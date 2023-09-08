Urban Hotdog Company Nob Hill
FOOD
Urban Hotdogs
BB&C
Bacon-wrapped, fried, cheddar, red onion, and our bourbon BBQ sauce
BLT&A
Smoked bacon bits, greens, tomato, avocado, & UHDC lemon-basil mayo
Bánh Mì
Pickled carrot & daikon, red onion, cucumber, jalapeño, sriracha mayo, cilantro on a poppyseed bun
Chicago
Dragged through the garden. Mustard, tomato, pickle, relish, onion, sport pepper, celery salt on a poppyseed bun
Chile The Kid
Cheddar cheese, chopped NM green chile, tomato, and onion
Crafty
3-cheese mac & cheese, smoked bacon bits, and panko breadcrumbs. Voted best in the State by Insider Magazine!
Crunchy Onion
Our ancho-dusted onion strings topped with chipotle mayo
East Coast Chili Dog
House-made chili and onion
Elote Dog
Bacon wrapped, fried, with flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cotija, chili powder, and cilantro.
Fully Loaded
Wrapped in potato skins & fried until crispy. Melted cheddar cheese, horseradish sour cream, green onion and smoked bacon bits. Featured on the Cooking Channel!
Korean Corn Dog
Your choice of all beef frank, mozzarella or half all-beef frank, half mozzarella. Dipped in our home made batter, rolled in panko bread crumbs, fried until golden brown, and a dusting of sugar.
Le Blue
Bacon-wrapped, fried, grilled mushrooms, blue cheese, and thyme
NYC
Sauerkraut, onion, & spicy brown mustard
Relleno
Panko crusted dog bites topped with chile con queso and chopped green chile. Featured on the Cooking Channel! (Note when doing a “dog substitution” that sub will not come panko breaded)
South Carolina
East-coast chili with coleslaw & bourbon BBQ sauce
Spicy Rooster
UHDC pico de gallo, avocado salsa, hot sauce, cotija & cilantro
Starter
Your choice of mustard, ketchup, onion, and relish
Tijuana Dog
Bacon-wrapped, fried, with yellow mustard, pico de gallo, grilled onions, avocado, & chipotle mayo
Sausages, Sliders, Brats & More
Flying Dutchman
Spicy Italian sausage, chopped green chile, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, hot sauce, Swiss cheese and hot pepper relish
Caprese
Beer brat, mozzarella, tomato, basil, cracked pepper & balsamic glaze. Featured on Conde Nast Traveler Magazine!
Havana
Polish sausage, Swiss cheese, house-made red chile raspberry jam, spicy brown mustard, pickle spear, and Black Forest ham.
Street Dog
Polish sausage, cheddar cheese, grilled onions, cream cheese, jalapeño, & sriracha mayo
Pretzelwürst
Beer brat, sauerkraut, grilled onion, spicy brown mustard, on a pretzel bun. (Make this vegan & vegetarian by subbing in our plant based brat)
B&B
Beer brat topped with our roasted & sugared beets, goat cheese and mint
Polish Dog
Grilled onions, yellow mustard, served in a poppy seed bun
B(eyond)LT&A
Plant based bratwurst, greens, tomato, avocado with UHDC lemon-basil mayo served on a pretzel bun
Sriracha Sliders (3)
3 sliders topped with UHDC pickled daikon & carrots, jalapeno, & Sriracha mayo. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
Black & Blue Sliders (3)
3 sliders topped with blue cheese crumbles, grilled onions & mushrooms. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
Bourbon BBQ Sliders (3)
3 sliders topped with home-made coleslaw & UHDC bourbon BBQ. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
NM Chile Sliders (3)
3 sliders topped with chopped green chile, cheddar cheese, tomato, & red onion. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
Mac & Cheese Sliders (3)
3 sliders topped with UHDC Mac & Cheese and bourbon BBQ. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
Plain Sliders (3)
3 sliders served plain. You can add your choice on add-ons in the modifiers. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
Crunchy Onion Sliders (3)
3 sliders topped with Ancho dusted onion strings, chipotle mayo. Don't forget to add one of our award winning fries if you want to make it a meal!
Urban Fries & Sides
Plain & Simple Fries
Fried until golden brown, with just a sprinkling of salt.
