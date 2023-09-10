Popular Items

Coral Drink

$8.00

Rose Milk Tea with cream cap and shimmer

Rocket Fuel

$8.00

Jasmine green tea with honeydew flavor, kiwi popping boba, and shimmer

Scorpion

$7.50

Earl grey tea with strawberry flavor and strawberry star jellies

Boba

Specials

Florida Man

$7.50

Jasmine green tea and mango slush with mango popping boba

Space Jam

$8.00

Milk base with your choice of jam, brown sugar boba, and cream cap

Beach Blast

$7.50

Jasmine green tea with pineapple flavor and coconut jellies

Causeway

$7.50

Grapefruit and yogurt with honey popping (caffeine free)

A1A

$7.50

This drink screams "Beachfront Avenue." White peach oolong tea with peach flavor and lychee jellies

Moon Matcha

$7.50

Matcha Latte Milk Tea with brown sugar boba

Tiger Milk

$7.50

Tiger Sugar syrup, brown sugar tapioca boba, and milk. Try it with creme brulee top!

Manny's Coffee Boba

$7.50

Made with exclusive espresso you can only find in Indian Harbour Beach and Big Pine Key, FL poured over ice with milk and brown sugar tapioca boba. Get a jump on the day!

Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice earl grey milk tea with brown sugar tapioca boba, cream cap & pumpkin spice dust on top

Pumpkin Spice Manny's Coffee Boba

$8.00

Made with exclusive espresso you can only find in Indian Harbour Beach and Big Pine Key, FL poured over ice with milk, pumpkin spice sauce, and brown sugar tapioca boba. Get a jump on the day!

Drink of the Day $7.5

$7.50

Bobarista's pick for drink of the day

Traditional Milk Tea

Traditional Milk Tea

$5.75+

Fresh brewed milk tea

Flavored Milk Tea

Flavored Milk Tea

$5.75+

Flavored Milk Tea

Fruit Tea

Fruit Tea

$5.75+

Fresh brewed fruit tea

Handcrafted Energy Drinks

Specials

Orange Dreamsicle

$6.50

Orange and cream sparkling energy

Pina Colada

$6.50

Coconut and pineapple sparkling energy

Pink Starburst

$6.50

Sparkling energy drink that tastes just like a pink starburst! Made with strawberry, cherry, amaretto, and cream.

Beach Bum

$6.50

Coconut and blue raspberry sparkling energy

Sunrise

$6.50

Sparkling energy drink with orange, mango, and grapefruit. What a way to start the day!

Cherry Limeade

$6.50

Sparkling energy limeade with cherry flavor

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Sparkling energy lemonade with strawberry flavor

Champagne Inspired

$7.50

Reinvent your favorite brunch beverage with your choice of orange, peach, or strawberry mixed with champagne flavor

Caffeine-Free Spritzer

Caffeine-Free Spritzer

$5.50

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Energy

$6.50

Ice Cream

Scoops

Scoops

$4.50+

Affogato

$6.00

One scoop of ice cream and espresso shot

Milkshakes

This is a Mega Milkshake. Ice cream, cake, and cheesecake blended to perfection.

Regular Milkshake

$7.00

Your choice of ice cream topped with whipped cream and cherry

Boba Milkshake

$9.00

Your choice of flavored milk tea and ice cream topped with whipped cream and cherry

Mega Milkshake

$15.00

Cheesecake, cake, and ice cream topped with whipped cream & cherry

Sorbet Bowls

Classic

$12.00

Acai sorbet, granola, banana, strawberry, and coconut flakes

Nutella

$12.00

Acai sorbet, granola, banana, coconut flakes, and Nutella

Peanut Butter

$12.00

Acai sorbet, peanut butter, banana, granola, and honey

Blue Lagoon

$12.00

Spirulina sorbet, strawberry, blueberry, coconut flakes, and honey

Marsh Mango

$10.00

Mango sorbet, granola, mango, mango star jellies

Coconut Street

$10.00

Coconut sorbet, granola, coconut flakes, coconut jellies

Pink Dragon

$12.00

Dragon fruit sorbet, granola, coconut flakes, dragon fruit cubes, and strawberry

Build Your Own

$12.00

Build you own acai bowl! Choose your base and toppings.

Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano (hot)

$4.00

Americano (iced)

$4.00

Bottled water

Bottled water

$1.00