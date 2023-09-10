Urban Tea 1910 Highway A1A, Indian Harbour Beach, FL 32937
Boba
Specials
Florida Man
Jasmine green tea and mango slush with mango popping boba
Coral Drink
Rose Milk Tea with cream cap and shimmer
Space Jam
Milk base with your choice of jam, brown sugar boba, and cream cap
Beach Blast
Jasmine green tea with pineapple flavor and coconut jellies
Causeway
Grapefruit and yogurt with honey popping (caffeine free)
Scorpion
Earl grey tea with strawberry flavor and strawberry star jellies
A1A
This drink screams "Beachfront Avenue." White peach oolong tea with peach flavor and lychee jellies
Moon Matcha
Matcha Latte Milk Tea with brown sugar boba
Rocket Fuel
Jasmine green tea with honeydew flavor, kiwi popping boba, and shimmer
Tiger Milk
Tiger Sugar syrup, brown sugar tapioca boba, and milk. Try it with creme brulee top!
Manny's Coffee Boba
Made with exclusive espresso you can only find in Indian Harbour Beach and Big Pine Key, FL poured over ice with milk and brown sugar tapioca boba. Get a jump on the day!
Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea
Pumpkin Spice earl grey milk tea with brown sugar tapioca boba, cream cap & pumpkin spice dust on top
Pumpkin Spice Manny's Coffee Boba
Made with exclusive espresso you can only find in Indian Harbour Beach and Big Pine Key, FL poured over ice with milk, pumpkin spice sauce, and brown sugar tapioca boba. Get a jump on the day!
Drink of the Day $7.5
Bobarista's pick for drink of the day
Traditional Milk Tea
Flavored Milk Tea
Handcrafted Energy Drinks
Specials
Orange Dreamsicle
Orange and cream sparkling energy
Pina Colada
Coconut and pineapple sparkling energy
Pink Starburst
Sparkling energy drink that tastes just like a pink starburst! Made with strawberry, cherry, amaretto, and cream.
Beach Bum
Coconut and blue raspberry sparkling energy
Sunrise
Sparkling energy drink with orange, mango, and grapefruit. What a way to start the day!
Cherry Limeade
Sparkling energy limeade with cherry flavor
Strawberry Lemonade
Sparkling energy lemonade with strawberry flavor
Champagne Inspired
Reinvent your favorite brunch beverage with your choice of orange, peach, or strawberry mixed with champagne flavor
Caffeine-Free Spritzer
Build Your Own
Ice Cream
Milkshakes
Sorbet Bowls
Classic
Acai sorbet, granola, banana, strawberry, and coconut flakes
Nutella
Acai sorbet, granola, banana, coconut flakes, and Nutella
Peanut Butter
Acai sorbet, peanut butter, banana, granola, and honey
Blue Lagoon
Spirulina sorbet, strawberry, blueberry, coconut flakes, and honey
Marsh Mango
Mango sorbet, granola, mango, mango star jellies
Coconut Street
Coconut sorbet, granola, coconut flakes, coconut jellies
Pink Dragon
Dragon fruit sorbet, granola, coconut flakes, dragon fruit cubes, and strawberry
Build Your Own
Build you own acai bowl! Choose your base and toppings.