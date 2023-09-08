FOOD

Urban Hotdogs

Voted Best In The City! All-Beef Franks.
BB&C

$7.99

Bacon-wrapped, fried, cheddar, red onion, and our bourbon BBQ sauce

BLT&A

$7.99

Smoked bacon bits, greens, tomato, avocado, & UHDC lemon-basil mayo

Bánh Mì

$7.99

Pickled carrot & daikon, red onion, cucumber, jalapeño, sriracha mayo, cilantro on a poppyseed bun

Chicago

$6.99

Dragged through the garden. Mustard, tomato, pickle, relish, onion, sport pepper, celery salt on a poppyseed bun

Chile The Kid

$6.99

Cheddar cheese, chopped NM green chile, tomato, and onion

Crafty

$8.99

3-cheese mac & cheese, smoked bacon bits, and panko breadcrumbs. Voted best in the State by Insider Magazine!

Crunchy Onion

$7.99

Our ancho-dusted onion strings topped with chipotle mayo

East Coast Chili Dog

$6.99

House-made chili and onion

Elote Dog

$9.99

Bacon wrapped, fried, with flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cotija, chili powder, and cilantro.

Fully Loaded

$8.99

Wrapped in potato skins & fried until crispy. Melted cheddar cheese, horseradish sour cream, green onion and smoked bacon bits. Featured on the Cooking Channel!

Korean Corn Dog

$6.99

Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella. Dipped in our home made batter, rolled in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and a dusting of sugar.

Le Blue

$7.99

Bacon-wrapped, fried, grilled mushrooms, blue cheese, and thyme

NYC

$6.99

Sauerkraut, onion, & spicy brown mustard

Relleno

$7.99

Panko crusted dog bites topped with chile con queso and chopped green chile. Featured on the Cooking Channel! (Note when doing a “dog substitution” that sub will not come panko breaded)

South Carolina

$8.99

East-coast chili with coleslaw & bourbon BBQ sauce

Spicy Rooster

$7.99

UHDC pico de gallo, avocado salsa, hot sauce, cotija & cilantro

Starter

$5.99

Your choice of mustard, ketchup, onion, and relish

Tijuana Dog

$9.99

Bacon-wrapped, fried, with yellow mustard, pico de gallo, grilled onions, avocado, & chipotle mayo

Sausages, Sliders, Brats & More

Flying Dutchman

$9.99

Spicy Italian sausage, chopped green chile, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, hot sauce, Swiss cheese and hot pepper relish

Caprese

$9.99

Beer brat, mozzarella, tomato, basil, cracked pepper & balsamic glaze. Featured on Conde Nast Traveler Magazine!

Havana

$9.99

Polish sausage, Swiss cheese, house-made red chile raspberry jam, spicy brown mustard, pickle spear, and Black Forest ham.

Street Dog

$9.99

Polish sausage, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, cream cheese, jalapeño, & sriracha mayo

Pretzelwürst

$9.99

Beer brat, sauerkraut, grilled onion, spicy brown mustard, on a pretzel bun. (Make this vegan & vegetarian by subbing in our plant based brat)

B&B

$9.99

Beer brat topped with our roasted & sugared beets, goat cheese and mint

Polish Dog

$8.49

Grilled onions, yellow mustard, served in a poppy seed bun

B(eyond)LT&A

$9.99

Plant based bratwurst, greens, tomato, avocado with UHDC lemon-basil mayo served on a pretzel bun

Sriracha Sliders (3)

$12.99Out of stock

3 sliders topped with UHDC pickled daikon & carrots, jalapeno, & Sriracha mayo. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!

Black & Blue Sliders (3)

$12.99Out of stock

3 sliders topped with blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions & mushrooms. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!

Bourbon BBQ Sliders (3)

$12.99Out of stock

3 sliders topped with home-made coleslaw & UHDC bourbon BBQ. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!

NM Chile Sliders (3)

$12.99Out of stock

3 sliders topped with chopped green chile, cheddar cheese, tomato, & red onion. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!

Mac & Cheese Sliders (3)

$13.99Out of stock

3 sliders topped with UHDC Mac & Cheese and bourbon BBQ. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!

Plain Sliders (3)

$9.99Out of stock

3 sliders served plain. You can add your choice on add-ons in the modifiers. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!

Crunchy Onion Sliders (3)

$12.99Out of stock

3 sliders topped with Ancho dusted onion strings, chipotle mayo. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!

