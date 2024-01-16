Utica Pizza Company
Appetizers
- Fried Ravioli (7)$9.99
- Mama D's Fried Meatballs (4)$14.99
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$9.50
- Trio Combo
fried ravioli,mozzarella sticks,chicken tenders$12.99
- Chicken Tenders (5)$11.99
- Utica Style Greens
Sauteed escarole greens with proscuitto ham,salami, hot cherry peppers,and onions baked with oreganata bread crumbs$15.99
- Mac & Cheese Bites$11.50
- French Fries$6.75
- Rosario's Garlic Knots$6.50
- Garlic Bread$4.50
Salad
- Small Tossed Salad
lettuce,tomato,black olive,red onion$5.99
- Large Tossed Salad
lettuce,tomato,black olive,red onion$10.99
- Large Antipasto
lettuce,tomato,black olive,red onion,provolone cheese,ham,salami,pepperoni,roasted red peppers$15.99
- Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce,black olive,house made croutons,fresh shaved parmesan cheese$12.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce,black olive,house made croutons,fresh shaved parmesan cheese,grilled marinated chicken$16.94
- Greek Salad
lettuce,roasted red peppers,greek olives,pepperoncini,tomato,house made croutons,fetta cheese$13.99
- Fall Harvest Salad
romaine lettuce,tomatoes,slivered almonds,cranberries,red onion,grilled chicken$15.99
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
lettuce,tomato,cucumber,hard boiled egg,shredded cheddar cheese,crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo wing sauce topped with bleu cheese dressing$15.99
- Salad Special$15.00
Extra Side Sauce/Dressing
- side italian$0.65
- side balsamic$0.65
- side ranch$0.65
- side bleu chesse$0.65
- side caesar dressing$0.65
- side parm pepper$0.65
- side russian$0.65
- side french$0.65
- side honey must$0.65
- side marinara$0.65
- side bbq$0.65
- side honey bbq$0.65
- side mild$0.65
- side medium$0.65
- side hot$0.65
- side volcanic$0.65
- side garlic parm$0.65
- side utica sauce$0.65
- side mayo$0.65