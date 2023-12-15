Urbano- The Heights The Heights - Urbano
Lunch
- Green Chili Cheeseburger$13.00
White American cheese, lime & garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, pickled onions
- Pork Belly Torta$15.00
Black beans, avocado, pickled onions, garlic crema, lettuce, jalapenos, cilantro, and chipotle ginger sauce
- Shredded Beef Torta$15.00
Chipotle ginger, roasted garlic crema, refried beans, avocado, cilantro, lettuce, pickled onions, and charred poblano salsa
- Crispy Fish Torta$15.00
Pickled cabbage, picked onion, pickled serrano, garlic crema, cilantro, cucumber vinaigrette, and avocado
- Chicken Milanesa Torta$15.00
Fried chicken, cotija cheese, refried beans, pickled serranos, avocado, pipian crema, pipian sauce, lettuce, shaved red onion, and cilantro
- The Urbano Bowl$13.00
Choice of meat and beans served over cilantro lime rice, melted cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico, and shredded lettuce
Full Menu
Starters
- Guacamole$14.00
Onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro
- Queso Blanco$10.00
Blended cheeses, spices, and pico
- Nachos$16.00
Steak, chicken, brisket, or carnitas with grilled jalapeños, pico, sour cream, and guacamole
- Shrimp Ceviche$17.00
Orange, serrano, onion, avocado, and citrus
- Classic Ceviche$17.00
Ginger, orange, lime, yellow pepper, and pico
- Octopus Ceviche$17.00
Orange, red onion, cucumber, serrano, cilantro, red pepper, avocado, lime, and agave - tostada
- Elotes Locos$10.00
Corn on the cob, queso fresco, and chili salsa
- Quesadillas$12.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, and pico
- Taquitos$15.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, and habañero sauce
- Urbano Wings$12.00
Slowly smoked then grilled, celery, and spicy ranch
- Julia's Mexican Pizza$18.00
Chicken or chorizo with beans, cheese, avocado, cream, heir loom tomato, olives, and jalapeño
- Crispy Garlic Chipotle Shrimp$17.00
Cilantro, scallions, and shredded lettuce
Soups & Salads
- Seasonal Soup$10.00
Please ask your server for our seasonal soup special
- Pozole$10.00
Braised pork, hominy, red chili broth, pork cracklings, radish, onion, and lime
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$10.00
Shredded chicken, tomato, spiced broth, cilantro, crema, avocado, and crispy tortilla
- Texas Chili$11.00
Slow-cooked beef, 7 chilis, crema, cheese, onions, and jalapeño
- Taco Salad$17.00
Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, black olives, and chipotle ranch
- Urbano Chopped Salad$15.00
Romaine, red onion, tomato, avocado, cucumber, grilled corn, black beans, pepitas, crispy tortilla strips, and spicy ranch
- Shrimp Salad$18.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumber, grilled shrimp, and charred zucchini vinaigrette
- Fajita Salad$18.00
Grilled steak or chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, romaine, avocado, cotija cheese, and citrus vinaigrette
- Texas BBQ Salad$18.00
Smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, grilled corn, tomato, avocado, cucumber, crispy onions, and smoked BBQ dressing
Enchiladas & Molcajete
- Chicken Enchiladas$19.00
Red guajillo chili sauce, and blended cheeses
- Cheese Enchiladas$17.00
Sautéed onions, green tomatillo sauce, and blended cheeses
- Carnitas Enchiladas$19.00
Green tomatillo sauce and blended cheeses
- Spinach Enchiladas$19.00
Sautéed garlic spinach, onions, spinach crema sauce, and blended cheeses
- Spinach & Chicken Enchiladas$20.00
