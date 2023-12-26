Urban Brew & BBQ
- Pulled Pork Slider$6.25
Served on dinner rolls with your choice of BBQ sauce.
- 1/2 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Always pulled, never chopped. Our pulled pork is meticulously trimmed and smoked to make it lean but still savory.
Craft BBQ - Cocktails - Beer
Appetizers
- Baton Rouge Style Mac$10.25
Our classic Mac 'N' Cheese with Pulled Pork and BBQ sauce!
- Brussels Sprouts$8.25+Out of stock
We use our in-house rub and pile them high! Try them Loaded! Load ‘em up with Gouda cheese and crispy bacon crumbles.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.25Out of stock
Light and crispy fried green tomatoes, served with peppercorn dressing.
- Fried Mac Balls$8.25
Four to an order. Served with peppercorn dressing.
- Mac & Cheese$6.75+
Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, and Parmesan cheese with bacon in a made-to-order skillet. It’s what we’re known for!
- Pork Nachos$9.25+
Slow cooked pulled pork on top of corn tortilla chips. Topped with Gouda cheese sauce and your choice of BBQ sauce.
Mains
- Pulled Pork$12.00+
Always pulled, never chopped. Our pulled pork is meticulously trimmed and smoked to make it lean but still savory
- Brisket$15.00+
Our brisket is trimmed, seasoned and smoked to break the meat down to a tender, delicate dish.
- St.Louis Ribs$17.50+
Tender smoked ribs neatly trimmed and liberally doused with our house rub, a nice, balanced blend with a little kick.
- Pulled Chicken$10.25+
- A La Carte$6.25+
Protein A La Carte
Urban Dishes
- Beyond Burger$16.50
(Plant-based) Served with tomato, lettuce, and your choice of pickled or carmelized onion. Chose bun or lettuce wrap and tangy or spicy sauce.
- Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Crispy fried or blackened chicken breast, topped with romaine lettuce, tomato, and your choice of BBQ sauce.
- Fried Green Tomato BLT$13.25Out of stock
A southern spin on a classic—corn meal dredged fried green tomatoes with bacon, romaine lettuce, and peppercorn dressing.
- The Thing$14.50
This open-faced sandwich consists of fresh baked cornbread under pulled pork, bacon, egg over easy and Gouda cheese sauce. Consider your life changed.
- Pickled Sow Cow$14.50
Tender smoked brisket and pulled pork topped with our house made coleslaw, pickled red onions and your choice of BBQ sauce.
- 1/2 lb Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Always pulled, never chopped. Our pulled pork is meticulously trimmed and smoked to make it lean but still savory.
- 1/2 lb Brisket Sandwich$19.00
Our brisket is trimmed, seasoned and smoked to break the meat down to a tender, delicate dish.
- 1/2 lb Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hickory smoked and then pulled and lightly seasoned with sweet BBQ sauce.
Samplers
Salads & Sliders
- House Salad$9.25
Romaine topped with bacon bits, house-made croutons, tomato wedges, cheddar cheese, and red onions with your choice of Peppercorn Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette on the side.
- Brisket Slider$7.25
Served on dinner rolls with your choice of BBQ sauce.
- Beyond Slider$8.25
Served on dinner rolls with your choice of BBQ sauce.
- Pulled Chicken Slider$6.25
Served on dinner rolls with your choice of BBQ sauce.