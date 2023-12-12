Urban Cookies - Scottsdale
Seasonal (Tues. 11/28 - Sat. 12/23)
Christmas (Tues. 11/28 - Sat. 12/23)
- *Hot Cocoa Cupcake / Made without gluten ingredients$4.35
Made without gluten ingredients: Chocolate cake with dark chocolate ganache filling, topped with house-made marshmallow frosting and dusted with cocoa.
- Lemon Raspberry Pistachio Cupcake$4.35
Lemon pistachio cake with a ring of honey mascarpone frosting, filled with raspberry compote and topped with crushed pistachios. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch, pistachios
- Almond Amaretto Cookie$2.15
Chewy almond cookie rolled in slivered almonds. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, almond
- Pecan Snowball Cookie$2.15
Pecan shortbread dredged in powdered sugar. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch, pecans.
- Ginger Molasses Cookie$2.15
Ginger spice molasses cookie rolled in Swedish pearl sugar. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch
- *Chocolate Snowflake Cookie / Made without gluten ingredients$2.15
Made without gluten ingredients: Chocolate cookie dipped in white chocolate icing and sprinkled with snowflakes. Contains: dairy, eggs, cornstarch, soy lecithin (sprinkles)
- Snowman Sugar Cookie (4")$4.00
Classic sugar cookie dipped in natural blue vanilla icing and sprinkled with clear sanding sugar. Contains: wheat, dairy, cornstarch
- Christmas Tree Sugar Cookie (4")$4.00
Classic sugar cookie dipped in vanilla icing and sprinkled with clear sanding sugar. Contains: wheat, dairy, cornstarch
- Individual Classic Christmas Cookie Favor$4.00
One classic cookie, individually wrapped and adorned with an Urban Cookies holiday sticker.
- Individual Christmas Sugar Cookie Favor$5.00
One of our Christmas Sugar Cookies, individually wrapped and adorned with an Urban Cookies holiday sticker.
- Petite 8 Cookie Jar$22.00
8 petite holiday cookies in a cookie jar adorned with an Urban Cookies holiday sticker *please choose ONE flavor to fill your jar*
- Holiday 20 Cookie Box$51.90
A festive assortment that includes: 4 Sugar Cookies 4 Almond Almaretto Cookies 4 Ginger Molasses Cookies 4 Snowballs (pecan shortbread) 4 Chocolate Snowflakes (made without gluten ingredients) Packaged in a window box adorned with an Urban Cookies holiday sticker.
- 8 Sugar Cookie Box$33.50
4 Christmas Tree Sugar Cookies and 4 Snowman Sugar Cookies packaged in a window box adorned with an Urban Cookies holiday sticker.
- Holiday Classic 12 Cookie Box$39.30
2 of each of the following classic cookies: Milk & Dark Chocolate Chip Snickerdoodle Double Chocolate with Sea Salt Peanut Butter Oatmeal Almond Raisin Pineapple Coconut Packaged in a window box adorned with an Urban Cookies holiday sticker.
- Holiday Classic 6 Cookie Box$20.40
1 of each of the following classic cookies: Milk & Dark Chocolate Chip Snickerdoodle Double Chocolate with Sea Salt Peanut Butter Oatmeal Almond Raisin Pineapple Coconut Packaged in a window box adorned with an Urban Cookies holiday sticker.
Sweets & Assortments
Cookies
- Milk & Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.15
Milk and dark chocolate chip. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.
- Cowboy Cookie$3.15
A brown sugar cookie with dark chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, pecans, oats, and natural corn chips. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, pecans, corn.
- Oatmeal Almond Raisin Cookie$3.15
A classic oatmeal cookie with oats, almonds, sun flower seeds and raisins. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, almonds.
- Pineapple Coconut Cookie$3.15
A chewy cookie dotted with dried pineapple and unsweetened coconut. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, coconut.
- Peanut Butter Cookie$3.15
A classic peanut butter cookie. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, peanuts.
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$3.15
Chewy sugar cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.
- Double Chocolate with Sea Salt Cookie$3.15
Chewy chocolate cookie sprinkled with sea salt flakes. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs.
- *Confetti Cookie / Made without dairy, eggs$3.15
*Made without dairy & eggs: A chewy sugar cookie dotted with natural confetti sprinkles and rolled in organic sugar. Contains: wheat
- *Dark Chocolate Walnut / Made without gluten ingredients, dairy, eggs$3.15
*Made without gluten ingredients, dairy, eggs: A brown sugar oat cookie dotted with dark chocolate, walnut and unsweetened coconut. Contains: walnuts, almond meal, coconut
Cupcakes
- Chocolate Chocolate Cupcake$4.35
Chocolate cake, chocolate ganache frosting, chocolate pearls. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy lecithin (sprinkles).