House specialty green spinach sauce, braised chicken, and sautéed spinach
- Shredded Beef Enchiladas$19.00
Red chili sauce and blended cheeses
- Molcajete$43.00
Sizzling molcajete with grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp. Molcajete salsa, sauteed onions, poblano peppers, yellow squash, and grilled Oaxaca cheese. Served with side rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and flour tortillas
Tacos & Fajitas
- Tacos$17.00
- Birria Tacos$18.00
Choice of chicken with consommé Verde, shredded beef with consommé rojo, or queso taco with consommé rojo
- Al Pastor$17.00
Marinated pork in Urbano's al pastor sauce and fresh pineapple
- Fajitas$20.00
Served with rice, your choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, Mexican butter, pico, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and homemade flour tortillas
- Combo Fajitas$27.00
Served with rice, your choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, Mexican butter, pico, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, and homemade flour tortillas
Chef's Corner
- 6 Pieces Grilled Oysters$19.00
With chorizo butter, cilantro, and lemon
- 12 Pieces Grilled Oysters$31.00
With chorizo butter, cilantro, and lemon
- Grilled Halibut Al Pastor$16.00
Grilled pineapple, cilantro paste, and house-made tortilla
- Seasonal Spicy Baja Crab Cake$20.00
Smoked lime aioli, avocado, and apple relish
- Papas Bravas$10.00
Chipotle aioli, lime crema, cilantro sauce, and green onion
- Ancho-Grilled Pork Belly$14.00
Cauliflower purée, salsa macha, cebollitas, and cashews
- Wood-Fired Shrimp & Chorizo$16.00
Cherry tomato, pearl onion, corn, cilantro rice, and mango
- Seafood Salpicon Tostada$16.00
Shrimp, scallops, avocado, and habanero sauce
- Mezcal Marinated Ribeye$16.00
Caramelized onions, grilled panela cheese, and cilantro chimichurri
Burritos & Chimichangas
- Seafood Burritos$19.00
Shrimp and scallops with seafood salsa Blanco
- Shredded Beef Burritos$18.00
Beef with red chili sauce
- Shredded Chicken Burritos$18.00
Chicken with green tomatillo sauce
- Bean Burritos$15.00
Beans (refried or black) with ranchero sauce
- Veggie Burritos$15.00
Vegetables with ranchero sauce
- Al Pastor Burritos$18.00
Marinated pork in Urbano's al pastor sauce and fresh pineapple
- Chimichangas$15.00
Large flour tortilla lightly fried until crispy. Served with rice, your choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), pico, guacamole, and sour cream
Combos
Entrées
- Grilled Salmon$26.00
Ancho & cashew crusted, creamy rice, and grilled veggies
- Carne Tampiqueña$30.00
Grilled steak, cheese enchiladas, black beans, avocado salad, and cilantro butter
- Carne Asada$29.00
Marinated steak, grilled onions, beans, rice, and avocado salad
- Crispy Half Chicken$26.00
Red chili pineapple sauce, fried plantains, and cilantro rice
- Smoked Pork Belly$26.00
Corn, avocado & tomato salad, tomatillo sauce, and rice
- Grilled Swordfish$28.00
Mango salsa, coconut almond rice, and black beans
- Grilled Shrimp$28.00
Grilled vegetables, creamy rice, lime jalapeño sauce
- Grilled Octopus$26.00
Roasted garlic cauliflower purée, pickled cucumbers & serranos, blistered cherry tomatoes, and citrus chimichurri
- Smoked 72 Hour Short Rib$33.00
Chipotle sauce, poblano & potato purée, grilled cebollitas, Mexican corn salad, and cilantro sauce
- Texas Platter$33.00
Brisket & ribs, grilled corn, charro beans, and tortillas
Kids Menu
Dessert Menu
- Flan$9.00
Mexican caramel custard
- Churros$9.00
Fried churros with caramel and chocolate sauce