Urban Fries & Sides

Choose from our award-winning fries and sides!
Plain & Simple Fries

$3.99

Fried until golden brown, with just a sprinkling of salt.

Choose Your Chil(i)(e), Cheese & Onion Fries

$6.99

Your choice of New Mexico chopped green chile, or East-Coast beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese, and onions

Rosemary & Garlic Fries

$4.99

Seasoned with fresh rosemary, and garlic salt.

Elote Fries

$7.99

Fries topped with flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chile powder, and cilantro.

Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries

$6.99

Tossed in truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion

Mac & Cheese FRIES

$7.99

Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Thin cut and just a sprinkling of salt.

Onion Strings

$3.99

Soaked in buttermilk, coated in ancho chile flour & fried

Dog Bites

$4.99Out of stock

Panko crusted & fried. Our version of mini corn dog bites.

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

cool and refreshing, our house made slaw

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$5.99

3-cheese stovetop mac. Made fresh and made here

Chile con Queso Fries

$6.99

Smothered in a our house made chile con queso sauce.

Condiments/Toppings

Urban Greens

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.99

Drizzled in a balsamic glaze.

Half Beet Salad

$6.99

Greens, roasted & sugared beets, crumbled goat cheese & tossed with our lemon-thyme vinaigrette

Full Beet Salad

$13.99

Greens, roasted & sugared beets, crumbled goat cheese & tossed with our lemon-thyme vinaigrette

House Salad

$6.99

Greens, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, & a drizzle of ranch

Full House Salad

$13.99

Greens, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, & a drizzle of ranch

Elote-in-a-Cup

$6.99

Flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chile powder, and cilantro

Sweet Treats

Deep Fried PB&J

$3.99

PB&J battered, fried until golden brown, and dusted with powdered sugar

SECRET MENU

Archbishop Dog

$9.99

A favorite of the ArchBishop of New Mexico. Our all-beef frank, other chili, a line of mustard, and finished off with our ancho dusted crispy onions strings

Chalupachabra Dog

$10.49Out of stock

Think inside the bun! Our all-beef frank wrapped in a tortilla, fried, topped with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, horseradish-sour cream, hot sauce, and finished with shredded cheddar cheese.

Cleveland Dog

$9.99

Polish sausage, house slaw, fries, and UHDC chipotle mayo

Dude's Dog

$9.49

The dog that started the secret menu. From one of our OG regulars, the Dudes Dog. Our polish sausage topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits, sautéed onions, and finished with our bourbon bbq sauce.

Jardinero Dog

$7.99Out of stock

Our crunchy dog bites with UHDC's BBQ sauce and chipotle mayo, topped with our special UHDC Jardinero relish!

Matt's Chicago Dog

$10.49

Our owner Matt likes to kick things up a notch, and his take on the Chicago is no different. Dragged through the garden, but with a twist. Our Polish sausage replaces the all-beef frank, spicy mustard replaces the yellow mustard, sautéed onions replace the raw onions, and instead of a sport pepper we top it off with a jalapeño and sport pepper relish.

Red, White, & Blue Dog

$9.99

Bacon wrapped all-beef frank, tomatoes, lemon-basil mayo, blue cheese crumbles, and topped with more bacon!

Slaw Dog

$6.99

UHDC BBQ sauce and homemade slaw

Spicy Caprese

$9.99

A spicy take on our Caprese which was featured in Condé Nast Traveler! A spicy Italian sausage topped with melted mozzarella, tomatoes, a basil chiffonade, finished with a balsamic reduction, a drizzle of olive oil, and fresh cracked pepper.

DRINKS

Coca-Cola

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Lemonade

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Unsweet Black Tea

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Southern Style Sweet Tea

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

Sprite

$2.99

24 ounce fountain station

MERCHANDISE

"I'm the Wurst" Red Holiday Sweater

$35.00+
"I'm The Wurst" Green Holiday Sweater

$35.00+
"ABQ Born" White T-Shirt

$20.00+
"ABQ Born" Black T-Shirt

$20.00+
Hat UHDC New Era Stretch Mesh

$25.00
Red Trucker Hat

$25.00
Black Trucker Hat

$25.00
UHDC Beanie

$21.00

Shipping Per Item

$5.00

If you want the merch shipped add your address in the "special instructions" area. This covers shipping one time anywhere in continental US. Shipping requests outside of the US can be made by sending an email to matt@urbanhotdogcompany.com