Urban Cookies Bakeshop
Popular Items
Marble Coffee Cupcake
Marble cake, coffee buttercream, a swirl of fudge. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch.
4-Cupcake Gift Box
Choose 4 cupcakes to fill your box + choose your occasion.
Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate cake, chocolate ganache frosting, chocolate pearls. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, soy lecithin (sprinkles)
Seasonal (Tues. 7/25 - Mon. 8/21)
Back to School
Cornflake Churro Cupcake - avail. 7/25-8/21
Vanilla cake rolled in sugar with cream cheese frosting, topped with a sprinkle of cornflake crunch. Contains: dairy, wheat, eggs, corn, cornstarch
*PB & J Cupcake (made without gluten ingredients) - avail. 7/25-8/21
Made without gluten ingredients: Vanilla cake filled with house-made grape jelly, topped with peanut butter buttercream, crushed roasted peanuts, and grape dust. Contains: dairy, eggs, peanuts, cornstarch
Sweets & Gifts
Cookies
Milk & Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie
Milk and dark chocolate chip. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs.
Cowboy Cookie
A brown sugar cookie with dark chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, pecans, oats, and natural corn chips. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, pecans, corn.
Oatmeal Almond Raisin Cookie
A classic oatmeal cookie with oats, almonds, sun flower seeds and raisins. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, almonds.
Pineapple Coconut Cookie
A chewy cookie dotted with dried pineapple and unsweetened coconut. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, coconut.
Peanut Butter Cookie
A classic peanut butter cookie. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs, peanuts.
* Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookie/ Made without dairy, eggs, gluten ingredients
A brown sugar oat cookie dotted with dark chocolate, walnut and unsweetened coconut. Contains walnuts, almond meal, coconut
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Chewy sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs.
Double Chocolate with Sea Salt Cookie
Chewy chocolate cookie sprinkled with sea salt flakes. Contains: wheat, milk, eggs.
* Confetti Cookie / Made without dairy & eggs
Made without dairy & eggs/ A chewy sugar cookie dotted with natural confetti sprinkles and rolled in organic sugar. Contains: wheat
Dipped Cookies
Cupcakes
Brown Velvet Cupcake
Our version of a red velvet with no red dye. Moist chocolate cake, cream cheese frosting, chocolate pearls. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, soy lecithin (sprinkles)
Birthday Cupcake
Vanilla cake, milk chocolate buttercream, natural confetti sprinkles. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch.
Lemon Honey Cupcake
Lemon olive oil cake, lemon curd, honey mascarpone frosting, white chocolate pearls. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch, soy lecithin (sprinkles)
Carrot Cupcake
Carrot cake with walnuts and shredded carrots, cream cheese frosting and sprinkled walnuts. Contains wheat, milk, eggs walnuts, cornstarch.
* Chocolate Party Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs
Made without dairy & eggs/ Chocolate cake, vanilla bean frosting, natural confetti sprinkles. Contains wheat, coconut
* Banana Coconut Cupcake/Made without dairy, eggs
Made without dairy & eggs/ Banana cardamom spice cake, coconut frosting, shredded coconut. Contains wheat, coconut
* Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients
Made without gluten ingredients/ Chocolate cake, caramel buttercream, sea salt flakes. Contains milk, eggs, cornstarch.
* Strawberry Cupcake/Made without gluten ingredients
Made without gluten ingredients/ Strawberry cake, strawberry compote filling, strawberry buttercream, dried strawberry dust. Contains milk, eggs, cornstarch.
* Blueberry Cupcake /Made without gluten ingredients
Made without gluten ingredients/ Vanilla cake, fresh blueberries, natural blue cream cheese frosting, dried blueberry dust. Contains milk, eggs, cornstarch.
Bars
To Go Cakes
Classic Churro To Go Cake
Vanilla cake dredged in cinnamon sugar, cream cheese frosting. 6" Round 3 Layers Serves 8. Contains wheat, milks, eggs, cornstarch. No changes or writing available.
Birthday Cake To Go Cake
Layers of chocolate and vanilla cake, milk chocolate buttercream, strawberry cream cheese frosting, natural confetti sprinkles. 6" round 3 layers serves 8. Contains wheat, milk, eggs, cornstarch.
Gifts & Such
Cupcake Toppers
Add some extra pizazz to your cupcakes! Please specify which cupcake topper you'd like below.
Happy Birthday Cake Topper
Add a topper to your cake!
Single Classic Cookie Favor
Choose 1 classic cookie flavor to be individually wrapped and sealed with an Urban Cookies sticker.
Single Cupcake Gift Favor
Choose 1 cupcake to be packed in a clear cupcake container and sealed with an Urban Cookies sticker.
5-Cookie Gift Jar
Choose 5 classic cookies to fill your jar + choose your occassion.
12-Cookie Gift Box
Choose 12 classic cookies to fill your gift box + choose your occasion.
6-Cupcake Gift Box
Choose 6 cupcakes to fill your box + choose your occasion.
12-Cupcake Gift Box
Choose 12 cupcakes to fill your box + choose your occasion.