- Fried Ice Cream$9.00
French vanilla ice cream, crispy cinnamon crust, fried honey tortilla chips, and caramel sauce
- Sopapillas$9.00
Fried tortillas with powdered sugar, honey, and vanilla ice cream
- Tres Leches$9.00
Light butter cake with three types of milk, topped with whipped cream and seasonal berries
Sides
Beverages
Beyond Margs
- Sangria$15.00
Urbano sangria mix, orange, lime, seasonal fruit, red or white
- Chacho Libre$15.00
Chacho jalapeño infused aguardiente, lime, and cucumber
- Seasonal Mojito$15.00
Rum, seasonal fruit, mint, and lime
- Micheladas*$13.00
Mexican bloody Mary with Pacifico beer
- Urbano Old Fashioned$17.00
Maker's Mark, mezcal, grand Marnier, and Passionfruit
- Tulum$17.00
Tequila and mezcal muddle ginger, pineapple, jalapeño, pineapple juice, fresh lime juice, tajin, and chamoy rim
- Mezcalindo$17.00
Mezcal, tamarindo, tonic water, a pinch of salt, muddle serrano, lime juice, a splash of agave with a tajin rim
- Cantaritos$16.00
A Jalisco classic! Hornitos reposado, fresh lime juice, grapefruit juice, orange juice, a little salt, topped with grapefruit soda
- El Dorado$19.00
El Tesoro Urbano Dorado tequila, passion fruit, agave, grand Marnier, and bitters
Margaritas De La Casa
- Urbano Classic Margarita$13.00+
- Urbano Gold Frozen Rita$13.00+
- Top Shelf Margarita$18.00+
Patron, herradura, casamigos, tres generaciones
- Cadillac Margarita$17.00+
Espolon reposado, grand marnier, lime juice, and agave nectar
- Margarita and Co$20.00Out of stock
The classic with coronita, frozen or rocks
- Prickly Pear Rita$15.00Out of stock
- Mezcal Mule$15.00
- Pumpkin Spice Rita$15.00Out of stock
- Mezcalita$15.00
- Mama Coco$15.00
- Cozumel$15.00Out of stock
Spirits
- Astral Blanco$6.00+Out of stock
- Cabo Wabo Silver$7.00+
- Cabo Wabo Repo$8.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$11.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$12.00+
- Clasa Azul Reposado *allocated$30.00+
- DEL MAGUEY VIDA MEZCAL$7.00+
- Don Julio 1942 *allocated$22.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00+
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00+
- El Silencio Mezcal$15.00+
- El Tesoro Urbano Single Barrel Reposado$14.00+Out of stock
- Espolon Blanco$6.00+
- Espolon Repo$7.00+
- Herradura SIlver$7.00+
- Herradura Repo$8.00+
- Herradura Anejo$10.00+
- Hornitos Plata$5.00+
- Hornitos Repo$6.00+
- Juarez$5.00+Out of stock
- Milago Silver$7.00+
- Milagro Repo$7.00+Out of stock
- Milagro Anejo$10.00+Out of stock
- Montezuma Blue$4.00+
- Montezuma Gold$4.00+Out of stock
- Olmeca Altos Plata$6.00+Out of stock
- Olmeca Altos Repo$6.00+Out of stock
- Olemca Altos Anejo$8.00+Out of stock
- Patron Silver$10.00+
- Patron Repo$12.00+
- Patron Anejo$13.00+
- Patron Extra Anejo$18.00+Out of stock
- Sauza Hacienda Silver$5.00+
- Sauza Hacienda Gold$5.00+
- Teremana Blanco$6.00+
- Teremana Reposado$7.00+
- Teremana Anejo$8.00+
- UNION MEZCAL EL JOVEN$8.00+Out of stock
- D'uSSE VSOP COGNAC$9.00+Out of stock
- E&J Brandy VS$5.00+Out of stock
- Henessey VS$8.00+Out of stock
- Macchu Pisco$6.00+Out of stock
- Martell Blue Swift$10.00+Out of stock
- Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac$10.00+Out of stock
- Appleton Estate Signature Blend$5.00+Out of stock
- Aristocrat Rum$4.00+
- Bacardi Superior$5.00+
- Captain Morgan Spiced$5.00+
- Captain Morgan White$5.00+Out of stock
- Castillo$6.00+Out of stock
- Chacho Jalapeno Aguardiente$6.00+Out of stock
- DIPLOMATICO RES EXLCUSIVA$8.00+Out of stock
- Don Q Cristal$6.00+
- Don Q Gold$5.00+Out of stock
