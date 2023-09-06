URBAN TAP AND DISTILLERY 439 EAST MARKET
Menu
Appetizers
Fried Mozzarella
Fried cheese, red sauce, Romano, basil
The Big Pretzel
Pretzel stick, beer cheese and pepper jack queso topped with salt
Honeycomb Brie
Grilled ciabatta, local Honeycomb, Brie, apples, balsamic glaze, salt pepper, olive oil
Gouda Mac Bites
Mac bites pickled jalapenos BBQ/honey BBQ, cole slaw, pulled pork
Chicken Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with Chicken, black beans corn jack queso sour cream jalapeños and green onion
Classic Chicken Tenders
Homemade chicken tenders
Grilled Shrimp Bruschetta
Tortilla Chips
Boom Boom Shrimp
1 Simon Snacks
brown sugar, and pepper candied bacon
2 Simon Snacks
Corn Ribs
Mexican Street Corn
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Tomato herb wrap romaine, fresh basil, chicken, bacon, ranch, shredded cheddar
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Blue cheese, buffalo sauce, lettuce tomato red onion grilled or fried chicken on flour tortilla
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Spinach wrap romaine Caesar shredded parmesan grilled chicken
Pulled Pork Wrap
Pulled pork, sriracha cole slaw, cheddar, caramelized onion, Flour tortilla
Crispy Banch Ranch Wrap
Crispy Caesar Wrap
California Chicken Club Wrap
Handhelds
Pork Belly Reuben
Swiss, Russian slaw, rye, pork belly
Polynesian Grilled Chicken
Polynesian grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, arugula, roasted red peppers, honey BBQ, on brioche
Pork Wonton Tacos
Chicken Wonton Tacos
Homemade chicken tenders, Lettuce, tomato, red onion, Baccon, avocado (Golden BBQ or honey mustard) Guda, texas toast
California Chicken Club
Polynesian grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, arugula, roasted red peppers, honey BBQ, on brioche
Smash Burger
Pimento Burger
Diced Onion, Diced tomato, lettuce, American cheese, homemade Russian dressing on brioche
Smokehouse Smash Burger
2 burger pattys caramelized onions, NY sharp cheddar cheese, smokehouse aioli, on brioche
Urban Bourbon Burger
2 burger pattys, Burbon bacon jam, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion on brioche
Porky Burger
2 burger pattys, pulled pork, coleslaw, onion frizzies, BBQ, beer cheese, jalapeno, on Texas toast
Confetti Burger
Cheeseburger
Peanut Butter Burger
Flatbreads
Southwest Flatbread
Roasted corn, black beans, chipotle chicken, pepper jack queso, lime sour cream, micro cilantro on a flatbread
Margarita Flatbread
Lavash, tomato, fresh mozzarella, garlic butter, basil, romano
Goat Cheese Flatbread
Caramelized Onion, goat cheese, arugula, fig jam OR bacon bourbon jam, balsamic glaze, on a flatbread
Salads
Chicken Cesar Salad
Romain lettuce, parm cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken UT Salad
Crispy Chicken UT Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, cucumber, fries, red onion, grape tomato, shredded cheddar
Urban Southwest Salad
Black beans, roasted corn, tomato, red onion, sharp cheddar, lime ranch avocado dressing. Option of shredded chicken or pulled pork