Choose Your Chil(i)(e), Cheese & Onion Fries
Your choice of New Mexico chopped green chile, or East-Coast beef chili, topped with melted cheddar cheese, and onions
Rosemary & Garlic Fries
Seasoned with fresh rosemary, and garlic salt.
Elote Fries
Fries topped with flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chile powder, and cilantro.
Truffle Oil, Blue Cheese, & Green Onion Fries
Tossed in truffle oil, then topped with blue cheese crumbles, and green onion
Mac & Cheese FRIES
Fries topped with our award winning 3-cheese Mac & Cheese.
Sweet Potato Fries
Thin cut and just a sprinkling of salt.
Onion Strings
Soaked in buttermilk, coated in ancho chile flour & fried
Dog Bites
Panko crusted & fried. Our version of mini corn dog bites.
Side Cole Slaw
cool and refreshing, our house made slaw
SIDE Mac & Cheese
3-cheese stovetop mac. Made fresh and made here
Chile con Queso Fries
Smothered in a our house made chile con queso sauce.
Condiments/Toppings
Urban Greens
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts
Drizzled in a balsamic glaze.
Half Beet Salad
Greens, roasted & sugared beets, crumbled goat cheese & tossed with our lemon-thyme vinaigrette
Full Beet Salad
Greens, roasted & sugared beets, crumbled goat cheese & tossed with our lemon-thyme vinaigrette
House Salad
Greens, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, & a drizzle of ranch
Full House Salad
Greens, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, & a drizzle of ranch
Elote-in-a-Cup
Flame roasted corn, hot sauce, red chile lime crema, cojita, chile powder, and cilantro
Sweet Treats
SECRET MENU
Archbishop Dog
A favorite of the ArchBishop of New Mexico. Our all-beef frank, other chili, a line of mustard, and finished off with our ancho dusted crispy onions strings
Chalupachabra Dog
Think inside the bun! Our all-beef frank wrapped in a tortilla, fried, topped with chili, lettuce, tomatoes, horseradish-sour cream, hot sauce, and finished with shredded cheddar cheese.
Cleveland Dog
Polish sausage, house slaw, fries, and UHDC chipotle mayo
Dude's Dog
The dog that started the secret menu. From one of our OG regulars, the Dudes Dog. Our polish sausage topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits, sautéed onions, and finished with our bourbon bbq sauce.
Jardinero Dog
Our crunchy dog bites with UHDC's BBQ sauce and chipotle mayo, topped with our special UHDC Jardinero relish!
Matt's Chicago Dog
Our owner Matt likes to kick things up a notch, and his take on the Chicago is no different. Dragged through the garden, but with a twist. Our Polish sausage replaces the all-beef frank, spicy mustard replaces the yellow mustard, sautéed onions replace the raw onions, and instead of a sport pepper we top it off with a jalapeño and sport pepper relish.
Red, White, & Blue Dog
Bacon wrapped all-beef frank, tomatoes, lemon-basil mayo, blue cheese crumbles, and topped with more bacon!
Slaw Dog
UHDC BBQ sauce and homemade slaw
Spicy Caprese
A spicy take on our Caprese which was featured in Condé Nast Traveler! A spicy Italian sausage topped with melted mozzarella, tomatoes, a basil chiffonade, finished with a balsamic reduction, a drizzle of olive oil, and fresh cracked pepper.
DRINKS
Coca-Cola
24 ounce fountain station
Diet Coca-Cola
24 ounce fountain station
Diet Dr. Pepper
24 ounce fountain station
Dr. Pepper
24 ounce fountain station
Lemonade
24 ounce fountain station
Unsweet Black Tea
24 ounce fountain station
Southern Style Sweet Tea
24 ounce fountain station
Sprite
24 ounce fountain station
MERCHANDISE
"I'm the Wurst" Red Holiday Sweater
"I'm The Wurst" Green Holiday Sweater
"ABQ Born" White T-Shirt
"ABQ Born" Black T-Shirt
Hat UHDC New Era Stretch Mesh
Red Trucker Hat
Black Trucker Hat
UHDC Beanie
Shipping Per Item
If you want the merch shipped add your address in the "special instructions" area. This covers shipping one time anywhere in continental US. Shipping requests outside of the US can be made by sending an email to matt@urbanhotdogcompany.com