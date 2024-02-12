Uptown Pizza 323 West Lake Street
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza Menu
- 10'' Small Pizza$9.65
Prices for basic cheese pizza. Prices do not include tax
- 12'' Medium Pizza$12.30
- 14" Large Pizza$14.80
- 16" X-Large Pizza$16.80
- 20" Magnum Pizza$20.75
1/2 and 1/2 Specialty/BYO
Specialty Pizzas
10"
- 10" Country House$15.49
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon & hamburger
- 10" Hawaiian$15.49
Canadian bacon, pineapple
- 10" San Antonio$15.49
Grilled white chicken, Canadian bacon, tomatoes on a zesty BBQ sauce
- 10" Margherita$15.49
Tomatoes, basil, toasted garlic & olive oil with mozzarella cheese
- 10" Supreme$15.49
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms & green olives
- 10" Maui Pizza$15.49
Canadian bacon, pineapple and coconut
- 10" Manhattan$15.49
Canadian bacon, tomatoes & jalapeños on a garlic olive oil sauce
- 10" Quattro Formaggio (4-Cheese)$15.49
Mozzarella, Cheddar, provolone & Parmesan cheeses
- 10" Veggie$15.49
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black & green olives, extra cheese
- 10" Thai Chicken$15.49
Grilled white chicken, pineapple & coconut on a spicy sriracha sauce
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$15.49
Frank's red hot sauce, grilled white chicken & cheese, served with a side of blue cheese dressing
- 10" Chicken Spinach Ranch$15.49
Creamy ranch sauce, chicken, spinach, mushrooms, onions
- 10" Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza$15.49
Ranch Base, Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Onion, Pineapple and drizzle of Jamaican Jerk
- 10" 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty$15.49
12"
- 12" Country House$19.60
- 12" Hawaiian$19.60
- 12" San Antonio$19.60
- 12" Margherita$19.60
- 12" Supreme$19.60
- 12" Maui Pizza$19.60
- 12" Manhattan$19.60
- 12" Quattro Formaggio (4-Cheese)$19.60
- 12" Veggie$19.60
- 12" Thai Chicken$19.60
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$19.60
- 12" Chicken Spinach Ranch$19.60
- 12" Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza$19.60
- 12" 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty$19.60
14"
- 14" Country House$23.70
- 14" Hawaiian$23.70
- 14" San Antonio$23.70
- 14" Margherita$23.70
- 14" Supreme$23.70
- 14" Maui Pizza$23.70
- 14" Manhattan$23.70
- 14" Quattro Formaggio (4-Cheese)$23.70
- 14" Veggie$23.70
- 14" Thai Chicken$23.70
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$23.70
- 14" Chicken Spinach Ranch$23.70
- 14" Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza$23.70
- 14" 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty$23.70
16"
- 16" Country House$26.67
- 16" Hawaiian$26.67
- 16" San Antonio$26.67
- 16" Margherita$26.67
- 16" Supreme$26.67
- 16" Maui Pizza$26.67
- 16" Manhattan$26.67
- 16" Quattro Formaggio (4-Cheese)$26.67
- 16" Veggie$26.67
- 16" Thai Chicken$26.67
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$26.67
- 16" Chicken Spinach Ranch$26.67
- 16" Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza$26.67
- 16" 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty$26.67
20"
- 20" Country House$32.26
- 20" Hawaiian$32.26
- 20" San Antonio$32.26
- 20" Margherita$32.26
- 20" Supreme$32.26
- 20" Maui Pizza$32.26
- 20" Manhattan$32.26
- 20" Quattro Formaggio (4-Cheese)$32.26
- 20" Veggie$32.26
- 20" Thai Chicken$32.26
- 20" Buffalo Chicken$32.26
- 20" Chicken Spinach Ranch$32.26
- 20" Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza$32.26
- 20" 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty$32.26
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$11.99
- Italian Fries$5.99
A 10 inch pie coated with garlic olive oil, covered with cheese and seasoned with salt and basil. Served with our special pizza sauce. Pizza dough, garlic olive oil, mozzarella, salt & basil, side of pizza sauce
- Garlic Knots$4.49
Savory bite sized tender dough twists slathered in garlic olive oil & baked golden brown with a side of our famous pizza sauce. Pizza dough, garlic olive oil, salt & basil, side of pizza sauce
- Small Toasted Italian Cheese Bread$3.99
Gooey, chewy melted cheese tops toasted garlic butter served with our special pizza sauce. Thick bread slices, mozzarella cheese and garlic butter & pizza sauce
- Large Toasted Italian Cheese Bread$5.99
Gooey, chewy melted cheese tops toasted garlic butter served with our special pizza sauce. Thick bread slices, mozzarella cheese and garlic butter & pizza sauce
- Small Pepperoni Pizza Bread$4.99
Gooey, chewy melted cheese tops toasted garlic butter served with our special pizza sauce. Italian bread, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & pizza sauce
- Large Pepperoni Pizza Bread$6.99
Gooey, chewy melted cheese tops toasted garlic butter served with our special pizza sauce. Italian bread, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & pizza sauce
Subs
Subs Menu (Copy)
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sub$9.99
Buffalo sauce, chicken, cheese, jalapeños served with a side of blue cheese
- Chicken Parmesan$9.99
Marinara sauce, chicken, cheese and basil
- Spicy Buffalo Meatball Sub$9.99
Buffalo sauce, beef meatball, cheese, jalapeños served with a side of blue cheese
- Meatball Parmesan$9.99
Marinara sauce, beef meatball, cheese and basil
Desserts
Desserts/Drinks (Copy)
- Baklava$2.99
- Kunafa$3.99
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
- Cheesecake$3.99
- Chocolate Fudge Cake$3.99
- Chocooate cake$3.99
- Oreo mousse cake$3.99
- Cannoli - 2 pcs$4.25
- Can Soda's$1.16
- B&J Chocolate Fudge Brownie$6.99
- B&J Half Baked$6.99
- B&J Milk & Cookies$6.99
- B&J Strawberry Cheese Cake$6.99
- Snickers Ice Cream Bar$2.99
- Oreo Ice Cream Bar$3.25
- Sponge Bob & Spider man$2.99