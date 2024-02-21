Urban Lodge Brewing Manchester 47 Purnell Place
Kitchen To-Go
apps & snacks
- Open Trail Mix$6.50
Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Corn Nuts, Dried Cherries, Candied Peanuts, Pretzels, Spiced Cashews, Marcona Almonds, Banana Chips
- ULBC Brioche Pretzel$13.00
Morning Mist Beer Cheese, Open Trail Mustard, Pretzel Salt
- ULBC Brioche Pretzel - Charcuterie Style$22.50
Salami, Pepperoni, Fontina, Marcona Almonds, Gorgonzola Olives
- Bone-In Wings$11.75
Cajun Dry Rub, House Buffalo, Honey Mustard, BeerBQ
- Philly Style “Chopped Cheese” Empanadas$14.00
Spiced Meat, Morning Mist Beer Cheese, Bang Boom Sauce
- Beer Nachos$15.00
Lodge Style Chili, Morning Mist Beer Cheese, Jalapenos, Salsa Verde, Salsa Rojo, Lettuce, Spicy Guacamole, Sour Cream
- Crisp Mozzarella Wedges$10.75
Shaved Parmesan, Pesto, Roasted Garlic Aioli
- 3 Dips & A Chip$11.75
Beer Queso, Spicy Guacamole, Chili, Tortilla Chips
- Smoked Brisket Quesadilla$15.00
Mozzarella, Cilantro, Chipotle Crema, Pickled Onion, Spicy Guacamole and Salsa Verde Sub Cilantro Lime Chicken - $14 Cheese Only - $13
soups, salads & bowls
- Lodge Style Chili$8.75+
Chopped Sweet Onion, Cheddar, Tortilla
- Judys Alphabet Pasta & Chicken Soup$7.00+
Served with focaccia bread and everything crackers
- Creamy Tomato & Parmesan Soup$7.00+
Served with focaccia bread and everything crackers
- Loaded Potato Soup$7.00+
Served with focaccia bread and everything crackers
- Southwest Meatball Soup$7.00+
Served with focaccia bread and everything crackers
- Morning Mist Beer Mac & Cheese$11.00
Morning Mist Beer Mac & Cheese Add BeerBQ Brisket and Bacon $4 Add Chili Lime Chicken $3 Add Crispy Buffalo Chicken $5
- ULBC Dinner Salad$7.50
Romaine, Arugula, Pickled Carrots, Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomato, Crisp Tortilla, House Dressing
- Stella’s Kitchen Sink Salad$11.75
Romaine, Arugula, Open Trail Mix, Tomato, Chopped Egg, Scallion, Avocado, Chickpeas, Crisp Tortilla, Brioche Pretzel Croutons, Mozzarella, Pickled Onion & Carrot, Cucumber, XVOO & Balsamic Glaze
- The Buried Under Cheeseburger Salad$17.00
Chopped Romaine, Bacon, Gorgonzola Dressing, Tomato, Crispy Onion, Brioche Pretzel Croutons All Atop a Cheddar Cheeseburger
- Bolton Burger Bowl$16.00
Grain & Bean Blend, Avocado, Slaw, Shredded Cheddar, Caramelized Sweet Onion, Stowe Away BeerBQ, Urban Sauce, Tomato, Cucumber, Arugula
- Coventry Chicken Bowl$15.00
Grain & Bean Blend, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Avocado, Chipotle Crema, Queso Fresco, Pepitas, Salsa Verde, Cucumber, Slaw
burgers
- Plain Cheeseburger$8.75
- Catsup & Mustard Burger$9.75
5.5-oz of our custom beef blend American Cheese, Dill Pickle, Chopped Sweet Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Kicked Up Catsup, Open Trail Mustard on Sesame Bun
- Rodeo Burger$10.75
5.5-oz of our custom beef blend Crispy Onions, Jack Cheese, Stowe Away BeerBQ Sauce, Bacon, Buttermilk Ranch on a Sesame Bun
- Oh Burger, You Diablo$11.75
5.5-oz of our custom beef blend Crushed Red Pepper Crusted Patty, Jalapeño Relish, Jack Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Bang Boom Sauce on a Brioche Bun
- The 7 Burger$14.00
Double Peppercorn Seared Patties, Brisket, Bacon, American, Mayo, Lettuce, Chopped Sweet Onion, Pickle on Sesame Bun
- Turkey California Burger$14.00
Turkey Burger, Avocado, Ranch, Arugula, Turkey Bacon, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze on a Brioche Bun
- Urban Veggie Burger$11.25
Black Bean & Quinoa Veggie Patty, Cucumber, Avocado, Urban Sauce, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onion, American on Pretzel Bun
handhelds
- ULBC Grilled Cheese$11.75
Cheddar, American, Bacon, Tomato, Caramelized Onion on Sourdough
- Blackened Chicken Wrap$13.00
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Urban Sauce
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
House Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Dill Pickle, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on Brioche Bun
- Taco$5.00
Corn Tortilla with cheddar, lettuce & sour cream. Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Crisp Fish
fries & sides
- Fries$6.50
Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper, Rajun Cajun, Salt & Vinegar or Asiago & Roasted Garlic
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
- Truffle Fries$9.75
Skin-On French Fries, Balsamic Catsup, Truffle Mayo, Shaved Parmesan
- Beer Battered O-Rings$7.50
- Half Fries & Half Rings$10.75
Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Fries & Beer Battered Onion Rings
- Apple Cider Vinegar Slaw$6.00
- Sauces$1.00
Garlic Aioli, Urban Sauce, Gorgonzola Dressing, Balsamic Catsup, Open Trail Mustard, Horsey, Chipotle Crema, Lamothe’s Sugar Shack Maple Mayonnaise, Buttermilk Ranch, Stowe Away BeerBQ, Kicked Up Catsup, Truffle Mayonnaise
kids
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.50
Served w/ French Fries or Sliced Avocado & Cucumbers. Sub Sweet Fries or Onion Rings $1
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Served w/ French Fries or Sliced Avocado & Cucumbers. Sub Sweet Fries or Onion Rings $2
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.50
Served w/ French Fries or Sliced Avocado & Cucumbers. Sub Sweet Fries or Onion Rings $1
- Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$7.50
Served w/ French Fries or Sliced Avocado & Cucumbers. Sub Sweet Fries or Onion Rings $3
dessert
Beer to-go
- Mixed Berry Sour Ale$16.50
16oz 4-pack Mixed Berry Sour Ale - 6.5% Fruited with a bountiful mix of strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, and blueberry.