- Don Q Reserva 7$6.00+Out of stock
- Goslings$5.00+Out of stock
- Malibu$5.00+
- Ron Zacapa 23$9.00+Out of stock
- Ron Zacapa XO$16.00+Out of stock
- Sailor Jerrys$6.00+Out of stock
- Selva Rey Chocolate Rum$8.00+Out of stock
- Zaya 16yr$6.00+Out of stock
- Aristocrat Gin$4.00+
- Aviation$6.00+Out of stock
- Bartons$5.50+Out of stock
- Bombay Dry$7.00+Out of stock
- Bombay Saphire$7.00+Out of stock
- Gordons Gin$7.00+Out of stock
- Hendricks$7.00+Out of stock
- Roku Gin$5.50+Out of stock
- Tanqueray$7.00+Out of stock
- Amaretto LazzaroniOut of stock
- Ancho Reyes Chili LiqueurOut of stock
- AperolOut of stock
- Arrow Crème De Cacao DarkOut of stock
- Arrow Crème de Cacao WhiteOut of stock
- Baileys Irish CreamOut of stock
- Baileys Salted CaramelOut of stock
- BOL'S TRIPLE SEC 42 PROOFOut of stock
- CampariOut of stock
- CHAMBORD ROYALE LIQUEUROut of stock
- CHINOLA PASSION FRUIT LIQ -
- Cointreau
- Combier Orange LiqueurOut of stock
- CUARENTA Y TRES LICOR 43
- Dekuyper Peach Schnapps
- Grand Marnier$3.00+
- KahluaOut of stock
- Lillet BlancOut of stock
- Lillet RoseOut of stock
- Luxardo Maraschino LiqueurOut of stock
- Montezuma Triple Sec
- ST ELDERS ELDERFLOWER LIQOut of stock
- TENTH WARD DIST CO ABSINTHE NOUVELLE -Out of stock
- Seedlip Grove 42$6.00+Out of stock
- TBD Lyres Aperitivo NONA *Special OrderOut of stock
- TBD Lyres Coffee NONA *Special OrderOut of stock
- Absolut Citron Vodka$5.50+Out of stock
- Aristocrat Vodka$4.00+
- Belvedere$7.00+Out of stock
- Blackleaf Organic$9.00+Out of stock
- Grey Goose$8.00+
- Haku$6.00+Out of stock
- Ketel One$8.00+
- Titos$8.00+
- Basil Hayden$9.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$6.50+
- Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon$6.00+Out of stock
- Jim Beam White Label$6.00+Out of stock
- Maker's Mark$6.50+
- Woodford Reserve$9.00+
- Gentleman Jack$6.50+Out of stock
- Jack Daniels Old No.7 Tennessee Whiskey$6.50+
- Kentucky Gentleman$5.50+
- ANGELS ENVY Rum Cask FINISHED RYE$14.00+Out of stock
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$8.00+Out of stock
- Bulleit Rye$6.50+Out of stock
- OLD OVERHOLT RYE$6.00+Out of stock
- Rittenhouse Rye$6.00+Out of stock
- Johnnie Walker Black$8.00+Out of stock
- Johnnie Walker Blue$35.00+Out of stock
- JOHNNIE WALKER GOLD LABEL RESERVE$12.00+Out of stock
- Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch$7.00+Out of stock
- THE MACALLAN 12YR DOUBLE CASK$14.00+
- Crown Royal Apple$6.50+Out of stock
- Crown Royal Canadian Whisky$6.50+Out of stock
- Jameson$7.00+Out of stock
- Jameson Black Barrel$8.00+Out of stock
- SUNTORY WHISKY TOKI$6.50+Out of stock
Beer
- Pacifico Pilsner 16ozDrft$8.00
- Lagunitas IPA 16ozDrft$10.00Out of stock
- Dos Equis Lager 12ozBtl$8.00
- Yuengling Amber Lager 12ozBtl$7.00
- Bells Two Hearted IPA 12ozBtl$9.00Out of stock
- Victory Sour Monkey 12ozCan$9.00Out of stock
- Sam Adams Just The Haze NONA 12ozCan$10.00
- Michelob Ultra Light Lager 12ozBtl$6.00
Wine
N/A Beverage
- Cola$3.00
- Diet Cola$3.00
- Lemon Lime Soda$3.00
- Gingerale$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Orange Soda$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Soda Water
- Jarritos 12.5ozBtl$5.00+
- Mexican Coca-Cola$5.00
- Ginger Beer$6.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Pineapple Juice$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$6.00
- Cranberry Juice$6.00
- Martinelli's Sparkling Cider$6.00
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Coffee$3.50
- Decal Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea Assorted$4.00