- Vanilla Cupcake$4.35
Vanilla cake with cream cheese and vanilla buttercream frosting topped with white chocolate pearls. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch, soy lecithin (sprinkles)
- Brown Velvet Cupcake$4.35
Our version of a red velvet with no red dye. Moist chocolate cake, cream cheese frosting, chocolate pearls. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, soy lecithin (sprinkles).
- Birthday Cupcake$4.35
Vanilla cake, milk chocolate buttercream, natural confetti sprinkles. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch.
- Marble Coffee Cupcake$4.35
Marble cake, coffee buttercream, a swirl of fudge. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch.
- Lemon Honey Cupcake$4.35
Lemon olive oil cake, lemon curd, honey mascarpone frosting, white chocolate pearls. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch, soy lecithin (sprinkles).
- Carrot Cupcake$4.35
Carrot cake with walnuts and shredded carrots, cream cheese frosting and sprinkled walnuts. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, walnuts, cornstarch.
- *Chocolate Party Cupcake / Made without dairy, eggs$4.35
Made without dairy & eggs: Chocolate cake, vanilla bean frosting, natural confetti sprinkles. Contains: wheat, coconut
- *Banana Coconut Cupcake / Made without dairy, eggs$4.35
Made without dairy & eggs: Banana cardamom spice cake, coconut frosting, shredded coconut. Contains wheat, coconut
- *Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake / Made without gluten ingredients$4.35
Made without gluten ingredients: Chocolate cake, caramel buttercream, sea salt flakes. Contains: dairy, eggs, cornstarch.
- *Strawberry Cupcake / Made without gluten ingredients$4.35
Made without gluten ingredients: Strawberry cake, strawberry compote filling, strawberry buttercream, dried strawberry dust. Contains: dairy, eggs, cornstarch.
- *Blueberry Cupcake / Made without gluten ingredients$4.35
Made without gluten ingredients: Vanilla cake, fresh blueberries, natural blue cream cheese frosting, dried blueberry dust. Contains: dairy, eggs, cornstarch.
- Lemon Raspberry Pistachio Cupcake$4.35
Lemon pistachio cake with a ring of honey mascarpone frosting, filled with raspberry compote and topped with crushed pistachios. Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch, pistachios
Bars
- *Double Chocolate Brownie / Made without gluten ingredients$3.50
Made without gluten ingredients: Dark chocolate and chewy, made with espresso. Contains: dairy, eggs.
- Salted Caramel Nut Bar$3.50
Buttery shortbread, salted caramel, pecans, almonds, sunflower seeds. Contains: wheat, dairy, almonds, pecans.
Box Assortments
- Single Classic Cookie Favor$3.65
Choose 1 classic cookie flavor to be individually wrapped and sealed with an Urban Cookies sticker.
- 4-Cookie Box$12.60
Your choice of cookie flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker. Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
- 6-Cookie Box$18.90
Your choice of cookie flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker. Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
- 12-Cookie Box$37.80
Your choice of cookie flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker. Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
- 24-Cookie Box$75.60
Your choice of cookie flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker. Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
- 2-Cupcake Box$8.70
Your choice of cupcake flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker. Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
- 4-Cupcake Box$17.40
Your choice of cupcake flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker. Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
- 6-Cupcake Box$26.10
Your choice of cupcake flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker. Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
- 12-Cupcake Box$52.20
Your choice of cupcake flavors packaged in our window box and sealed with our handmade sticker. Add an occasion sticker as pictured +$1.50
To-Go Cakes
To Go Cakes
- Classic Churro To Go Cake$50.00
Vanilla cake dredged in cinnamon sugar, cream cheese frosting. 6" Round 3 Layers Serves 8. Contains wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch. No changes or writing available.
- Birthday Cake To Go Cake$50.00
Layers of chocolate and vanilla cake, milk chocolate buttercream, strawberry cream cheese frosting, natural confetti sprinkles. 6" round 3 layers serves 8. Contains wheat, dairy, eggs, cornstarch.
Special Add-ons
Toppers
Occasion Stickers
- Happy Birthday Sticker$1.50
"A birthday parade just for you!" Happy Birthday occasion sticker.
- Congrats Sticker$1.50
"Huge Congrats!" Congratulations occasion sticker.
- Thank You Sticker$1.50
"No sweeter way to say thank you" Thank you occasion sticker.
- Urban Cookies Bakeshop Sticker$1.50
Urban Cookies Bakeshop sticker!
- Holiday Wishes Sticker$1.50