- Stop 'n Go - Session Sour Ale w/ Pineapple & Mango$16.00
16oz 4-pack Stop 'n Go - Session Sour Ale w/ Pineapple & Mango - 4.5% A refreshing sour with a finely tuned balance of sweet and tart.
- Stop 'n Go - Session Sour Ale w/ Raspberry$16.00
16oz 4-pack Stop 'n Go - Session Sour Ale w/ Raspberry - 4.5% A refreshing sour with a finely tuned balance of sweet and tart.
- Morning Mist - Golden Ale$12.50
16oz 4-pack Morning Mist - Golden Ale - 4.9% The thinking man’s domestic. No bullshit- this is a straight forward beer. Drinks well on lawnmowers.
- Pilsner - Classic Pils$12.50
16oz 4-pack Pilsner - Classic Pils - 5% Our classic and crushable Pilsner. Brewed with an assortment of Bavarian malts and Czech Saaz hops, this Pilsner is unfiltered, and exhibits brilliant gold tones, exceptional clarity, and a satiating, floral aroma.
- The Sinnamon Shop - Spiced Ale$14.00
16oz 4-pack The Sinnamon Shop - Spiced Ale - 5% A seasonal spiced ale, conditioned on cinnamon sticks, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. Crisp and floral with a subtle dry spice.
- Open Trail - New England Pale Ale$15.50Out of stock
16oz 4-pack Open Trail - New England Pale Ale - 5.3% Easy drinking, Citra-hopped crusher. A portion of proceeds support local conservation efforts through our Open Trail Initiative. Current sales support BHA’s Armed Forces Initiative.
- Stowe Away - New England IPA$15.50
16oz 4-pack Stowe Away - New England IPA - 6.3% Our flagship New England IPA. All-Citra dry-hopped. The standard for crushable NEIPA’s.
- Maui - New England IPA w/ Mosaic$15.50
16oz 4-pack Maui - IPA w/ Mosaic - 6.5% Juicy, hop-lover’s IPA w/ Mosaic, Citra, Simcoe, & Cascade. Crisp finish with a hint of malt inspired by old school, West Coast IPAs.
- Holiday Hoopla - New England IPA$15.50Out of stock
16oz 4-pack Holiday Hoopla - New England IPA - 6.6% A double dry-hop of Simcoe and Citra give this New England IPA a fruity, earthy blend over complex malt character. Rich, gold color with notes of honey.
- Double Black Diamond - New England Double IPA$17.50
16oz 4-pack Double Black Diamond - New England Double IPA - 8.6% A bold, juicy double designed as the big brother of Stowe Away IPA. Made with wildflower honey, creamy oats, and a double dry hop of Citra.
- Fireside - Vanilla Porter$15.00
16oz 4-pack Fireside - Vanilla Porter - 6.1% Smooth drinking porter conditioned on whole vanilla beans. The vanilla is subtle, with woody and smokey notes.
- Emerald Shores - Irish Ale$14.50Out of stock
16oz 4-pack Emerald Shores - Irish Ale - 6.7% Rich, caramelized crystal malt is center stage in this traditional ale, balanced out with a touch of roasted barley. Notes of toffee, caramel, & herbs.
- Pop’s Stout - Milk Stout$13.50Out of stock
16oz 4-pack Pop's Stout - Milk Stout - 5% Balanced, full-bodied, and bittered with old world hops. Popular with stout-lovers and craft beer novices alike.
- Packwood - Smoked Rye Chocolate Stout$17.50
16oz 4-pack Packwood - Smoked Rye Chocolate Stout - 8% Packwood is an 8% smoked rye chocolate stout. Intense, complex flavors start sweet and smokey and evolve into an agreeable, bitter mocha finish. Soft mouth feel. Head is creamy with notes of fresh cocoa. Best enjoyed by a bonfire on the banks of the Cowlitz River.