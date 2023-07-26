Popular Items

4-Cupcake Gift Box

4-Cupcake Gift Box

$22.00

Choose 4 cupcakes to fill your box + choose your occasion.

Seasonal (Tues. 7/25 - Mon. 8/21)

Back to School

Cornflake Churro Cupcake - avail. 7/25-8/21

Cornflake Churro Cupcake - avail. 7/25-8/21

$4.10

Vanilla cake rolled in sugar with cream cheese frosting, topped with a sprinkle of cornflake crunch. Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs, corn, cornstarch

*PB & J Cupcake (made without gluten ingredients) - avail. 7/25-8/21

*PB & J Cupcake (made without gluten ingredients) - avail. 7/25-8/21

$4.10

Made without gluten ingredients: Vanilla cake filled with house-made grape jelly, topped with peanut butter buttercream, crushed roasted peanuts, and grape dust. Contains: dairy, eggs, peanuts, cornstarch

Sweets & Gifts

Cookies

Milk & Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

Milk & Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.90

Milk and dark chocolate chip. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs.

Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$2.90

A brown sugar cookie with dark chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, pecans, oats, and natural corn chips. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, pecans, corn.

Oatmeal Almond Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Almond Raisin Cookie

$2.90

A classic oatmeal cookie with oats, almonds, sun flower seeds and raisins. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, almonds.

Pineapple Coconut Cookie

Pineapple Coconut Cookie

$2.90Out of stock

A chewy cookie dotted with dried pineapple and unsweetened coconut. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, coconut.

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.90Out of stock

A classic peanut butter cookie. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, peanuts.

* Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookie/ Made without dairy, eggs, gluten ingredients

* Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookie/ Made without dairy, eggs, gluten ingredients

$2.90

A brown sugar oat cookie dotted with dark chocolate, walnut and unsweetened coconut. Contains walnuts, almond meal, coconut

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.90Out of stock

Chewy sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs.

Double Chocolate with Sea Salt Cookie

Double Chocolate with Sea Salt Cookie

$2.90

Chewy chocolate cookie sprinkled with sea salt flakes. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs.

* Confetti Cookie / Made without dairy & eggs

* Confetti Cookie / Made without dairy & eggs

$2.90Out of stock

Made without dairy & eggs/ A chewy sugar cookie dotted with natural confetti sprinkles and rolled in organic sugar. Contains: wheat

Dipped Cookies

Birthday Cake Dipped Cookie

Birthday Cake Dipped Cookie

$4.00

Chewy sugar cookie, natural pink vanilla icing, birthday cake crumble

* Chocolate Graham with Sea Salt Dipped Cookie

* Chocolate Graham with Sea Salt Dipped Cookie

$4.00

Made without dairy, eggs, gluten ingredients/Chewy brown sugar cookie dipped in chocolate ganache, sprinkled with graham crumb and sea salt

Cupcakes

Brown Velvet Cupcake

Brown Velvet Cupcake

$4.10

Our version of a red velvet with no red dye. Moist chocolate cake, cream cheese frosting, chocolate pearls. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, soy lecithin (sprinkles)

Birthday Cupcake

Birthday Cupcake

$4.10

Vanilla cake, milk chocolate buttercream, natural confetti sprinkles. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch.

Lemon Honey Cupcake

Lemon Honey Cupcake

$4.10

Lemon olive oil cake, lemon curd, honey mascarpone frosting, white chocolate pearls. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch, soy lecithin (sprinkles)

Carrot Cupcake

Carrot Cupcake

$4.10Out of stock

Carrot cake with walnuts and shredded carrots, cream cheese frosting and sprinkled walnuts. Contains wheat, milk, eggs walnuts, cornstarch.

* Chocolate Party Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs

* Chocolate Party Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs

$4.10

Made without dairy & eggs/ Chocolate cake, vanilla bean frosting, natural confetti sprinkles. Contains wheat, coconut

* Banana Coconut Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs

* Banana Coconut Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs

$4.10

Made without dairy & eggs/ Banana cardamom spice cake, coconut frosting, shredded coconut. Contains wheat, coconut

* Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients

* Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients

$4.10

Made without gluten ingredients/ Chocolate cake, caramel buttercream, sea salt flakes. Contains milk, eggs, cornstarch.

* Strawberry Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients

* Strawberry Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients

$4.10

Made without gluten ingredients/ Strawberry cake, strawberry compote filling, strawberry buttercream, dried strawberry dust. Contains milk, eggs, cornstarch.

* Blueberry Cupcake /Made without gluten ingredients

* Blueberry Cupcake /Made without gluten ingredients

$4.10

Made without gluten ingredients/ Vanilla cake, fresh blueberries, natural blue cream cheese frosting, dried blueberry dust. Contains milk, eggs, cornstarch.

Bars

* Double Chocolate Brownie / Made without gluten ingredients

* Double Chocolate Brownie / Made without gluten ingredients

$3.25

Made without gluten ingredients/ Dark chocolate and chewy, made with espresso. Contains milk, eggs.

Salted Caramel Nut Bar

Salted Caramel Nut Bar

$3.25

Buttery shortbread, salted caramel, pecans, almonds, sunflower seeds. Contains wheat, milk, almonds, pecans.

To Go Cakes

Classic Churro To Go Cake

Classic Churro To Go Cake

$48.00

Vanilla cake dredged in cinnamon sugar, cream cheese frosting. 6" Round 3 Layers Serves 8. Contains wheat, milks, eggs, cornstarch. No changes or writing available.

Birthday Cake To Go Cake

Birthday Cake To Go Cake

$48.00

Layers of chocolate and vanilla cake, milk chocolate buttercream, strawberry cream cheese frosting, natural confetti sprinkles. 6" round 3 layers serves 8. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch.

Gifts & Such

Cupcake Toppers

Cupcake Toppers

$0.75

Add some extra pizazz to your cupcakes! Please specify which cupcake topper you'd like below.

Happy Birthday Cake Topper

Happy Birthday Cake Topper

$10.00

Add a topper to your cake!

Single Classic Cookie Favor

Single Classic Cookie Favor

$3.40

Choose 1 classic cookie flavor to be individually wrapped and sealed with an Urban Cookies sticker.

Single Cupcake Gift Favor

Single Cupcake Gift Favor

$5.00

Choose 1 cupcake to be packed in a clear cupcake container and sealed with an Urban Cookies sticker.

5-Cookie Gift Jar

5-Cookie Gift Jar

$17.00

Choose 5 classic cookies to fill your jar + choose your occassion.

12-Cookie Gift Box

12-Cookie Gift Box

$34.00

Choose 12 classic cookies to fill your gift box + choose your occasion.

6-Cupcake Gift Box

6-Cupcake Gift Box

$30.00

Choose 6 cupcakes to fill your box + choose your occasion.

12-Cupcake Gift Box

12-Cupcake Gift Box

$54.00

Choose 12 cupcakes to fill your box + choose your occasion.