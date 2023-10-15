Urban Soul 1535 East Lafayette Street
Dinner Menu
Poultry
1p Boneless Fry
$13.45
1p Boneless Grill
$13.45
1pc Turkey Chop fried
$13.95Out of stock
2p Boneless F/G
$16.45
2p Boneless Fry
$16.45
2p Boneless Gril
$16.45
Baked Chicken
$15.95
Chic/Waf Dark
$13.95
Chic/Waf Reg
$13.95
Chic/Waf White
$13.95
Chic/Waf Wings
$13.95
Fried Chi Dark
$15.95
Fried Chi Reg
$15.95
Fried Chi White
$15.95
Fried Chi Wings
$15.95
Kids 1p Boneless Fry
$8.95
Kids Fried Chi Reg
$7.95
Desserts
Lemon pound cake
$5.95
Ala Mode
$0.90
Apple Cobbler
$3.95Out of stock
Apple Cobbler With Ice Cream
$4.95Out of stock
Banana Pudding
$5.95Out of stock
Butter Pecan Fudge Cake
$3.95Out of stock
Caramel Shake
$4.45
Cheesecake Supreme
$3.45
Chocolate Shake
$4.45
Chocolate Tower
$6.95
Peach Cobbler
$3.95
Peach Cobbler w ice cream
$4.95
Pound Cake
$1.45
Ranch Dress
$0.55
Southern Brownie
$5.95
Strawberries
$0.90
Strawberry Shake
$4.45Out of stock
Strawberry Short Cake
$5.95
Sundae
$4.45
Sweet Potato Pie
$3.95Out of stock
The Big Carrot
$6.95
Vanilla Milkshake
$4.45Out of stock
Extra
Ex 1/2 Slab Ribs
$11.95
Ex 4pc Wings
$7.95
Ex Broil Salmon
$8.95
Ex Cat Broiled 1pc
$5.25
Ex Cat Fried 1pc
$5.25
Ex Chop Fried
$5.45
Ex Chop Grill
$5.45
Ex Cod/Broil
$6.95
Ex F/Chi/reg
$7.95
Ex F/Chi/Whi
$7.25
Ex Fried Dark
$6.25
Ex Fried Salmon
$8.95
Ex Fried Steak
$7.95
Ex Fried White
$7.95
Ex Fry Boneless
$4.95
Ex Fry Breast
$3.65
Ex Leg Fried
$1.95
Ex Mar Breast
$4.95
Ex Meatloaf
$7.95
Ex Perc/n Fry 1pc
$2.95
Ex Reg Fried
$7.95
Ex Rostiss Chicken
$7.95
Ex Roughy Broil
$8.45
Ex Short Ribs
$12.45
Ex Thigh
$1.95
Ex Thigh Fried
$1.95
Ex Tilapia/Broil
$6.45
Ex Wing Fried
$2.25
Smothered Steak
$12.95
Mac & Cheese
$3.95
Collard Greens
$3.95
Green Beans
$3.95
Sweet Potatoes
$3.95
Corn
$3.95
Dressing
$3.95
Rice/Gra
$2.95
Mashed Potatoes
$3.95
Black Eye Peas
$3.95
Pinto Beans
$3.95
Dressing N/G
$3.95
Rice no gravy
$2.95
Mashed Pot N/G
$3.95
1/2 Black Eye Peas
$3.95
1/2 Pinto Beans
$3.95
Potato Salad
$3.95
Baked Beans
$3.95
Cornbread
$0.59
Waffle
$6.95
