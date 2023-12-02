We are Urban Wings! Specializing in savory wings endless mixtures of flavors!
Urban Wings 2065 Defoors Ferry Road Northwest
PHILLY
(Meat, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Mayo, Cheese)
COMBOS
- Combo 1 (6pc) Bone In$11.99
- Combo 2 (10pcs) Bone In$15.99
- Combo 3 (6pcs) Boneless$10.99
- Combo 4 (10pcs) Boneless$14.99
- Football Bundle (20pcs) Boneless$17.99
- Combo 5 Philly$13.99
- Combo 6 Philly & Wings$16.99
VEGAN
Vegan Wings
Vegan Tenders
Vegan Nuggets
SIDES
Regular Sides
- Regular Fried Green Tomato$5.99
- Regular Spicy Cheese Curd$5.99
- Regular Fried Mushrooms$4.99
- Regular Fried Green Beans$4.99
- Regular Fried Asparagus$5.99
- Regular Tater Tots$3.99
- Regular Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
- Regular Mac & Cheese Bites$4.99
- Regular Sweet Corn Nuggets$3.99
- Regular Onion Rings$3.99
- Regular Jalapeno Bites$5.99
- Regular Carrots$2.99
- Regular Celery$2.99
- Regular Curly Fries$2.99
- Regular Waffle Fries$2.99
- Regular Crinkle Fries$2.99Out of stock
- Regular Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.99
- Regular fried pickle fries$5.99
Full Sides
- Full Fried Green Tomato$7.99
- Full Spicy Cheese Curd$7.99
- Full Fried Mushrooms$6.99
- Full Fried Green Beans$7.99
- Full Fried Asparagus$7.99
- Full Tater Tots$5.99
- Full Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
- Full Mac & Cheese Bites$6.99
- Full Sweet Corn Nuggets$5.99
- Full Onion Rings$4.99
- Full Jalapeno Bites$7.99
- Full Carrots$3.99
- Full Celery$3.99
- Full Waffle Fries$4.99
- Full Crinkle Fries$3.99Out of stock
- Full Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.99
- Full Fried Pickle Fries$7.99
- Full Curly Fries$4.99
CATERING
Catering Boneless Wings
Catering Chicken Tenders
Catering Vegan Wings
Urban Wings Locations and Ordering Hours
1825 PIEDMONT AVE NE,
(404) 228-4989
Open now • Closes at 11PM
2065 Defoors Ferry Road Northwest
(404) 963-2700
Open now • Closes at 10PM