WA$75.00
- Quilceda Creek
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain), WA$235.00
- Spring Valley Uriah
Bottle. Red bland (Walla Walla), WA$45.00
- The Creator
Bottle. Red blend (Walla Walla), WA$80.00
- The Unnamed
Bottle. Syrah (Walla Walla), WA$32.00
Oregon Pinot Noir
Platinum Tier
- Caymus Special Selection
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa), CA$225.00
- Grange GSM
Bottle. (Penfolds) AU$775.00
- Opus One
Bottle. Red blend 2019 385 ml. (98 points RP), CA$210.00
- Overture Red Blend
Bottle. (Opus One), CA$160.00
- Quantum
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa), CA$695.00
- Robert Craig
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Howell mountain, Napa), CA$125.00
- Silver Oak
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa), CA$155.00
Gold Tier
- Austin Hope
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon 1.0 ltr. (Paso Robles), CA$55.00
- B.V. Rutherford
Bottle. Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa), CA$70.00
- B.V. Tapestry
Bottle. Red blend (Napa), CA$68.00
- Caymus
Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa) 1.0 ltr CA$115.00
- Eight Years in the Dessert
Bottle. Red blend (Orin Swift), CA$50.00
- Faust
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Quintessa Winery), CA$55.00
- Frank Family
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa), CA$58.00
- Inkblot
Bottle. Petite Verdot (Lodi), CA$35.00
- Jordan
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander), CA$70.00
- Justin Isosceles
Bottle. Red blend (Paso Robles), CA$85.00
- KVR
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Knights valley), CA$55.00
- Marinus
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Camel valley), CA$75.00
- Mechete
Bottle. Red blend (Orin Swift), CA$60.00
- Papillon
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa), CA$95.00
- Peju
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa), CA$65.00
- Penfolds 600
Bottle. Shariz Cabernet (Napa), CA$58.00
- Penfolds 704
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa 96 W/E), CA$65.00
- Prisoner
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa), CA$50.00
- Silver Oak*
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander), CA$100.00
- Stokes Ghost
Bottle. Petite Syrah (Monterey & Central Coast), CA$45.00
- Turnbull
Bottle. Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa), CA$60.00
Imports
- Cafaggio Chianti
Bottle. Classico Reserva, IT$38.00
- Casas De Enriba
Bottle. Vino Tinto (Mencia), SP$75.00
- Castel
Bottle. Giocondo Brunello di Montalcino, IT$70.00
- Castello Della Panerette
Bottle. Chianti Classico, IT$28.00
- Famille Perrin
Bottle. Chateauneuf-du-Pape Les Sinards, FR$55.00
- Fiulot
Bottle. Barbera d'Asti, IT$28.00
- Nessun Dorma Super Tuscan
Bottle. Red blend, IT$28.00
- Papale
Bottle. Primitivo, IT$32.00