Urban Food Hall - Streetwise Urban Food
STREET FAVORITES
CRAFTED SANDWICHES
- BUILD-YOUR-OWN STREET BURGER$7.99
hand-rolled beef patty, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, pickles, cheese, choice of sauce
- STEAK N' STEAK SANDWICH$13.50
Seasoned Steak, Arugula, Pickled Onions, Tomato, Cheese, Pesto Aioli, Garlic Butter, Hoagie Bun. Served with Seasoned Fries.
- KICKEN' CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.50
Crispy Seasoned Chicken Tenders, Pickles, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Buttered Brioche Bun. Served with Seasoned Fries.
- "CHIKIRA" PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.50
Pulled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Pesto Aioli, Garlic Buttered Hoagie Bun. Served with Seasoned Fries.
URBAN BOWLS & TACOS
SIGNATURE SIDES
DRINKS
(407) 637-1568
Open now • Closes at 12AM